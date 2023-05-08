Is Daisy True Ryan adopted? Age, parents, school, education, profiles

Daisy True Ryan is one of the most renowned celebrity kids in the world, thanks to her status as Meg Ryan’s adopted daughter. Meg, an American actress and producer, is best known for her role in City of Angels and When Harry Met Sally, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. However, due to the striking difference between Daisy and Meg, many have questioned if they are biologically related.

Meg Ryan adopted Daisy in 2006, when she was only 14 months, through an adoption process. The actress prefers keeping details of her adopted daughter under wraps and away from the prying eyes of the internet and media. However, this is what we know about her so far.

Daisy True Ryan’s profile summary and bio

Full name Daisy True Ryan Nickname Daisy Gender Female Date of birth 2004 Age 19 years old (2023) Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Parent Meg Ryan Half sibling Jack Quaid Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old is Daisy True Ryan?

Daisy True Ryan (aged 19 as of 2023) was born in 2004. However, her exact date of birth has yet to be disclosed to the broader public.

Daisy True Ryan’s parents

Although there is no information about Daisy’s biological parents, we do know that they are Chinese. Meg Ryan has been True’s legal guardian for 17 years, and they seem to share a close mother-daughter relationship.

Does Daisy True Ryan have siblings?

Jack Quaid, Daisy’s half-brother, was born on 24 April 1992 to Meg Ryan and her ex-husband, Dennis Quaid. He has followed in his mother’s footsteps to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Some of his acting credits include Just Before I Go, Smallfoot, Ithaca, Mrs and The Ready Room.

What does Daisy True Ryan do for a living?

Daisy True Ryan has yet to begin her professional journey. However, her adoptive mother has a career spanning over four decades. She has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including:

As the World Turns (1982)

(1982) Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

(1990) Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

(1993) The Doors (1991)

(1991) Courage Under Fire (1996)

(1996) Addicted to Love (1997)

(1997) Proof of life (2000)

(2000) Kate & Leopold (2001)

(2001) The Women (2008)

(2008) Ithaca (2015)

What is Daisy True Ryan’s net worth?

True is still young and lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Her adoptive mother, Meg Ryan, has an estimated net worth of $85 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Despite her mother’s prominence, Daisy True Ryan has one of the most private and grounded lives. Meg keeps her from the limelight and shares little information about her. She does so to keep unwarranted attention away from the 19-year-old.

