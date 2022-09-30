Global site navigation

Who is Molemo Tlali? Age, girlfriend, D.O.B, TV shows, career, profiles
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Molemo Tlali? Age, girlfriend, D.O.B, TV shows, career, profiles

by  Justine De Lange

Molemo Tlali is part of the new generation of South Africans taking over the local acting industry in recent years thanks to various new local TV dramas that South African soapie-lovers can look forward to watching weekly. So, who is Molemo Tlali exactly? Here, we go into all aspects of the actor's life, from his family background to his professional life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Is Khumo Sebata alive?
The actor comes from humble beginnings in Bloemfontein, Free State. Photo: @Molemo_Tlali on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Despite circulating online rumours that state otherwise, Molemo Tlali has not passed away. He often posts on his social media pages, and it is safe to say he is alive and well. But, his untimely departure from The Queen, one of his primary roles, may have started the rumour mill. So, here is a summary of his biography before deep diving into what we know about the actor.

Read also

Who is Lunga Mofokeng? Age, girlfriend, sibling, career, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Profile summary and bio

Full nameMolemo Tlali
NicknameMolemo
Date of birth1998
Age24 years old
Zodiac signUnknown
Birthplace Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa
Romantic orientationUnknown
Religious beliefsUnknown
Current residenceJohannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
Current nationalitySouth African
Marital statusSingle
EthnicityBlack
GenderMale
WeightUnknown
Height 180 cm
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsUnknown
SiblingsUnknown
ProfessionActing, modelling
EducationMarketing Management at Central University of Technology
Native languageFulent in Sesotho, English, and Afrikaans
Net worthUnknown
Social media profiles@molemo_tlali on Instagram@Molemo_Tlali on Twitter

Molemo Tlali’s biography leaves out various gaps, mainly around his upbringing and other personal facts like his romantic life. The actor prefers keeping certain aspects of his life private, especially when discussing his family. But, here are some facts that are more well-known and confirmed by multiple sources or the star himself.

Read also

Mpho Molepo (Fats from Rhythm City): Age, family, TV shows, profile, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Molemo Tlali’s age

Molemo Tlali’s exact date of birth is unknown, but since he was born in 1998, he will be 24 years old in 2022.

Molemo Tlali’s place of birth

Born in Bloemfontein within the Free State province of South Africa, the star decided to ditch small-town living for the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg to pursue his dream of acting, which paid off.

Molemo Tlali’s girlfriend

At the time of writing, the actor has not confirmed any relationship directly or online and is seemingly single.

How old is Khumo from the Queen?
Since his rise to stardom, he has gained a significant fanbase. Photo: @Molemo_Tlali on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Molemo Tlali’s parents

He occasionally refers to his parents, but their names have not been disclosed.

Molemo Tlali’s TV shows

To fully answer the question 'Is Khumo Sebata leaving The Queen?' the answer is yes, and he sat down for an interview with News24 where he explains his departure and what is possibly next for him. To date, he is credited with roles in the following series:

Read also

Who is Fanele Ntuli? Age, children, tv shows, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

  • The Queen
  • Kasi Loving

Molemo Tlali’s net worth

Since he is relatively new to the industry, we do not know his current net worth.

Molemo Tlali’s profiles

Khumo from The Queen’s Instagram page is @molemo_tlali, with 30.1k followers. His Twitter handle is @Molemo_Tlali, with 922 followers.

Molemo Tlali may be new to the acting scene, but his role in The Queen made him a household name long after he departed from the show. Keep an eye on his social media pages for any updates on potential future projects.

READ ALSO: Who is Heavy D Sparks? Age, family, career, merch, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Speaking of famous TV personas, Briefly.co.za wrote about Heavy D Sparks, a reality TV star in Diesel Brothers, an American reality show.

What catapulted the star into fame, and what projects is he currently working on? Read more on his private and professional life through the above link.

Read also

Dr Mugari’s real name from the Scandal (Jerome Galiao): bio, age, education, career, profiles

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel