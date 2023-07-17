Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett: Age, career, family, profiles, net worth

Tony Stewart is an icon in the NASCAR Cup Series, in which he competed for over three decades and is currently a team owner. He gained interest in National Hot Rod Association competitions after marrying a prominent NHRA Top Fuel Racer. Who is Tony Stewart's wife, and how did they meet?

Tony Stewart married drag racer Leah Pruett in 2021. Photo: Mike Comer

Growing up around racers in Southern California inspired Leah Pruett's love for drag racing. She was not allowed into competitive matches until she turned eight and entered the NHRA Summit JR Racing League in 1996, as soon as she attained the legal age to compete. Pruett has been rising the ranks since she started over 26 years ago and is currently one of the best in the game.

Leah Pruett's profiles summary and bio

Full name Leah Christine Pruett Former name Leah Pritchett Date of birth 26th May 1988 Age 35 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Redlands, Southern California, United States Current residence Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Columbus, Indiana Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight Approx. 130 pounds Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Tony Stewart (Since 2021), Gary Pritchett (2013 to 2019), Todd Leduc (first husband) Parents Linda and Ron Pruett Siblings Lindsey Pruett Education California State University (Joined on athletics scholarship) Profession Drag racer Team Tony Stewart Racing Crew chief Neal Strausbaugh Sponsor Dodge Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster Years active 1996 to present Social media Instagram Twitter

Leah Pruett's age

Drag racer Leah Pruett was born on 26th May 1988. She is 35 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Leah Pruett's nationality

The two-time NHRA World Champion is an American citizen. She was born and raised in Redlands, Southern California, United States. Leah Pruett's houses are in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Columbus, Indiana.

Who is Leah Pruett's father?

Leah's late father, Ron, was a land speed racer. Photo: @leah.pruett on Instagram, Mike Comer on Getty Images (modified by author)

Her father, Ron Pruett, was a land speed racer and holds the record for the fastest land speed. Leah Pruett's parents are the ones who inspired her and her older sister Lindsey to become NHRA Dragsters as soon as they turned 8. In January 2021, Leah took to Instagram to announce her father's unfortunate passing.

Is Leah Pritchett still married?

The NHRA Top Fuel Drag Racer is married to NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. The couple announced their engagement in March 2021 and tied the knot in November 2021 in a ceremony held in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Leah was married twice before meeting Stewart. Her first spouse was Todd Leduc, an off-road racer and Monster Jam truck driver. She later met Steve Torrence's crew member Gary Pritchett in 2011, and they married in 2013. The couple filed for divorce in July 2019.

Tonny Steward and Leah Pruett have been married since November 2021. Photo: David J. Griffin

How did Tony Stewart meet Leah Pruett?

The couple first met in 2019 after being introduced by Motorsports Hall of Famer Don Prudhomme. They had their first date a week before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Leah later invited Stewart to stay with friends in Lake Havasu, Arizona, for four days, but he ended up staying for four months since neither of them had a busy schedule. Talking to The Associated Press in January 2021, Tony Steward revealed,

My personal life is the best it's ever been by far–She gets me. And I enjoy going to her events and being the one doing the supporting. I mean, if she wanted me to support her at basket-weaving competitions, I probably wouldn't enjoy it, but I am very happy with this relationship and where my life is right now.

Leah Pruett's racing career

Leah Pruett has been competing in NHRA races since she was 8. Photo: Matthew Bolt

Pruett competed in Junior Dragster matches from age eight until she turned 16, winning 37 trophies and two Division 7 championships. She then entered the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series and later moved up the ranks to race in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

In 2013, Leah transitioned to professional Top Fuel racing and later started competing in the Factory Stock Showdown Series in 2017. She currently has NHRA competition licenses for seven categories and has won several competitions since she started.

How many championships has Leah Pruett won?

Pruett is a 2010 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series Funny Champion and the 2018 NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series Champion. She is an 11-time Top Fuel winner, 4-time NHRA Pro Modified Event winner, and 3-time Factory Stock Showdown winner.

Some of Leah Pruett's career highlights as of July 2023 include:

Best speed: 334.15 mph (achieved on 24th February 2018 in Chandler, Arizona)

334.15 mph (achieved on 24th February 2018 in Chandler, Arizona) Best Elapsed Time: 3.631 seconds (achieved on 10th November 2018 in Pomona, California)

3.631 seconds (achieved on 10th November 2018 in Pomona, California) Career final rounds: 19

19 Career No. 1 qualifying positions: 13

13 Playoffs appearances: Six

Tony Stewart's wife is a two-time NHRA World champion. Photo: Matthew Bolt

Leah Pruett's net worth

The drag racer's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $4 million and $5 million. Leah Pruett's husband, Tony Stewart, is estimated to be worth $90 million in 2023.

Leah Pruett's accident

In October 2020, Leah was involved in a Top Fuel crash at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals. Her dragster broke apart at over 260 mph, but she was not injured in the accident.

Leah is an 11-time Top Fuel winner. Photo: Jeff Speer

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, is living her dream as one of the best NHRA drag racers. Her love and dedication to the sport have also inspired Tony to take an interest in NHRA competitions through his Tony Stewart Racing team that fields the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories.

