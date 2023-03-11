Daniel Saunders’ age, children, wife, divorce, occupation, profiles, net worth

Daniel Saunders is an American celebrity spouse and former producer. He was formerly married to actress and model Garcelle Beauvais from 1991 until their divorce in 2000. The couple has a son together, Oliver Saunders.

Garcelle Beauvais with her son, Oliver, and her ex-husband Daniel, at the 63rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais' husband, Daniel Saunders, is known for his work as a producer in the entertainment industry. He has worked on a few notable films over the years, and his contribution to the industry has been significant. The former producer has also made several cameo appearances in TV shows and movies, showcasing his acting talent.

Daniel Saunders' profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Saunders Gender Male Date of birth 1960s Age Early 60s (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, South California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black-America Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Garcelle Beauvais (m. 1991–2000) Children One (Oliver) Profession Former producer, celebrity spouse Net worth $1.5 million

Garcelle Beauvais' first husband, Daniel Saunders, was born in the 1960s in Los Angeles, South California, United States. He is of Black-American ethnicity and is a devout Christian. He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Daniel Saunders' age

As of January 2023, Daniel is in his early 60s. The exact date of his birth is unknown, but he was born in the 1960s in Los Angeles, South California, United States.

Is Daniel Saunders an actor?

No. He is primarily known for his production work. It is unknown if Daniel dabbles as an actor. Generally, he has proven that he is a multi-talented artist.

What is Daniel Saunders' net worth?

According to reports, Garcelle Beauvais' ex-husband’s net worth is alleged to be around $1.5 million. While his work as a producer has contributed significantly to his net worth, his divorce from Garcelle Beauvais also played a role.

As part of their divorce settlement, Daniel was awarded a significant amount of money, which contributed to his overall net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beauvais has a net worth of $3 million.

Garcelle Beauvais' divorce from Daniel Saunders

Garcelle Beauvais and her husband, producer Daniel, attend a celebrity billiards tournament, a fundraiser for the TJ Martell Foundation. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais and Daniel Saunders were married in 1991, but their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2000. They met in New York, USA. Despite their divorce, Beauvais has spoken openly about her relationship with Daniel, referring to him as a "good man" in interviews.

Daniel Saunders' ex-wife has been married twice since her divorce from Saunders. She was married to talent agent Mike Nilon from 2001 until their divorce in 2011. The couple had twin sons together, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas. Beauvais married screenwriter and producer Mike Elliot in 2001. Again, the ex-couple went their separate ways in 2011.

Who are Daniel Saunders' children?

Garcelle Beauvais and Daniel Saunders were blessed with one child. The ex-couple shares a son named Oliver Saunders. He was born on 22 February 1991, making him 32 years old as of March 2022.

Daniel Saunders' contributions to the entertainment industry as a producer have been significant, and his work has earned him an impressive net worth. While he is primarily known for his work behind the scenes, the former producer has also dabbled in other areas in the entertainment scene, showcasing his multi-talented nature. Despite his divorce from Garcelle Beauvais, Daniel has remained close to his son, Oliver, and is active in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Get to know Romeo Jon Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's son

Briefly.co.za also published an exciting biography of Romeo Jon Bongiovi. He is the youngest son of American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi. Romeo has been in the spotlight since birth, but people still do not know much about him.

The celebrity child was born in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, on 29 March 2004. The teenager has two brothers and one sister. Currently, he is believed to be in high school. Find out more exciting details about him in the post.

Source: Briefly News