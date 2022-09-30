Molemo Tlali is part of the new generation of South Africans taking over the local acting industry in recent years thanks to various new local TV dramas that South African soapie-lovers can look forward to watching weekly. So, who is Molemo Tlali exactly? Here, we go into all aspects of the actor's life, from his family background to his professional life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor comes from humble beginnings in Bloemfontein, Free State. Photo: @Molemo_Tlali on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite circulating online rumours that state otherwise, Molemo Tlali has not passed away. He often posts on his social media pages, and it is safe to say he is alive and well. But, his untimely departure from The Queen, one of his primary roles, may have started the rumour mill. So, here is a summary of his biography before deep diving into what we know about the actor.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Molemo Tlali Nickname Molemo Date of birth 1998 Age 24 years old Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height 180 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Acting, modelling Education Marketing Management at Central University of Technology Native language Fulent in Sesotho, English, and Afrikaans Net worth Unknown Social media profiles @molemo_tlali on Instagram @Molemo_Tlali on Twitter

Molemo Tlali’s biography leaves out various gaps, mainly around his upbringing and other personal facts like his romantic life. The actor prefers keeping certain aspects of his life private, especially when discussing his family. But, here are some facts that are more well-known and confirmed by multiple sources or the star himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Molemo Tlali’s age

Molemo Tlali’s exact date of birth is unknown, but since he was born in 1998, he will be 24 years old in 2022.

Molemo Tlali’s place of birth

Born in Bloemfontein within the Free State province of South Africa, the star decided to ditch small-town living for the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg to pursue his dream of acting, which paid off.

Molemo Tlali’s girlfriend

At the time of writing, the actor has not confirmed any relationship directly or online and is seemingly single.

Since his rise to stardom, he has gained a significant fanbase. Photo: @Molemo_Tlali on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Molemo Tlali’s parents

He occasionally refers to his parents, but their names have not been disclosed.

Molemo Tlali’s TV shows

To fully answer the question 'Is Khumo Sebata leaving The Queen?' the answer is yes, and he sat down for an interview with News24 where he explains his departure and what is possibly next for him. To date, he is credited with roles in the following series:

The Queen

Kasi Loving

Molemo Tlali’s net worth

Since he is relatively new to the industry, we do not know his current net worth.

Molemo Tlali’s profiles

Khumo from The Queen’s Instagram page is @molemo_tlali, with 30.1k followers. His Twitter handle is @Molemo_Tlali, with 922 followers.

Molemo Tlali may be new to the acting scene, but his role in The Queen made him a household name long after he departed from the show. Keep an eye on his social media pages for any updates on potential future projects.

READ ALSO: Who is Heavy D Sparks? Age, family, career, merch, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Speaking of famous TV personas, Briefly.co.za wrote about Heavy D Sparks, a reality TV star in Diesel Brothers, an American reality show.

What catapulted the star into fame, and what projects is he currently working on? Read more on his private and professional life through the above link.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News