Cam Newton's children: How many children does the NFL player have?

Cam Newton, a father of 7 children, is a professional American football quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). He played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Additionally, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and earned three Pro Bowl selections. Are his children following in his footsteps?

Cam Newton's early life and college career significantly shaped his career path. At NFL, he enjoyed success and became one of the league's most prominent quarterbacks during his prime years. Discover the latest about Cam Newton, his children, career, and personal life.

Cam Newton's profile and bio summary

How old is Cam Newton?

Newton was born on May 11, 1989, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Cam Newton's age is 34 years as of 2023. He grew up in a football-loving family and displayed his athletic talents early on. His father, Cecil Newton Sr., was a professional football player in the 1980s, and his mother, Jackie Newton, was a track and field athlete.

How many children does Cam Newton have?

Cam Newton's kids are seven, five from his relationship with Kia Proctor and two from La Reina Shaw. On December 14, 2015, Cam and Kia welcomed their first child, a son named Chosen Sebastian. They also have a daughter named Sovereign-Dior and two younger sons, Camidas and Cashmeres. He is also a father to Proctor's daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

On July 4, 2019, Instagram model La Reina gave birth to Cam's fourth son, Caesar Lorenzo Newton. From a previous relationship, Cam is also the father of La Reina's son Jaden. Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw are Instagram models popularly known as Cam Newton's baby mommas.

Cam Newton's sons' names

The NFL player has four biological sons. The firstborn is Chosen Sebastian, followed by Camidas and Cashmeres, and Caesar Lorenzo is the youngest son.

Cam Newton's education

Cam attended Westlake High School in Atlanta, where he excelled in multiple sports, including football, basketball, and track. After graduating high school, Newton initially committed to the University of Florida, where he joined the Florida Gators football team. Later, he transferred to Blinn College, a junior college in Texas, where he continued to play football and showcase his skills.

In 2010, Cam joined Auburn University. In his lone season with the Auburn Tigers, Newton delivered a standout performance, leading the team to an undefeated season and winning the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.

Cam Newton's career

Cam Newton's professional football career has been notable and filled with various accomplishments. He has played for several National Football League teams, as seen below.

Carolina Panthers (2011-2019)

Cam Newton was the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He immediately impacted his rookie season, setting numerous records and earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Newton had a standout year in 2015, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and an NFC Championship. He was named the NFL MVP that year. The Panthers advanced to Super Bowl 50 but were defeated by the Denver Broncos.

New England Patriots (2020)

After leaving the Panthers, Newton signed with the New England Patriots for the 2020 season. He became the team's starting quarterback in his first year with the Patriots. However, he faced challenges, including COVID-19-related disruptions and injuries. Newton's performance fluctuated throughout the season, and the Patriots missed the playoffs.

Return to the Carolina Panthers (2021)

In 2021, Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers, signing a one-year deal with the team. He served as the backup quarterback behind Sam Darnold for most of the season but had opportunities to start when Darnold was injured.

What is Cam Newton's net worth?

The celebrated American football player has a net worth of $75 million. He has gained vast wealth from his successful football career and endorsements with companies like Gatorade, Under Armour, and Danon.

Above is everything you would love to know about Cam Newton's children, career, and personal life. He has spoken publicly about his family's strong influence and support throughout his career. They have often attended his games and cheered him on from the sidelines.

