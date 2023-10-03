What happened to Jayden Odom, Lamar Odom's son? Here is everything we know

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom has gathered a massive fanbase thanks to his hugely successful basketball career. Still, his personal life and tragedies have sometimes overshined his professional accomplishments. Lamar Odom’s son Jayden’s death was one such moment where the public was curious regarding what happened. What happened to Jayden Odom?

Lamar Odom attended the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Lamar's career began in 1999 when the Los Angeles Clippers chose him with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NBA draft. What followed was a successful career with various awards and milestones to show. His personal life, however, was filled with tragedy. Here is Lamar's summarised biography before we detail what we know of his son's passing.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Lamar Joseph Odom Nickname 'Lam Lam', 'Lamy', 'The Candy Man', and 'The Goods' Date of birth November 6, 1979 Age 43 years (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace South Jamaica, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 104 kg Height 208 cm Hair colour Dark brown (bald at the time of writing) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Joe Odom and Cathy Mercer Children Lamar Odom Jr, Destiny Odom, and Jayden Odom. Profession Basketball player and actor Education St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Christ the King High School, University of Nevada, University of Rhode Island Native language English Net worth $30 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Threads

Lamar Odom stepped away from the NBA during his time with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, following his career performance plummeting, possibly partly due to his decades-long substance abuse issues and lack of passion for the sport.

Did Lamar Odom have a son?

The former basketball player had three children: two sons and one daughter. Lamar Odom’s children include Lamar Odom Jr., Destiny Odom, and Jayden Odom. Destiny was born in 1998 and is 25 in 2023, while Lamar Odom Jr. was born in 2002 and is 21 in 2023.

Jayden Odom’s siblings stay out of the limelight, limiting available information on them.

Lamar Odom Jr., Destiny Odom, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian attended the Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat during Teen Choice 2011 in Universal City, California. Photo: Mark Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Lamar Odom's child?

Lamar Odom’s son died in New York, USA, on June 29, 2006. He was laid to rest on July 13, 2006. Jayden Odom’s cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome, also known as SIDS.

SIDS is characterised by the sudden, unexplained death of a baby younger than one-year-old, with a diagnosis made after the baby's unexplained death once a death scene investigation, an autopsy, and a detailed look into the baby's clinical history has been performed, with no available answers.

The former athlete said of his loss: 'He was extra energetic. Whenever I would walk into the room, he would just stare at me. He was beautiful. He was like the combination of his sister and his brother. I just wish I would have had him in my life a little longer.'

How old was Jayden Odom when he died?

Jayden Odom’s age at the time of his passing was six months old. He was born on December 15, 2005, and his zodiac sign was Sagittarius.

Destiny Odom, JaNean Mercer, Lamar Odom Jr., and Liza Morales visited Lamar Odom at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center on October 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lamar Odom's baby's mother?

Jayden Odom’s mother is Liza Morales, Lamar's then-girlfriend. The couple share three children and were high school sweethearts. Liza is a fashion designer born on May 10, 1979. She is 44 in 2023 and hails from Queens, New York. Liza feels their relationship ended because of grief, saying:

'I realised I lost Lamar when our son Jayden passed away. We grieved so differently.'

Lamar Odom's net worth

The former NBA star's net worth varies online. It is most widely reported as $30 million.

Lamar Odom's social media profiles

Lamar is on Instagram with 841K followers as of 3 October 2023. His Threads profile has 68.6K followers. On X (Twitter), he has accumulated 3.4 million followers. He also has a TikTok profile and has 202.1K followers.

Jayden Odom's life was cut short, leaving significant loss and heartbreak for his loved ones. His family has chosen to let his legacy live on through them and remember the fond memories of their late son and brother.

READ ALSO: John Legend's parents and siblings: Where are they today?

Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing John Legend's parents and siblings, including which of his siblings has followed in his footsteps. Where are each of them today?

You can read on for more on the successful singer's family members, including personal details and how close the family is today.

Source: Briefly News