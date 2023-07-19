Jan-Hendrik Wessels is a celebrated South African rugby player who currently plays for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship and the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup. His impressive skills earned him the Currie Cup Champion in 2021.

Jan-Hendrik started his first Vodacom United Rugby Championship when the Vodacom Bulls played with Glasgow Warriors at the Scostoun Stadium in 2022. Photo: @Wessels (modified by author)

Jan-Hendrik Wessels plays as a hooker, displaying his skills in the front row. He debuted for the Bulls in round 2 of the 2020 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Free State Cheetahs.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels's profile and bio summary

Full name Jan-Hendrik Wessels Gender Male Date of birth May 8, 2001 Age 22 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Bloemfontein, South Africa Country South Africa Nationality South African Occupation Rugby player Height 6 ft 4 in Weight 120 kg (260 lb) School Grey College Position Prop / Hooker Current team Bulls / Blue Bulls

What is Jan-Hendrik Wessels's age?

The rugby star was born on May 8, 2001, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. He is 22 years as of 2023 and holds South African nationality.

Jan-Hendrik's impressive rugby skills earned him the Currie Cup champion in 2021. Photo: @Wessels (modified by author)

Jan-Hendrik Wessels's height

The Bulls star stands at an impressive height of 6 feet 4 inches and weighs around 120 kilograms. Unsurprisingly, he made his name at Grey College, steamrolling tacklers and demolishing scrums as a loosehead prop.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels‘s college

He studied at Grey College, a prestigious school in Bloemfontein famous for its strong rugby program. Details about his high school education have not been provided.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels's stats

Jan-Hendrik started his first Vodacom United Rugby Championship when the Vodacom Bulls played with Glasgow Warriors at the Scostoun Stadium in 2022. Wessels was named in the Bulls squad for the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

He made a name at Grey College as a loosehead prop. Photo: @Wessels (modified by author)

What is Jan-Hendrik Wessels’s position?

Wesessels plays as a hooker. He was selected as part of the Bulls squad for the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

Above is all you need to know about Jan-Hendrik Wessels. He has great potential to make an impact in South Africa's rugby.

