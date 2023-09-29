Who is Zondwa Mandela, the late Zoleka Mandela's sibling?

The country was plunged into mourning after news about Zoleka Mandela's death became public. As South Africa eulogises her for her brevity and resilience in fighting cancer for over a decade, a section of Mzansi has been curious to know more about Zondwa Mandela. Who is he?

Zondwa Mandela at the New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs, doubleheader game two at Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York on 16th April 2014. Photo: Tim Clayton Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Zoleka Mandela was Zindzi Mandela's eldest child. She had three more siblings, and Zondwa Mandela was one of them.

Zondwa Mandela's profile summary and bio

Full name Zondwa Gadaffi Mandela Gender Male Year of birth 1985 Age 38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Occupation Businessman and entrepreneur Marital status Married Spouse Lindo Zici Children Zazi and Ziwelene Parents Zindiswa Mandela and Zwelibanzi Hlongwane Siblings Bambatha, Zoleka and Zwelabo Grandparents Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela

Zondwa Mandela's age

He was born in 1985 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is Zindiswa Mandela and Zwelibanzi Hlongwane's son and is 38 years old as of 2023.

Zondwa Mandela's father and mother divorced after the birth of his siblings. His mother later married Molapo Motlhajwa, who served in the South African National Defence Force in March 2013.

Zondwa Mandela's wife

Zondwa Mandela married the love of his life, Lindo Zici, the Soweto-born SABC producer, in September 2012. The lavish traditional wedding was held in Qunu, his grandfather's home. Gadaffi mentioned they had planned the big day for two years.

Nelson Mandela, Zondwa's grandfather, gave him a new name, Nondzolo, after the marriage as part of the Xhosa tradition. Zondwa and Zici had dated for four years before the traditional wedding. The couple had their white wedding in February 2013.

Zondwa Mandela's children

Zondwa Mandela and Zici have two children. Zazi, their eldest, was born in 2010, while Ziwelene, their youngest, was born in 2011.

Zondwa Mandela's siblings

Gadaffi is the second born in a family of four and is Zindiswa Mandela's eldest son. The other Zindzi Mandela's children include the late Zoleka, Bambatha and Zwelabo Mandela.

Zoleka Mandela

The late Zoleka was born on 9th April 1980 and died on 25th September 2023. She was an author and activist known for openly sharing her life challenges and battle with cancer for over a decade. Zoleka was survived by four kids: Zenani, Zenawe, Zenani and Zwelami.

Zoleka Mandela (C) attends the memorial service for Winnie Mandela At The Orlando Stadium on 11th April 2018 in Soweto, South Africa. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Bambatha Mandela

Bambath, born in 1989, is a producer, writer, musician and activist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is affiliated with Rebel Soul Entertainment.

Zwelabo Mandela

Zwelabo, the youngest in the family, was born in 1992. According to his LinkedIn profile, Zwalebo is a Johnson C. Smith University student.

Zwalebo eulogised Zoleka as the embodiment of resilience, referencing her determination to fight cancer. He further stated,

You could never diminish the impact she had on our lives. Zoleka's legacy lives on in our hearts as a symbol of strength, hope and the power of unwavering determination.

Zondwa Mandela's education

According to Zondwa Mandela's LinkedIn profile, he is an alumnus of the University of South Africa. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Zindzi Mandela and Zondwa Mandela on stage during the 17th annual ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on 15th July 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Zondwa Mandela's career

Zondwa is an entrepreneur and businessman. He is the CEO and founder of the Mandela Global Brands. The company markets Nelson Mandela-branded products.

Besides Zondwa Mandela's qualifications coming in handy in his business ventures, he is a co-founder of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The foundation is a charitable organization that promotes Nelson Mandela's values and legacy.

Gafdaffi is a staunch advocate for equality and social justice. He is also into politics and is a member of the ANC. He also served as a member of the ANC Youth League National Executive Committee and the World Young Leaders Forum.

Zondwa Mandela's net worth

Not much information about Zondwa Mandela's net worth or financial muscle is publicly available. However, according to records, he inherited R100,000 from his grandfather's wealth.

According to records, the former South African president's wealth was allocated to his beneficiaries as indicated in his will. The 40 beneficiaries were announced at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, including his driver, three staff members and the schools he attended while growing up.

These details about Zondwa Mandela catch you up on who he is. They also let you into the Mandela family.

READ ALSO: Jack Harlow's parents: How did they impact his musical career?

Briefly.co.za published Jack Harlow's parents' biography. Go through the details as they debunk how they contributed to his career and stardom.

Jack Harlow is an American songwriter and rapper. He is best recognised for his hit song, What's Poppin. The song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also certified platinum.

Source: Briefly News