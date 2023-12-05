Updated Art Garfunkel's net worth: How much is he worth today?
Art Garfunkel is best recognised as an American singer and songwriter for his affiliation with the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. The pair were behind some of the most successful projects, including Mrs Robinson and The Sound of Silence. How much is Art Garfunkel's net worth in 2023?
Even though Art Garfunkel made an indelible mark in the music industry from the 1960s to the 1980s, he experienced the turbulence of a failed friendship. His separation from Paul Simon stirred questions about Art Garfunkel's net worth.
Art Garfunkel's profile summary and bio
|Birth name
|Arthur Ira Garfunkel
|Stage name
|Art Garfunkel
|Gender
|Male
|Birthdate
|5 November 1941
|Age
|82 (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Romanian-Jewish descent
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Height
|183 cm or 6 ft
|Occupation
|Musician, singer, actor and poet
|Genres
|Folk, rock and pop
|Labels
|Columbia Manhattan Atco
|Famous as
|Formerly of Simon & Garfunkel
|Years active
|1956–present
|Net worth
|$95 Million
|Marital status
|Married
|Ex-spouse(s)
|Linda Marie (1972 to 1975), Kathryn "Kim" Cermak
|Children
|2 (James and Beau)
|Parents
|Rose and Jacob Garfunkel
|Siblings
|Jules and Jerome
|Social media
|Instagram FacebookWebsite
Art Garfunkel's age
Arthur Ira Garfunkel was born on 5 November 1941 in Forest Hills, Queens, New York, USA. He is 82 years old as of November 2023.
Art Garfunkel's family
Arthur was the middle child born to Rose and Jacob Garfunkel, a travelling salesman. He has two brothers, Jules and Jerome. His parents immigrated to the USA, although they are of Romanian-Jewish descent. Lou Pearlman, the founder of the Backstreet Boys, is his maternal cousin.
Early career
Garfunkel discovered his passion for music in first grade. He met Paul Simon, his future singing partner, and they bonded over their shared passion for music. They would later form their duo Simon and Garfunkel after clearing campus.
Simon and Garfunkel released their first album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M. in October 1964. The duo released four more influential albums:
- Sounds of Silence
- Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme
- Bookends
- Bridge over Troubled Water
After their fourth album, the duo split, although they occasionally reunited. Art released his solo album, Angel Clare, in 1977. In 1979, he released another album, Fate for Breakfast, his first flop. He later released other projects:
|Year
|Album title
|1981
|Scissors Cut
|1984
|The Art Garfunkel Album
|1988
|Lefty
|2003
|Everything Waits to Be Noticed
|2006
|Some Enchanted Evening
Poetry
Art is a bibliophile and avid reader. He released Still Water, a collection of prose poetry in 1989. The collection touched on subjects such as his depression, triggered by his father's demise; Laurie Bird, his girlfriend who was found dead in his apartment; his friendship with Paul Simon; and music.
Acting
Art Garfunkel also pursued a career in acting in the early 1970s, featuring in two Mike Nichols films:
- Catch-22 (1970) as Lieutenant Nately
- Carnal Knowledge (1971) as Sandy Kaufman
Art Garfunkel later featured in the following movies:
|Year
|Production
|Role
|2017
|Cecile on the Phone
|Dr. Saltzman
|2011
|Beatles Stories
|Himself
|2009
|The Rebound
|Harry Finklestein
|2009
|Flight of the Conchords
|Himself
|2003
|American Dreams
|Mr Greenwood
|2001
|Longshot
|Himself
|1998
|Arthur
|Singing Moose (voice)
|1998
|54
|Himself
|1994
|Frasier
|Chester
|1993
|Boxing Helena
|Dr. Lawrence Augustine
Awards
Art Garfunkel has been honoured with the following notable awards:
|Year
|Award and recognition
|1969
|Grammy Awards, Record of the Year, for Mrs. Robinson as part of (Simon and Garfunkel)
|1969
|Grammy Awards, Best Contemporary Pop Performance, for Mrs. Robinson as part of (Simon and Garfunkel)
|1970
|Grammy Awards, Album of the Year, for Bridge over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel)
|1970
|Grammy Awards, Record of the Year, for Bridge over Troubled Water
|1970
|Grammy Awards, Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s), for Bridge over Troubled Water
|1977
|Britannia Award, Best International Pop LP and Single, 1952–77, for Bridge over Troubled Water
|2015
|German Sustainability Award
Who is Art Garfunkel's wife?
Art Garfunkel has been married twice. He married Linda Marie Grossman, an architect, in October 1972. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1975. Between 1974 and 1979, he was romantically involved with Laurie Bird, a photographer.
Garfunkel met his second wife, Kathryn "Kim" Cermak, in 1985. They got married in September 1988.
Art Garfunkel's sons
Art Garfunkel and Kathryn Cermak have two sons, James and Beau, born via a surrogate mother. James is also a singer, best recognised as Art Garfunkel Jr.
How much is Art Garfunkel's worth?
As of November 2023, the net worth of Art Garfunkel is $95 million. Paul Simon's net worth in 2023 is $200 million.
Frequently asked questions
Go through the answers to these questions to catch up with the musician:
- Do Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel speak now? Unfortunately, Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon no longer speak and have ruled out the possibility of future reunions.
- Who made money from Simon and Garfunkel? Paul Simon sold his share of royalties of the Simon and Garfunkel catalog to Sony for $250 million.
- Are Simon and Garfunkel still friends? In a 2016 interview, Simon confirmed they did not get along.
- What is Art Garfunkel doing now? He has not officially retired from music. Nonetheless, he has not released any new music in the past decade.
- What is Art Garfunkel's height? He is 183 cm tall and has dark brown hair.
Art Garfunkel's net worth is $95 million. Despite his tumultuous relationship with Simon, Art has not officially retired from his music career.
READ ALSO: Who is IShowSpeed’s ex-girlfriend Ava Villain? Everything to know
Briefly.co.za published IShowSpeed's ex-girlfriend's biography. IShowSpeed is an American social media personality, rapper and online streamer.
Ava Villain is also a social media personality whose claim to fame was her romantic relationship with IShowSpeed. They dated in 2021 and broke up later that year. Who is Ava Villain?
Source: Briefly News