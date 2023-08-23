Garth Brooks' net worth in 2023: Is he the richest country singer?

Garth Brook is an American singer and songwriter tapping into the pop and rock genres. As a record-breaking artist with one of the best-selling country music albums, his career spans over three decades. The epitome of his career is his status as one of the best country singers. What is Garth Brooks' net worth in 2023?

Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on 14th October 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Garth Brooks is famously known for hits such as Friends in Low Place, The Dance and The Thunder Rolls, to mention a few. He is also known for pulling numbers in concerts and live performances.

Garth Brooks' profile summary and bio

Full name Troyal Garth Brooks Stage name Garth Brooks Gender Male Date of birth 7th February 1962 Age 61 years old (as of August 2023) Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Nationality American Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Height 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Weight 183 lbs or 83 kg Alma mater Oklahoma State University Occupation Singer and songwriter Genres Country, country pop and country rock Instruments Vocals, guitar and piano Labels Capitol Nashville, Liberty, Pearl, Lyric Street, Big Machine, RCA Nashville Years active 1985–2001, 2005–present Marital status Married Spouse(s) Trisha Yearwood ​(m. 2005), Sandy Mahl (m. 1986; div. 2001)​ Children 3 Parents Troyal Raymond Brooks and Colleen McElroy Carroll Social media Instagram Website Net worth $400 million (as of August 2023 )

How much is Garth Brooks worth?

As of August 2023, Garth Brooks has a net worth of $400 million. He is one of the richest country singers in 2023, with nine albums certified diamond.

How is Garth Brooks so rich?

Brooks primarily earns through his music. He has over 170 million certified album sales. Over 17 million copies of his best-selling album, No Fences, were sold in the USA. The album topped the Billboard charts for 23 weeks.

Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on 14th October 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Early life

Troyal Garth Brooks was born on 7th February 1962 in Tusla, Oklahoma, USA, as Troyal Raymond Brooks and Colleen McElroy Carroll's youngest child. At a tender age, he developed a liking for singing, although he was more passionate about sports. His baseball, football and track and field prowess earned him a track scholarship at Oklahoma State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in marketing in 1984.

Why is Garth Brooks so famous?

Garth focused on his music career after college. He started by playing the guitar and singing in bars and later relocated to Nashville to fully pursue music. He released his first album, Hungry Years, in 1989. The album peaked at number 2 on the charts. His first hit song, Tomorrow Never Comes, was from this album.

Brooks released his second album, No Fences, with four number-one country singles. In 1991, he released his third album, Ropin' the Wind, the first country album to top the charts. Garth also became the first country artist to have three albums on the Billboard charts.

In 1992, Brooks released his fourth album, The Chase, and In Pieces, his fifth, in 1993. He released Fresh Horses and She's Every Woman, two years later. Cumulatively, as of August 2023, there are 15 Garth Brooks albums.

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on 11th May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Garth Brooks' tours

The country music singer went on his first tour in 1993, selling out the Wembley Arena in England. 5.5 million people attended his second tour, and he grossed $105 million. In the fall of 2007, Brooks had nine sold-out concerts in Kansas City. In 2008, he had five sold-out shows in Los Angeles.

Awards

As of August 2023, Garth has won over 22 Academy of Country Music Awards out of 47 nominations. He has bagged 2 Grammy Awards out of 13 nominations. He has also won several Country Music Association Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2010. He was also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on 11th May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Who is richer, Garth or Trisha?

As of August 2023, Trisha Yearwood's net worth is $400 million. Trisha Yearwood is a country musician and actress and Garth Brooks' wife.

Trisha carved off a name in the music industry, selling 15 million records worldwide. Yearwood has also won three Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award. She also has a cooking show.

Who is the richest country singer?

Dolly Parton is the richest country singer. She is worth $650 million. Garry Brook is the second-richest country singer. Tabulated below are other country singers and how much they are worth:

Artist Net worth in 2023 Shania Twain $400 million Toby Keith $365 million George Strait $300 million Tim McGraw $200 million Faith Hill $200 million Kenny Chesney $180 million Luke Bryan $160 million Alan Jackson $150 million

Garth Brooks' wealth

As highlighted above, Garth Brooks' primary source of wealth is his music career. Apart from record sales, he earns through tours, concerts, and live performances.

Garth Brooks' net worth in 2023 is the culmination of his musical success. As a result, he is one of the wealthiest country musicians.

