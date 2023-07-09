What happened to Dennis Mumble? Here is everything we know

Ex-SAFA CEO, Dennis Mumble, made headlines after he accused Danny Jordaan, the body’s president, of abuse of power. He left the local football governing body in 2018 after his five-year tenure. So, what happened to the former football administrator, and where is he now?

Mumble alleged that Jordaan’s continued interference in certain administrative matters pushed him out of the organisation. Discover more juicy details about the beef between Dennis and his former boss.

Dennis Mumble’s profile summary and bio

Full name Dennis Mumble Nickname Dennis Gender Male Year of birth Around 1953 Age Around 70 years old in 2023 Birthplace South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Profession Former SAFA CEO, author

Dennis Mumble’s biography

Dennis joined the South African Football Association as the CEO on a 5-year contract in 2013. He held this position until 2018, opting not to renew his contract. The former soccer boss is highly rated as a strategist and organiser known to stand up for what is right.

His book, Our Football is Broken: How to Fix South African Football’s Dispute Resolution System, is a primer on improving the governance of a typical soccer association.

Dennis Mumble’s age

How old is Dennis Mumble? Dennis Mumble (approximately aged 70 as of 2023) was born around 1953 in South Africa. However, information about his family and educational background remains a mystery.

Dennis Mumble’s latest news

The former SAFA CEO accused Danny of abuse of power and disrespect for other people. Jordaan retaliated by claiming that Dennis left the association after reaching his retirement age. However, Mumble later told SABC Sport this was not the case and called out Danny for being a bold-faced liar. According to the ex-SAFA CEO:

I decided not to renew my contract because of Jordaan’s incessant interference in operational matters. Nevertheless, I negotiated with SAFA to get a written guarantee that he would not interfere. That came to nothing. There was never a single moment where retirement age was part of a conversation because I was already nearly 60 when I was first appointed. So, he’s a bold-faced liar. The common denominator is that his interference, abuse of power and disrespect for others are palpable.

Who is SAFA’s new CEO

As of the time of writing, the organisation’s CEO is Lydia Monyepao. She is a former Banyana Banyana football star who managed the team from 2012 to 2014. In addition, Lydia has served as the financial officer for SAFCA, an associate of SAFA. She replaced Tebogo Motlanthe, who resigned due to personal reasons.

Where is Dennis Mumble now?

Mumble has expressed he has no intention of returning to SAFA. Additionally, he revealed it is to be seen if he will return to football with a different organisation.

Dennis Mumble has launched a scathing attack on his former boss, Danny Jordaan, for alleged abuse of power. The ex-SAFA CEO did not renew his contract after its expiration in 2018.

