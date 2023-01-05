Prof Mashudu Tshifularo's bio: age, nationality, education, books, profiles

Professor Mashudu Tshifularo has made a mark in medicine, becoming one of the most renowned doctors in his field worldwide. He is a South African educator and Otolaryngologist, a surgical profession that deals with the management of conditions on the head and neck.

Prof Mashudu Tshifularo is a South African educator and Otolaryngologist. Photo: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Did a South African doctor cure deafness? Mashudu Tshifularo became famous after leading the first team in the world to use 3-D printed bones for reconstructive middle-ear implants in 2019. He is also the Head of the Department of ENT and Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as well as an author and pastor.

Mashudu Tshifularo's profiles and bio

Full name Mashudu Tshifularo Gender Male Date of birth 18th of June 1964 Place of birth Limpopo Province, South Africa Age 58 years (As of 2022) Nationality South African Tribe Vha-Venda Hair colour Grey Eye colour Black Mother Florah Tshinovhea Father Zacharia Thanyani School Mbilwi Secondary School University University of Natal Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Samdika Blessings Children 6 Occupation Educator, Otolaryngologist, Pastor and Author

How old is Mashudu Tshifularo?

He was born on the 18th of June 1964. As of 2022, Mashudu Tshifularo's age is 58 years. His star sign is Gemini.

Where is professor Mashudu Tshifularo from?

He was born in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. His parents are Florah Tshinovhea Tshifularo and Zacharia Thanyani Tshifularo. He was raised as a shepherd in Mbahela rural village, located next to Thohoyandou, in Venda, South Africa.

Based on his name Mashudu, he is of the Vha-Venda tribe, which means Luck.

Mashudu Tshifularo's education

The renowned doctor got his secondary education from Mbilwi Secondary School, located in the town of Sibasa in Limpopo, South Africa. Then, he joined the University of Natal, where he studied medicine. His six siblings are all academics because of his mother's commitment to education. One of his brothers is a certified math and science teacher.

Career

Tshifularo knew that he wanted to become a doctor when he was still a teenager. After graduating from the University of Natal, he started his career as a physician at Tshilidzini Hospital, Shayandima, Limpopo, in 1990.

Prof Mashudu during a surgery. Photo: @SurgeryLegends

Source: Twitter

He has held the positions of chief specialist at the MEDUNSA and professor and director of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Pretoria since 1995. In 2000, he was established as the country of South Africa's sole young, black professor of ENT. His medical specialities include paediatric ENT, rhinology, and otology.

Did Professor Mashudu Tshifularo cure deafness?

Tshifularo has replaced the ossicles—the hammer (malleus), anvil (incus), and stirrup (stapes)—with 3-D printed implants that are more reasonably priced than the conventional titanium implants using tympanoplasty, or middle ear reconstruction surgery.

On the 13th of March 2019, he and his staff at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria carried out the first transplant. The endoscopic treatments took around two hours to complete. The first patient was a 40-year-old with an accidental trauma injury, and the second was a 62-year-old with a middle ear problem and a history of unsuccessful therapies.

Is Mashudu Tshifularo a pastor?

The Professor is also a man of the cloth. He founded and served as senior pastor of the Christ Revealed Fellowship Church in a suburb of Pretoria.

What are Mashudu Tshifularo's books?

Mashudu has published peer-reviewed journals and lectured widely on a variety of topics, including HIV manifestations in the fields of otology, rhinology, otorhinolaryngology, and cochlear implants.

Some of his books include:

Emergency Prayer: Authority of Believers. Wandsbeck: Reach

Outreach and Community Involvement

Divorce Don't Do It

My Jewish God

Who is Mashudu Tshifularo's wife?

The renowned doctor is married to Samdika Blessings Tshifularo. The pair has six children, including their adopted children.

What is Mashudu Tshifularo's Instagram?

The Professor has maintained a low profile. He does not have any social media accounts.

Prof Mashudu Tshifularo is one of the few Africans who have dominated the medical industry. His work in the field has helped many become pioneers in treating deafness.

READ ALSO: Who is Jacob Nicholas Caan? Age, parents, siblings, height, movies, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Jacob Nicholas Caan. He is an internet personality primarily famous because of his parents. He is the son of the late prominent actor James Caan and actress Linda Stokes, who doubles as a costume designer. His half-brother, Scott, is also an A-list and famed actor.

Source: Briefly News