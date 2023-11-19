Who is Bayard Martensen, Robert Martensen's son? Everything we know

Best known for their role as the rebellious Scavo twins on Desperate Housewives, Charlie and Max Carver are one of the most talented twin actors in Hollywood. They are the sons of Robert Martensen, a renowned physician and architect. But do you know they have an older half-brother named Bayard Martensen?

Bayard's half brothers, Max and Charlie Carver, at Warner Bros. Pictures' Fist Fight premiere in Westwood, California.

Bayard Martensen is an American investment manager. He is not an entertainer like his identical twin brothers but is succeeding in business. He keeps a private life, but there are a few facts about him.

Bayard Martensen's profile summary

Full name Bayard Cutler Martensen Gender Male Date of birth 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Mother Phoebe Cutler Father Robert Lawrence Martensen Siblings 2 Marital status Single University/ College University of California Profession Investment manager

How old is Bayard Martensen?

Bayard (age 45 years as of 2023) was born in 1978, though the exact date and month of birth are unknown. He was born in San Francisco, California, in the United States States. He is the twins' half-brother born to Dr Robert Lawrence Martensen and his first wife, Phoebe Cutler.

Education

Robert Martensen's son, Bayard, attended the University of California Santa Barbara and graduated with a degree in economics.

Career

The physician's son is an investment and asset manager. He has worked in several organisations like Outrider Management and Dalton Investments. He joined Cactus Investment Management LLC in San Francisco in 2012 as a managing member. Later, he established his company, Polyana LLC, in New York.

Max Carver at the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.

Who are Bayard Martensen's parents?

Bayard's parents married on 29 May 1977 but divorced in the 80s. Bayard's father, Robert Lawrence Martensen, was an American medical historian, lecturer, surgeon, architect, physician, and author.

Dr Martensen graduated from Havard University in 1969 with a degree in design and later went to medical school at Dartmouth Medical School. He obtained his MA and Ph.D. from the University of California in 1993.

Bayard's mother was an author and architect. She graduated from St. Timothey's School and Radcliffe College. She also obtained a master's degree in landscape architecture from the University of California at Berkeley. Phoebe has worked for the California Conservation Corps.

Bayard Martensen's siblings

The rumours about Bayard Martensen's triplets are untrue because he is the older brother to the famous twins Max and Charlie Carver. After their father, Dr. Robert, divorced his first wife, he married Anne Carver, a philanthropist and community activist.

Anne Carver is the mother of the twin actors born seven minutes apart. Charlie was born on 31 July 1988 in San Francisco, while Max was born on 1 August 1988. They are 35 years old in 2023.

However, it was revealed that Robert identifies as homosexual and divorced Anne, who later married Denis Sutro. In 1992, the family moved to Calistoga in Napa Valle. The identical twins are renowned actors who started acting in school productions. They made their acting screen debut in 2008, featuring in the ABC series Desperate Housewives.

Since then, the Carver twins have appeared in movies and series like The Batman, Teen Wolf, and Leftovers. Charlie Carver has played several roles alone in films like The League, Bad Asses, and The Boys in the Band. Also, Max has appeared in movies and TV series like Blooms, Best Friends Forever, and Fist Fight.

Bayard Martensen's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown, although he is a successful investment manager. His brothers, Charlie and Max Carver, have an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Robert Martensen's sons' personal lives

It is uncertain if Bayard is in a relationship. He lives a low-key lifestyle and is not on social media. His brother, Charlie Carver, revealed his sexuality in 2016 and supports the LGBTQ community.

Charlie Carver at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

As of November 2023, it seems Charlie Carver is single, and there are no indications of a husband, wife, spouse or partner. Max Carver began dating Holland Roden in 2014 and later separated. All of Charlie Carver's siblings, including him, appear single.

Bayard Martensen is a successful businessman with a good portfolio. Although he is not as famous as his younger twin siblings, people recognise him because of his affiliation with them.

