Everything about Adris DeBarge: Facts and bio of El DeBarge's daughter

American singer-songwriter El DeBarge was the lead singer of the family group DeBarge, which reached the height of fame between 1979 and 1989. They disbanded, and El went on to achieve massive solo success. His daughter, Adris DeBarge, has also become successful in the entertainment industry. Keep reading for her full biography.

El DeBarge’s daughter is one of many children that the star went on to have, but she has become a standout figure and successful in her own right. Before we detail her career and whether she went to follow in her father's footsteps, here is her profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Adris DeBarge Date of birth 6 June 1978 Age 44 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Married to Finesse Mitchell (2013) Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Female Weight 59 kg (most commonly reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents El DeBarge and Monique DeBarge Children Two daughters Profession TV producer, executive assistant Net worth $500 000,00 Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Although she is also in the entertainment industry, she chose a different route from her father. Adris is credited as being a TV producer and executive assistant, being a part of the production crew for films like Who's Your Caddy? (2007), Good Luck Chuck (2007), and Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You (2018). Here is what else we know about her and her family.

El DeBarge’s children

Adris is one of 12 children, with Tanen DeBarge being her adopted sibling. Their siblings include Kennedy DeBarge, El DeBarge, Jr., Kyndall Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, Bobbie Debarge, Melody Robinson, Noah Debarge, Jordan DeBarge, Nicholas DeBarge, and Zach DeBarge.

Adris DeBarge’s parents

As mentioned earlier, famous American musician El DeBarge is her father, and Monique DeBarge is her mother. Not much is known about Adris DeBarge’s mother otherwise.

Adris DeBarge’s nationality

She is a born and bred-American from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adris DeBarge’s husband

Her husband is Finesse Mitchell, an American actor, stand-up comedian, and author. He was a recurring cast member of the popular sketch show Saturday Night Live from 2003 to 2006 and other roles in productions like Who's Your Caddy? The Comebacks and Mad Money.

Adris DeBarge's social media profiles

Adris DeBarge’s Instagram is @adrisdebarge, with 3,442 followers as of March 2023. She also has a Twitter page under @AdrisDeBarge, with 830 followers.

Adris DeBarge's career in entertainment may be different from her father's, but she seems happy with her career path and making a name for herself separate from her family name.

