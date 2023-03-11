Who is Evan Kongsved-Wood, Elijah Wood's son with Mette-Marie?

Elijah Wood is well-known for his role as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy and Hobbits. Those who have watched the power-packed movie have been thrilled by Mr Frodo's role, who has gained widespread applause for his theatrical expertise in the movie. Being a popular figure, many are interested in knowing more about his son, Evan Kongsved-Wood.

Elijah Wood speaks onstage during The Lord of the Rings panel at the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Who is Evan Kongsved-Wood? Evan is an American-born celebrity son of a famous American actor, filmmaker, and producer. He is the child of Elijah Wood and his Danish partner, a producer in the movie and entertainment industry, Mette-Marie Kongsved.

Profile summary

Full name Evan Kongsved-Wood Gender Male Date of birth 18 February 2019 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 4 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Elijah Wood Mother Mette-Marie Kongsved Marital status Single

How old is Evan Kongsved-Wood?

As of 2023, Evan Kongsved-Wood's age is only 4 years. The celebrity kid is an American national born on 18 February 2019 in the United States. Like his father, he has an ancestry that touches English, Danish from his mother's side, Irish, and German.

He rarely shows up in public. Pictures of the celebrity child were first seen with his father during a walk with Mettie-Marie Kongsved, his mother.

Evan Kongsved-Wood's parents

Elijah Jordan Wood and Mettie-Marie Kongsved are famous in the movie industry. Elijah was born on 28 January 1981 in the Cedar Rapids vicinity of Iowa, United States, to Debbie Krause and Warren Wood.

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved in the front row. Photo: John Salangsang/WWD/Penske Media

Does Elijah Wood have a twin brother?

Elijah does not have a twin but he has two siblings. His older brother is Zacharia, and his younger sister is Hannah.

Evan Kongsved-Wood's mother, Mette-Marie Kongsved, was born on 10 May 1991. She is Danish with a Caucasian background. Mette-Marie is an expert in costume design.

Elijah Wood's wife started her career as a production assistant in 2012 in the film Between Us. Her first role as a producer was in 2017, and she has produced well-rating movies.

Is Elijah Wood married?

Elijah Wood is married to Mette-Marie Kongsved, E.L. Katz's ex-wife. But how did their relationship start? Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved began dating in 2016. This was after they worked on I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, a movie released in 2017.

They first appeared as partners during the Rodarte Spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show before welcoming their first child, Evan, in 2019.

Elijah Wood attends the No Man of God premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Was Elijah Wood Spiderman?

No. Though Elijah started his entertainment career by modelling for some local commercials, he debuted in the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II, where he landed a small part. Afterwards, he was featured in over twelve other movies. The breakthrough in his acting career came in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy and the Hobbit.

Evan Kongsved-Wood's net worth

The celebrity kid's net worth has yet to be available since he is still a child who has yet to start earning and acquiring wealth except the one to be inherited. His father, Elija Wood, is allegedly worth $20 million.

Fast facts about Evan Kongsved-Wood

Does Elijah Wood have a baby? Yes, he does. His son is Evan Kongsved-Wood. How old is Elijah Wood's son? He is four years old. He was born on 18 February 2019. Is Elijah Wood married? Elijah Wood is likely married to Mette-Marie Kongsved but in a private wedding ceremony. Who is Evan Kongsved-Wood's mother? She is Mette-Marie Kongsved. She is Danish.. How much is Evan Kongsved-Wood worth? The celebrity kid's net worth has yet to be available since he is still a child. How did Elijah Wood make his money? He made his fortune from his career as an actor and producer.

Evan Kongsved-Wood is the celebrity son of Elijah Wood. He was born in 2019 in the United States of America. Evan's mother is the Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsved.

