Who is Jim Nabors' wife? Jim was an American actor and singer best known for his role as Gomer Pyle in the television show The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle USMC. Nabors was a talented and beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his work continues to be appreciated by fans of classic television and music. After his demise, fans have been curious about his partner and whereabouts.

Jim Nabors was a beloved actor and singer, best known for his iconic roles as Gomer Pyle in The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle, USMC. Photo: @Nabors (modified by author)

Stan Cadwallader is famous as Jim Nabors' wife. Besides being a celebrity spouse, he was a fireman in Honolulu. When did they meet?

Stan Cadwallader's profiles and bio

Full name Stan Cadwallader Gender Male Date of birth January 28, 1948 Age 75 years old (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Current residence Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height 5 feet 2 inches Weight 65 kg (Approx) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Spouse Jim Nabor (Deceased) Profession Former firefighter Net worth $15 million

How old is Jim Nabors's wife?

Stan was born on January 28, 1948, in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United States of America. Stan Cadwallader's age is 75 years as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Jim and Stan had been together for 38 years before they got married. Photo: @Nabors (modified by author)

Stan Cadwallader's marriage

Cadwallader is openly gay, and he was married to his longtime partner, Jim Nabors Stan, in a private ceremony at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Washington, on January 15, 2013. The couple met in the 1970s, and their relationship turned romantic in 1975.

They had been together for 38 years before they got married. Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader remained together until Jim Nabors' passing in 2017. Cadwallader was a firefighter, and their relationship was a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

Stan Cadwallader's height

Stan measures 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

What happened to Stan Cadwallader?

After his husband passed away, Stan has kept a low profile. His popularity was due to his association with Jim Nabors.

Is Stan Cadwallader alive?

Stan is still alive. However, his spouse, Jim Nabor, died on December 30, 2017.

Who is Stan Cadwallader's spouse?

Jim Nabors, whose real name is James Thurston Nabors, was born on June 12, 1930, in Sylacauga, Alabama, USA. He was the son of Fred Nabors and Mavis Pearl Newman Nabors. Jim grew up in a small Alabama town with a relatively modest upbringing.

Jim Nabors waves to the crowd during the Indianapolis 500 parade on May 24, 2014, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey

Jim Nabors's education

He attended the University of Alabama, where he initially studied business administration. Later, he switched his major to theatre, and this change in direction eventually led him to pursue a career in acting and entertainment.

Jim Nabors' career

Nabors had a successful and multifaceted career in the entertainment industry, which included acting, singing, and comedy. Here is an overview of his career.

Early career and singing

Before his television career took off, Jim Nabors worked as a nightclub and cabaret singer in New York and other cities. His rich, baritone voice garnered attention and helped him become a singer.

He released numerous albums, and his rendition of Back Home Again in Indiana became a cherished tradition at the Indianapolis 500, where he performed it for many years.

Here are some of his notable songs:

The Impossible Dream (The Quest)

Love Me with All Your Heart

You Are the Sunshine of My Life

My Cup Runneth Over

If I Ruled the World

Try to Remember

Bridge over Troubled Water

Variety shows and specials

Nabors hosted several variety shows and television specials during the 1960s and 1970s. His shows often featured a mix of comedy sketches and musical performances.

Some of his notable shows include:

The Andy Griffith Show (1962-1964)

Jim Nabors' breakthrough came when he was cast as Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show. His character, Gomer, was a lovable and bumbling gas station attendant in the fictional town of Mayberry.

Jim Nabors poses for a photo in the green room during the 100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2011, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Joey Foley

Source: Getty Images

Gomer Pyle, USMC (1964-1969)

Nabors' popularity as Gomer Pyle led to the creation of the spin-off series Gomer Pyle, USMC. The show followed Gomer's adventures in the United States Marine Corps and ran for five successful seasons.

Movies and TV shows

Nabors appeared on movies and television shows, including The Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. Below are his notable films.

Film roles

He appeared in several films, including:

1982: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

1984: Cannonball II

1983: Stroker Ace

2003: The Andy Griffith Show Reunion: Back to Mayberry

Is Jim Nabors alive?

No, Jim passed away on November 30, 2017. He died in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the age of 87. His work in the entertainment industry continues to be remembered and appreciated by fans worldwide.

What was the age difference between Jim Nabors and his husband?

Jim was born on June 12, 1930, while Stand was born on January 28, 1948. They had an 18-year age difference.

How much was Jim Nabors's worth when he died?

Jim had an estimated net worth of $40 million when he died. He derived his fortunes from his successful career in the entertainment industry. Likewise, Stan Cadwallader's net worth is estimated at $15 million.

The above is all about Jim Nabors' wife, Stan Cadwallader. He was a professional firefighter, and he held the job for years before meeting Jim. Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader's relationship was widely respected and admired, and they remained together until Jim Nabors' passing in 2017.

