The triumphant life story of Anthony Bourdain's daughter, Ariane Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was best recognised for his penchant for adventuresome travels exploring cultural diversity through noteworthy cuisines. He documented No Reservations and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. He was also an accomplished writer and Ariane Bourdain's father.

You will acquaint yourself with the young teen when Ariane Bourdain appears in Morgan Neville's documentary, Roadrunner. It is so because Anthony carefully protected his only child from the public's prying eyes. How old is she, and where is Ariane Bourdain in 2023?

Ariane Bourdain's profile summary and bio

Full name Ariane Bourdain Gender Female Year of birth 2007 Age 16 years (as of 2023) Place of birth The United States OF America Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Anthony Bourdain Mother Ottavia Busia Uncle Christopher Bourdain Grandparents Gladys Bourdain and Pierre Bourdain Famous as Anthony Bourdain's daughter

How old is Anthony Bourdain's daughter?

Ariane (aged 16 as of 2023) was born in 2007, although details about her birthdate are not publicly available. She was 11 when her father died.

Ariane Bourdain's mother

Ariane's mother, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, is a mixed martial arts fighter and Anthony's second wife. She married Anthony after Ariane's birth after a brief but intense courtship.

According to sources, Ariane Bourdain's parents split in 2016 but had not finalised their divorce at the time of Bourdain's death. Nancy Putkoski, Anthony's first wife, was his high school sweetheart.

Ariane Bourdain's father

Ariane Bourdain's father, Anthony, was an American celebrity chef. He starred in programs exploring international cuisines and the human condition. He hosted a TV show, A Cook's Tour, on the Food Network. He hosted The Layover between 2011 and 2013 and was a judge on three seasons of The Taste.

Anthony was also famous for his bestselling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, in 2000. He also wrote fiction and historical nonfiction books.

Bourdain was a doting father to his daughter, as shared in Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography. In the book, Ariane mentioned how they would sneak out for hot dogs at a famous joint in New York.

Anthony Bourdain's cause of death

A tidal wave of shock and disbelief engulfed the world as news of Anthony Bourdain's death came to light on 8th June 2018. The acclaimed chef was found unresponsive in his French hotel room.

61- year-old Bourdain died due to self-immolation. His close friends alluded that Anthony had openly talked about his mental struggles.

What was the age difference between Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain?

After his second marriage failed, Anthony got into a relationship with Asia Argento, an Italian actress, in 2017. Argento was twenty years younger than him.

Their relationship made headlines, and people considered it a "circus freak" compatibility. They often shared their photos on Instagram with captions such as,

This love kills fascists.

Did Anthony Bourdain have a child?

Anthony Bourdain's daughter was his only biological child. Argento's two children from her previous relationships were in the picture throughout their relationship.

Ariane Bourdain's net worth

How much is Anthony Bourdain's net worth? When Bourdain's will was made public, it was shocking to learn that he was worth $1.2 million. Previous estimates had pegged his net worth at $16 million.

Anthony left most of his fortune in a trust fund. His daughter is its primary beneficiary. He appointed Ottavia to oversee it, and Ariane will receive the money when she turns 25.

What does Anthony Bourdain's daughter do?

Ariane prefers a private life despite being a celebrity child. While Ariane Bourdain's Instagram account is non-existent, her mother shared Ariane's photo on her Instagram account (which is unverified but has 82.5k followers as of May 2023), in honour of Anthony, days after his demise.

Ariane Bourdain is best known as Anthony Bourdain's daughter. Her father earned celebrity status thanks to his craft and passion for food. His daughter prefers a private life despite the fame that her family enjoys.

