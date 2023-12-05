Updated Art Garfunkel's net worth: How much is he worth today?

Art Garfunkel is best recognised as an American singer and songwriter for his affiliation with the folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. The pair were behind some of the most successful projects, including Mrs Robinson and The Sound of Silence. How much is Art Garfunkel's net worth in 2023?

Even though Art Garfunkel made an indelible mark in the music industry from the 1960s to the 1980s, he experienced the turbulence of a failed friendship. His separation from Paul Simon stirred questions about Art Garfunkel's net worth.

Art Garfunkel's profile summary and bio

Birth name Arthur Ira Garfunkel Stage name Art Garfunkel Gender Male Birthdate 5 November 1941 Age 82 (as of 2023) Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Romanian-Jewish descent Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Height 183 cm or 6 ft Occupation Musician, singer, actor and poet Genres Folk, rock and pop Labels Columbia Manhattan Atco Famous as Formerly of Simon & Garfunkel Years active 1956–present Net worth $95 Million Marital status Married Ex-spouse(s) Linda Marie (1972 to 1975), Kathryn "Kim" Cermak Children 2 (James and Beau) Parents Rose and Jacob Garfunkel Siblings Jules and Jerome Social media Instagram Facebook Website

Art Garfunkel's age

Arthur Ira Garfunkel was born on 5 November 1941 in Forest Hills, Queens, New York, USA. He is 82 years old as of November 2023.

Art Garfunkel's family

Arthur was the middle child born to Rose and Jacob Garfunkel, a travelling salesman. He has two brothers, Jules and Jerome. His parents immigrated to the USA, although they are of Romanian-Jewish descent. Lou Pearlman, the founder of the Backstreet Boys, is his maternal cousin.

Early career

Garfunkel discovered his passion for music in first grade. He met Paul Simon, his future singing partner, and they bonded over their shared passion for music. They would later form their duo Simon and Garfunkel after clearing campus.

Simon and Garfunkel released their first album, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M. in October 1964. The duo released four more influential albums:

Sounds of Silence

Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

Bookends

Bridge over Troubled Water

After their fourth album, the duo split, although they occasionally reunited. Art released his solo album, Angel Clare, in 1977. In 1979, he released another album, Fate for Breakfast, his first flop. He later released other projects:

Year Album title 1981 Scissors Cut 1984 The Art Garfunkel Album 1988 Lefty 2003 Everything Waits to Be Noticed 2006 Some Enchanted Evening

Poetry

Art is a bibliophile and avid reader. He released Still Water, a collection of prose poetry in 1989. The collection touched on subjects such as his depression, triggered by his father's demise; Laurie Bird, his girlfriend who was found dead in his apartment; his friendship with Paul Simon; and music.

Acting

Art Garfunkel also pursued a career in acting in the early 1970s, featuring in two Mike Nichols films:

Catch-22 (1970) as Lieutenant Nately

(1970) as Lieutenant Nately Carnal Knowledge (1971) as Sandy Kaufman

Art Garfunkel later featured in the following movies:

Year Production Role 2017 Cecile on the Phone Dr. Saltzman 2011 Beatles Stories Himself 2009 The Rebound Harry Finklestein 2009 Flight of the Conchords Himself 2003 American Dreams Mr Greenwood 2001 Longshot Himself 1998 Arthur Singing Moose (voice) 1998 54 Himself 1994 Frasier Chester 1993 Boxing Helena Dr. Lawrence Augustine

Awards

Art Garfunkel has been honoured with the following notable awards:

Year Award and recognition 1969 Grammy Awards, Record of the Year, for Mrs. Robinson as part of (Simon and Garfunkel) 1969 Grammy Awards, Best Contemporary Pop Performance, for Mrs. Robinson as part of (Simon and Garfunkel) 1970 Grammy Awards, Album of the Year, for Bridge over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel) 1970 Grammy Awards, Record of the Year, for Bridge over Troubled Water 1970 Grammy Awards, Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s), for Bridge over Troubled Water 1977 Britannia Award, Best International Pop LP and Single, 1952–77, for Bridge over Troubled Water 2015 German Sustainability Award

Who is Art Garfunkel's wife?

Art Garfunkel has been married twice. He married Linda Marie Grossman, an architect, in October 1972. Unfortunately, they divorced in 1975. Between 1974 and 1979, he was romantically involved with Laurie Bird, a photographer.

Garfunkel met his second wife, Kathryn "Kim" Cermak, in 1985. They got married in September 1988.

Art Garfunkel's sons

Art Garfunkel and Kathryn Cermak have two sons, James and Beau, born via a surrogate mother. James is also a singer, best recognised as Art Garfunkel Jr.

How much is Art Garfunkel's worth?

As of November 2023, the net worth of Art Garfunkel is $95 million. Paul Simon's net worth in 2023 is $200 million.

Art Garfunkel's net worth is $95 million. Despite his tumultuous relationship with Simon, Art has not officially retired from his music career.

