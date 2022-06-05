The Euphoria star Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, commonly referred to as Zendaya, is making headlines for all the right reasons. The 25-year-old has managed to turn the leaf from being a Disney kid star to a notable actress. Her starring in the HBO series Euphoria skyrocketed her career to the next level. So, who are Zendaya's siblings?

Her appearance on Euphoria saw her bagging the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. The win made her the youngest award winner, one of her most outstanding achievements. In 2017, she made her film debut as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Other films she has featured in include The Greatest Showman and Shake It Up.

Zendaya's profile summary and bio

Full name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Stage name Zendaya Year of birth September 1, 1996 Age 25 years as of 2022 Birthplace Oakland, California Gender Female Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Mother Claire Stoermer Siblings 5 Profession Actress Instagram @zendaya

Who are Zendaya's Siblings?

The popular actress has always had a great support system comprising her family and relatives. Zendaya's siblings are Austin, Julien, Katianna, Kaylee, and Annabella. They are all children from Zendaya's father's previous relationship. Unfortunately, there is no information on Zendaya's siblings ages.

Zendaya's brothers and sisters do not seem to be active on social media, unlike their actress sister. However, they are all pretty close, and they do make occasional appearances on Zendaya's Instagram page. Here is a sneak peek into the lives of her siblings.

1. Julien Stoermer Coleman

Julien is the eldest of her siblings. He is a family man and has managed to keep his life away from the limelight. He is married to his wife, Sonja, and both are parents to three kids. One of their children is Ezenia 'Zink' Coleman, who is one year older than the actress.

Zink and her aunt Zendeya have been close friends, and in 2014, she appeared alongside her aunt on Teen Vogue's YouTube channel in a video titled Zendaya and Zink Play Besties Word Association.

2. Austin Stoermer Coleman

Like his elder brother, Julien, there is little to no information on Austin on social media platforms. However, he has appeared on Zendeya's Instagram family pictures.

3. Katianna Stoermer Coleman

Who is Zendaya's younger sister? Katianna is not more youthful than the actress but is her eldest sister. She is commonly referred to as Kizzi, and she is a mother of two beautiful children, Imani and Isys.

Zendaya and her sister Katianna are pretty close. During an interview with Times Magazine, she revealed that her sister is one of the biggest influences in her life. She is quoted saying;

As I've gotten older, I've realized my true models are my parents. My mom is like a hero. My dad is so strong. I look up to my big sister and discover the influence she's had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is.

4. Kaylee Stoermer Coleman

One of Zendaya's little sisters is known as Kaylee. Interestingly, she, too, keeps a low profile like her other siblings.

5. Anabella Stoermer Coleman

Like her other siblings, Anabella has no social media page, and she rarely appears on her sister's Instagram page.

Who are Zendaya's real siblings?

Her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, was born Samuel David Coleman but changed his name after connecting to his Nigerian background. He is a teacher and also her manager. He is always acting in the best interest of his daughter. For instance, in 2016, Odell Beckham Jr. was allegedly dating Zendaya.

Claire Stoermer, actress/singer Zendaya and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman attend the 2016 Essence Black Women in Music event at Avalon on February 11, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Coleman stepped in to update the paparazzi that nothing was going on between the pair, and in case there was, he would be the first to know. He is quoted saying telling TMZ;

When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it's a relationship… [this] is like an audition… it's an interview.

Although the actress has no real siblings, she has five half brothers and sisters and lots of nieces and nephews. Interestingly, in 2016, the actress was still living with her parents. She revealed during an interview with Ellen,

For me, there are a lot more upsides than there are downsides. We've set boundaries … but at the end of the day, I don't have to wake myself up. I've got a free ride whenever I want. So why would I want to give that up?

Her parents got married in 2008 but later divorced in 2016. However, the actress revealed that her parents are on good terms and are equally committed to supporting their daughter.

Is Zendaya a twin?

No, the actress has no twin. However, in 2019, there were some speculations that she has a twin sister after the YouTuber, social media personality and actress Aisha Mian emerged online. However, actress Aisha has a twin sister.

With the above intriguing read on the Zendaya's siblings, it is evident that they all have a strong bond worth emulating. Zendaya has become a household name as the sky is her only limit.

