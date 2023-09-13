María Dolores Diéguez: age, family, wedding, movies, profiles, net worth

Actor and director Joseph Fiennes is an iconic figure in the film industry who is usually praised for his versatility in acting and standout roles in period pieces. His wife, María Dolores Diéguez, is also an actress but is more well-known as being Joseph's wife. What do we know of María?

Although María has also dabbled in acting, she has had less experience than her famous husband. Maria also boasts some modelling experience previously through pageantry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name María Dolores Diéguez Date of birth 5 January 1982 Age 41 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Switzerland Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Roman Catholic Current residence Mallorca, Spain Current nationality Swiss Marital status Married to Joseph Fiennes (2009) Ethnicity Spanish descent Gender Female Height 175.26 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Children Two daughters (Eva Luica and Isabal) Profession Actress, photographer, artist and former model

Joseph and María met at a party hosted by jewellery firm Harry Winston as part of a film festival in Taormina, Sicily, in June 2005. Soon after, they became a couple but kept their romance under wraps for a while.

Joseph Fiennes

Joseph's name is synonymous with some of the most successful films and TV shows, with productions like Shakespeare in Love (1998), The Handmaid's Tale (2017), and Luther (2023), to name a few. The actor also has impressive awards and nominations for his iconic roles, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

How old is Joseph Fiennes?

Joseph Fiennes (age 53 years as of 2023) was born on 27 May 1970 in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Is Joseph Fiennes married?

Joseph is married to fellow actress María Dolores Diéguez, and the couple have been married since 2009. Their wedding took place on 15 August 2009, with the couple choosing a Roman Catholic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

How are Ralph and Joseph Fiennes related?

Joseph Fiennes’ siblings include Ralph Fiennes, Jacob Fiennes, Magnus Fiennes, Martha Fiennes, and Sophie Fiennes. Ralph Fiennes is the most recognisable name on the list, as he is also a famous movie star.

Ralph has had leading roles in well-known productions like Schindler's List (1993), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), The King's Man (2021), and The Menu (2023).

Does Joseph Fiennes have a twin brother?

Among Joseph's six siblings includes his twin brother. Joseph Fiennes’ twin brother is Jacob Fiennes. Jacob is a well-respected conservationist.

Joseph Fiennes’ net worth

According to online sources, Joseph's net worth is $10 million. The actor has enjoyed two decades of commercial success in his acting career, positively impacting his net worth.

María Dolores Diéguez

Although María Dolores Diéguez has acting credits and is married to a famous actor, little is known about her life. She has opened up during an interview with Helen Cummins to divulge some information on her private life and career, sharing that she goes by Lola Álvarez professionally.

How old is María Dolores Diéguez?

The Swiss model, María Dolores Diéguez (age 41 years as of 2023), was born on 5 January 1982.

María Dolores Diéguez’s family

Much remains unknown about María Dolores Diéguez’s parents, and no reports indicate that she has any siblings. We know she has two children: Eva Luica, born on 8 March 2010, and Isabal, born on 29 December 2011.

Which movies has María Dolores Diéguez been in?

Although she is credited as an actress by profession, María only has two TV features. These include the short film Durch die Blume (2004) and the BAFTAs 2019 as an audience member.

María Dolores Diéguez's career

The limited acting experience is not her main career focus. María has a studio in Old Town Palma, where she focuses on ambrotype photography. This style of photography sees an underexposed glass negative placed against a dark background, creating a positive image. Of her passion for this niche style, she said:

'Each person has a mystery to reveal. One of my muses is my niece Elisabeth who studies textile design in Brussels. Her creations feature in the photographs.'

María Dolores Diéguez's education

The artist studied Fine Arts at Chelsea College London. During this time, she trained in painting, illustration and mixed media.

María Dolores Diéguez is a reclusive figure who prefers to live outside of the public eye, where she works as a talented and passionate photographer. When she is not working, she enjoys hiking the stunning scenery and taking a dip in the ocean, thriving in a life away from Hollywood.

