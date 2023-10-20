The untold truth of Boetie Boer (Stewart Wilken), the South African cannibal

For those who have caught wind of the Stewart Wilken documentary, the Showmax Original true crime series is not for the faint-hearted. The show is centred around the life of a convicted killer, Boetie Boer, charged with nine counts of murder and five counts of s*domy. Therefore, if that is up your alley, you might want to check it out. Meanwhile, go through Boetie Boer's biography as they explore his identity.

Boetie Boer (Stewart Wilken) was specific about his victims; he preyed on prostitutes and young boys. Photo: @sa_crime

Source: Twitter

Boetie Boer embarked on a killing spree between 1990 and 1997. Unlike most serial killers, he never followed the modulus operandi; he was specific about his victims. Boer targeted young boys and female prostitutes.

Boetie Boer's profile summary and bio

Full name Stewart Wilken Alias Boetie Boer (Brother Farmer) Gender Male Date of birth 11th November 1966 Age 56 years (as of October 2023) Place of birth Boksburg, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Eye colour Famous as Serial killer Victims 10+ Span of crimes 1990–1997 Date apprehended 1997 Criminal penalty 7 life sentences

Boetie Boer's age

Boetie Boer was born on 11th November 1966 as Stewart Wilken. As of October 2023, he is 56 years old.

Boetie Boer's parents

Stewart was born in Boksburg, South Africa, and at six months, he and his 2-year-old sister were abandoned in a phone booth. They were rescued by a domestic worker who took them to her employer, a man known only as Doep, who raised them.

Unfortunately, the two siblings endured abuse. At some point, Boetie's sister disappeared, never to be seen again. At two, Boetie was adopted by Doep's neighbours, Mr and Mrs Wilken, who named him Stewart Wilken, although he nicknamed himself Boetie Boer. The family relocated to Port Elizabeth, where he grew up.

He did not do well in school, neither academically nor socially. He was reportedly s*xually abused when he was 9.

Boetie Boer's wife

Stewart married the late Lynn Havenga, his first wife, on 25th December 1985. However, they separated after the birth of their only child, Wuane. Unfortunately, Lynn was bludgeoned to death in June 2005.

At the time of her murder, she was married to her third husband, Hermanus Havenga. Her body was recovered after she had gone missing in Missionvale, Port Elizabeth.

Boetie married his second wife, Veronica, a coloured woman with two sons from a previous relationship. They later had two daughters. Unfortunately, this marriage ended after his parents-in-law filed two charges of s*domy against Stewart in connection with Veronica's two sons.

Boetie Boer's children

Wuane, Boetie Boer's daughter, was born from his first marriage. She died on 29th September 1995 and is one of her dad's victims.

One day, five years into his second marriage, Boetie visited Wuane's mother. Unfortunately, he was the last person spotted with Wuane before she went missing.

Boetie Boer's victims

By 1997, Stewart had been linked to the murder of at least eight people. However, no one connected all the cases until Boetie made a mistake. On 22nd January 1997, a 12-year-old boy, Henry Baker, went missing.

After the matter was reported to the police, investigations revealed that Henry was last spotted in the company of Stewart. The victim's mother and grandmother knew Boer, who was under investigation for his daughter's disappearance and two charges of s*domy at the time.

Boetie was questioned but denied the charges, claiming he knew nothing about Henry's disappearance and had spent the night at a lady friend's house. However, the alibi was false, resulting in his rearrest on 31st January 1997.

Boetie Boer (Stewart Wilken) is among the most prolific serial killers in South Africa. Photo: @terloops and @DocFilmmakersSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Boetie Boer's confession

According to his confession during the investigation. Stewart revealed he had been concerned about Wuane's welfare. He alleged that Wuane's stepfather was molesting her, and there was hardly any food in the house. He alluded that Wuane had hinted at running away from home. He justified his crimes, claiming, "He was sending her soul to God."

Boetie also confessed to doing the same to Henry Baker, alleging that his parents abused him. He showed the investigating officers where the two bodies were.

He further confessed to his lawyer, describing his crimes in detail, using foul language. He insinuated that he had at least ten victims. Outlined below are Boetie Boer's victims and the years he murdered them:

Victim's name Age Date of murder Monte Fiko 15 years February 1990 Virginia Gysman 25 years October 1990 Mercia Papenfus 37 years January 1991 Street boy 14 years October 1991 Street boy Not mentioned 1993 Georgina Boniswa Zweni 42 years July 1995 Wuane 10 years September 1995 Katriena Claassen 22 year May 1996 Street boy Not mentioned 1996 Henry Baker 12 years January 1997

Is Boetie Boer still alive?

Boetie Boer was charged with nine counts of murder and five counts of s*domy. He had additional charges to his sheet, including cannibalism and necrophilia.

On 27th February 1998, the Port Elizabeth Supreme Court found him guilty of seven counts of murder. He received seven life sentences and is currently serving his sentence at a prison in Bloemfontein.

Boetie Boer's Showmax documentary

Boer's rampage of death has been documented in Boetie Boer: Inside The Mind Of A Monster. The show's first episode aired on Showmax on 18th October 2023, stirring mixed reactions. The show has been billed as the most disturbing original true-crime series on the platform.

The episodes will be streamed weekly, with new Boetie Boer show episodes released every Wednesday until 15th November 2023. The five-part documentary is a co-production between Fifth Floor Films and Stage 5 Films.

Boetie Boer's crimes put him in the spotlight. Nonetheless, his biography explores the other aspects of his life, highlighting unknown facts about him.

READ ALSO: Josephine Wayne's cause of death: The untold story of John Wayne's wife

Briefly.co.za published Josephine Wayne's cause of death. Josephine Wayne rose to fame for being John Wayne's wife, one of his known romantic partners.

Despite his professional fame, John Wayne's personal life often reached the limelight. His marriage to Josephine Wayne is often considered the beginning of his marital woes. Why so?

Source: Briefly News