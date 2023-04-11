Steve Bannon's net worth, age, family, education, career, profiles

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is no stranger to controversy. He joined Donald Trump's administration after his successful 2016 run for the presidency in the USA. However, he left the position after a mere seven months. What happened and how much is he worth today? Here we discuss Steve Bannon's net worth and more.

The political figure is no stranger to controversy. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Since he left the Trump administration, he has focused on European politics. He founded the Movement in 2017, which is a populist organisation that encourages right-wing populist groups in Europe. Here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Stephen Kevin Bannon Nickname 'Bam Bam' Date of birth 27 November 1953 Age 69 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Norfolk, Virginia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Irish Catholic Current residence Oro Valley, Tucson, Arizona, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 75 kg Height 181 cm Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Parents Martin and Doris Bannon Children Maureen Bannon, Grace Piccard, and Emily Piccard Profession Politician, media proprietor, investment banker, film producer and director, screenwriter Education Benedictine College Preparatory, Virginia Tech, Georgetown University, Harvard Business School Native language English Net worth $48 million Social media profiles Instagram (professional account)

Steve Bannon’s career has evolved since leaving the Trump administration. Besides founding the Movement, he started his podcast, 'War Room'. Steve Bannon’s podcast has since received backlash amid anti-vaccine and far-right views. Here is what else we know about him.

Who was Trump's advisor?

Steve Bannon and Trump's current relationship is unclear since the long-term Trump ally and former strategist has always publicly supported him. However, he recently criticised him on his podcast.

The former president's senior advisor was Jason Miller. He has since been served with a subpoena by The House Select Committee in early 2022.

How old is Steve Bannon today?

Steve Bannon’s age will be 69 years old in 2023. He was born on 27 November 1953, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How tall is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon’s height and weight are most commonly reported at 181 cm and 75 kg, respectively. Some reports also estimate him at 183 cm, and he has not confirmed his height.

Steve is a former strategist to the Trump administration. Photo: Steven Hirsch

Source: Getty Images

Steve Bannon’s family

The political figure has three daughters, Maureen Bannon, Grace Piccard, and Emily Piccard. Grace and Emily are twins. However, there is no other information available on them.

Maureen graduated in 2010 from the United States Military Academy with a commission as a quartermaster officer. She openly discusses her support for the former Republican president.

Steve Bannon’s wife

His first wife is reported to be Cathleen Houff Jordan, with whom he shares his daughter, Maureen. They divorced in 1988. He then married Mary Louise Piccard, and the couple was married from 1995 to 1997.

Steve was married to his most recent ex-wife, Diane Clohesy, between 2006 and 2009. The nature of their relationship has been highly scrutinised as he was allegedly paying her rent at a Coconut Grove home in Miami. At the same time, she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and THC to a criminal in Miami-Dade jail.

He has started a podcast called ‘War Room’. Photo: Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

Who are Steve Bannon's siblings?

He has three siblings. Two brothers, Chris and Mike Bannon, and a sister, Mary Beth Meredith. His sister, Mary, is credited as a film producer. What his brothers do remains unclear.

Steve Bannon’s education

He attended an all-male Catholic military school in Richmond and earned a B.A. in urban affairs at Virginia Tech. Then, he joined the U.S. Navy. While serving his Navy tenure in Washington, D.C., he obtained an M.A. in national security studies at Georgetown University.

After he left the Navy, he went to Harvard Business School, which helped him land a position in mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs.

Steve Bannon’s net worth

His net worth was last confirmed as $48 million. However, this value could be even higher since this confirmation.

What is Donald Trump's net worth?

Donald Trump’s net worth is a staggering $2.5 billion. This impressive net worth can be attributed to his lengthy career as a property tycoon and involvement in the family's entrepreneurial moves.

Steve Bannon’s profiles

He only has one form of social media, a professional account for his podcast on Instagram. You can find it under @bannonswarroom, with 72K followers.

Steve Bannon's net worth can be seen as a direct reflection of his commercial success long before he joined the Trump administration. His professional moves since leaving have also helped him maintain his fortune.

READ ALSO: Milana Vayntrub’s net worth, age, kids, AT&T, relationship

American author, actress and stand-up comedian Milana Vayntrub is another prominent figure that Briefly.co.za wrote about. He has since turned to activism to help make a global difference.

We discussed her career and philanthropy work, related social media profiles, and net worth here.

Source: Briefly News