Anyone familiar with the Baldwin family of the United States must know who Jane Sasso is. Although her last name changed when she married, she is not as popular as her siblings, who are celebrities in the entertainment industry. The reserved lady is not a social media person as she keeps her personal and family life out of the public media space.

Jane Sasso is an actress mostly known for her role in The Rosie O'Donnell Show. She grew up in a family of Roman Catholics alongside her siblings and is of British-Germanic descent. Details about her educational background are unknown.

Profile summary and bio

Personal background

Jane was born on 8th January 1965 in Amityville, New York, United States of America. Jane Sasso's age in 2022 is 57 years. Also, Jane Sasso's parents are Carol M. Baldwin and Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr.

Her mother is a breast cancer survivor and the founder of the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, while her father is a descendant of the Richard Baldwin family who once lived in England.

She grew up and completed her primary and high school education in her home city, New York. Her birth name was Jane Anne Baldwin before she changed to Jane Sasso after marrying Randy Sasso.

Jane Sasso's siblings, Alec, Daniel, William, and Stephen, are the popular Baldwin Brothers. They are famous Hollywood actors, film producers, and directors. Miss Sasso also has a sister, Elizabeth Kuchler, an executive director at her mom's foundation.

Is Jane Lynch Alec Baldwin's sister? Jane Lynch is not related to Alec Baldwin. Although Jane Marie Lynch is also an American actress, author, and comedian, she was born in 1960 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Frank and Eileen Lynch.

Career

Sasso is a physical therapist in Syracuse, NY, with special training and skill in reducing patient pain and increasing mobility. She is registered with the National Provider Identifier database and has been active in the medical field since 2009.

Is Jane Sasso an actress?

Jane Sasso's acting career started in 2001 when she made a debut appearance in The Rosie O'Donnell Show, a TV show hosted by comedian Rosie O'Donnell. The TV show hosts celebrities to interview them about their lives.

Jane Sasso vs Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch is a famous American actress, comedian, and author born on 14th July 1960 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, United States. She has starred in the comedy series Glee, which earned the Primetime Emmy Awards. Other movies she starred in are Sue Sylvester, For Your Consideration, and A Mighty Wind.

So, are Jane Sasso and Jane Lynch the same person? No, they are not. Sasso was born in 1965, while Lynch was born in 1960. At the same time, Jane Sasso is from Brooklyn. Although her maiden name is Baldwin, the other Jane, who is from Illinois, never changed her surname and has always gone by Lynch. They also have different parents who are not related in any way.

Who is Jane Sasso married to?

The physical therapist is married to Randy Sasso. Although details about how they met and when they got married are not known, their union is blessed with a child.

Body measurements

Jane Sasso's height is around 5 feet and 3 inches, while her weight is 48 kilogrammes. She has blue eyes with blonde and short hair.

Net worth

According to the Net Worth Post website, Jane Sasso's net worth is estimated at $1.4 million.

Jane Sasso shies away from the prying eyes of the media and public. She prefers the quietness that comes with her husband's name while enjoying her privacy and keeping her family affairs in the family alone. Over the years, she has not been involved in any controversies whatsoever.

