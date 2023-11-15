Josh Groban's wife, personal life, and dating history regularly make news headlines. He is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. Groban is known for his powerful and passionate baritone voice, earning him recognition in pop and classical music. The award-winning musician shot to fame when he filled in for Andrea Bocelli in a rehearsal for the Italian opera singer's duet with Celine Dion. So, who is Josh Groban's spouse?

Josh Groban at the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

Josh Groban's early exposure to diverse music and his educational background in drama provided a solid foundation for his later success as a singer and actor. It was during his time at Carnegie Mellon University that he was discovered, and his music career began to take off. Is Josh Groban in a relationship?

Josh Groban's profiles and bio

Full name Joshua Winslow Groban Nickname Joshua Groban Gender Male Date of birth February 27, 1981 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Age 42 years (as of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 74 kg Height 5 feet 10 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Anglican Parents Jack Groban and Lindy Groban Siblings Chris Groban Relationship status In a relationship Spouse Natalie McQueen Education Carnegie Mellon Profession Singer-songwriter, actor and record producer Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $25 million

Who is Josh Groban's wife?

The celebrated singer has been in high-profile relationships since entering the spotlight in the late '90s. Here is a list of Josh Groban's partners.

Groban at Z100 Studio on October 11, 2019, in New York City. Photo by John Lamparski

January Jones

His first public relationship was with actress January Jones, whom he dated from 2003 to 2006. They were often seen together at numerous events, such as the Vanity Fair Oscars, Cannes Film Festiva, and the American Music Awards.

Katy Perry

After his fallout with January, Josh started dating Katy Perry in 2009. They parted ways after a year.

Selma Blair

Josh and Selma were linked in July 2010. However, their relationship fizzled out shortly.

Michelle Trachtenberg

In August 2011, Josh was rumoured to be dating Michelle Trachtenberg after they were spotted having dinner. Neither of them confirmed the rumours.

Kate Dennings

Josh started dating Kat Dennings in 2014. Josh Groban's relationship with Kat went public at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills. They ended their relationship in August 2016.

Schuyler Helford

Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban made their relationship public at the 2018 Tony Awards. They parted ways in late 2021.

Who is Josh Groban dating?

Currently, the singer is linked to Natalie McQueen, an English actress. They are often seen together in events like the Met Gala.

How old is Josh Groban?

Josh Groban (42 years old) was born to a mixed heritage family on February 27, 1981, in Los Angeles, California. He holds American nationality.

Whose son is Josh Groban?

Josh Groban's parents are Jack Groban and Lindy Groban. His father, Jack Groban, is a businessman, and his mother, Lindy Groban, is a school teacher.

Josh Groban's education

Groban attended Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where he honed his musical talents. He was part of the school choir and performed in various school productions. After high school, he enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to study drama. He put his musical aspirations on hold temporarily while pursuing his education.

Is Josh Groban an only child?

Groban has a younger brother named Chris Groban. Like Josh, Chris is also involved in music, and they have occasionally performed together.

Does Josh Groban have a twin brother?

Josh Groban does not have a twin brother. He has a younger brother named Chris Groban. Josh and Chris are not twins; they have an age difference, with Josh being the older.

Josh Groban's career

Groban's career has been characterized by his ability to bridge the gap between classical and popular music, his diverse talents in music and acting, and his commitment to making a positive impact through charitable endeavours. Here is an overview of his career.

Singer Josh Groban at the 15th annual USTA opening night gala at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2015, in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai

Early breakthrough

Groban's career took a significant turn while he was still in college. He was discovered by producer David Foster, who invited him to stand in for Andrea Bocelli during a rehearsal for the 1999 Grammy Awards. This led to Groban's big break, and he was subsequently signed to a recording contract.

Debut album

In 2001, Groban released his self-titled debut album, Josh Groban. The album was a major success and established him as a prominent figure in both the classical and pop music worlds. Some of his other albums and songs include:

Albums

2003: Closer

2006: Awake

2007: Noël

2010: Illuminations

2013: All That Echoes

Songs

You Raise Me Up

The Prayer

To Where You Are

February Song

Hidden Away

Remember When It Rained

Awake

Acting

In addition to his music career, Groban has ventured into acting. He has appeared in several television series and films.

Films

2011: Crazy, Stupid, Love

2014: Muppets Most Wanted

Television shows

2014: Rising Star

2001: Ally McBeal

2013 - 2014: The Crazy Ones

Charitable work

Groban has been actively involved in charity work and has supported various causes, including music education and healthcare for children. He has used his fame to raise awareness and funds for charitable organizations.

What is Josh Groban's net worth?

The celebrated musician has an estimated net worth of $25 million. He derives wealth from his successful career as an American singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer.

Above is everything you need to know about Josh Groban's wife, relationship history, and personal life. His versatile career has made him a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, both for his music and contributions to the world of performing arts and philanthropy.

