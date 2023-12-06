Jerry Van Dyke's net worth, career, height, weight, relationships and facts

Jerry Van Dyke was an American actor and comedian who had a successful career in television, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s. One of his most notable roles was Luther Van Dam in the Coach sitcom, where he received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performance on the show. Following his demise, fans were curious about Jerry Van Dyke's net worth at the time of his death.

Jerry became well-known for his work in television, particularly for his role as Luther Van Dam in the sitcom Coach. Photo: @Van Dyke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jerry Van Dyke came to the limelight after appearing on his older brother's sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, in the early 60s. He also had a career as a stand-up comedian and made numerous guest appearances on various talk shows. He passed away on January 5, 2018, at 86. So, what caused his death?

Jerry Van Dyke's profile summary and bio

Full name Jerry McCord Van Dyke Gender Male Date of birth July 27, 1931 Age 86 years old (at the time of death) Death date January 5, 2018 Birthplace Danville, Illinois, United States Nationality American Zodiac sign Leo Ethnicity Mixed School Danville High School Height 5 feet and 10 inches Weigh 75 kg (approx) Eye colour Grey Hair colour Grey Parents Loren Van Dyke & Hazel Van Dyke Ex-spouse Carol Johnson (1957 - 1974) Spouse Shirley Ann Jones (1977 till 2018) Children Jerri Lynn, Kelly Jean, and Ronald Siblings Dick Van Dyke Profession Actor and Comedian Net worth $20 million (approx)

What is Jerry Van Dyke's net worth?

Jerry is an American actor and comedian with a net worth of $20 million at his death. He derived his vast wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry that spanned for decades.

Shirley Ann Jones is an American actress and singer who rose to fame as Jerry Van Dyke's wife. Photo: @Van Dyke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old was Jerry Van Dyke at the time of his death?

Dyke, whose real name is Jerry McCord Van Dyke (age 86 years old at the time of death), was born on July 27, 1931, in Danville, Illinois, USA. His father, Loren, worked as a travelling salesman, and his mother, Hazel, was a housewife. His height was 5 feet 9 inches, and he weighed around 75 kg.

Jerry Van Dyke's education

Jerry attended Danville High School, where he developed an early interest in performing. He initially pursued a career in stand-up comedy and eventually transitioned to acting. His entertainment career spanned several decades, and he became well-known for his work in television, particularly for his role as Luther Van Dam in the sitcom Coach.

Jerry Van Dyke's marriage

Jerry wed his first wife, Carol Johnson, in 1957, and they divorced in 1974. They had three children named Jerri Lynn, Kelly Jean, and Ronald. Sadly, his daughter, Kelly Jean, committed suicide in 1991 because she struggled with substance abuse.

Three years later, he married Shirley Ann Jones, with whom he was with until his death. Shirley Ann Jones is an actress and singer known for her roles in musical films and stage productions.

American actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke with his wife Shirley and daughter Jerri Lynne Van Dyke at the 1992 Primetime Emmy Award Nominee Pre-Party, August 25, 1992. Photo by Kypros

Source: Getty Images

Jerry Van Dyke's death

Jerry Van Dyke passed away on January 5, 2018, at the age of 86. He died at his ranch in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. The cause of death was reported to be heart failure. His death was a loss to the entertainment community, and he is remembered for his contributions to comedy and acting.

Jerry Van Dyke's wife

Shirley Ann Jones is an American actress and singer born on March 31, 1934, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. She gained fame for her work in musical films and on Broadway and also for being Jerry Van Dyke's wife. Here are some of her notable movies and TV shows:

Films

1955: Oklahoma!

1956: Carousel

1957: April Love

1962: The Music Man

1960: Elmer Gantry

1961: Two Rode Together

1959: Never Steal Anything Small

Television

1970–1974: The Partridge Family

1999–2004: The Drew Carey Show

Jerry and his wife Shirley lived at their 800-acre ranch in Malvern, Arkansas. Photo: @Van Dyke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jerry Van Dyke's career

Jerry had a diverse career in the entertainment industry, with notable achievements in stand-up comedy and acting, particularly in television. Here are some of his notable movies and TV shows:

Television

1962-1965: The Dick Van Dyke Show

1965-1966: My Mother the Car

1967: Accidental Family

The Ed Sullivan Show

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour

1970: The Headmaster

1972: Mary Tyler Moore

1979: 13 Queens Boulevard

1989-1997: Coach

Films

1963: Palm Springs Weekend

1969: Angel in My Pocket

1963: McLintock!

1963: The Courtship of Eddie's Father

1965: Love and Kisses

Jerry Van Dyke's facts

He was an avid golfer. Van was an animal lover and owned several dogs and cats. He was the younger brother of actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke. He was an active church member.

Who is Van Dyke's brother?

Jerry Van Dyke's brother is Dick Van Dyke, born on December 13, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri. He is a legendary American actor, comedian, writer, and producer and has had a remarkable film, television, and theatre career.

Dick is widely recognized for his roles in classic films such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is also known for his acclaimed television sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961 to 1966. Here are some notable films and television shows in which he has appeared:

Actor Dick Van Dyke at the 15th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Films

1964: Mary Poppins

1968: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

1963: Bye Bye Birdie

1961–1966: The Dick Van Dyke Show

1993–2001: Diagnosis: Murder

1969: The Comic

1967: Divorce American Style

Television

1961–1966: The Dick Van Dyke Show

1993–2001: Diagnosis: Murder

The Carol Burnett Show

2009–2018: The Middle

What is Dick Van Dyke's net worth?

According to reports, Dick has a net worth estimated at $50 million. He earned his vast wealth from his career as an actor, director and producer.

Above is everything you would love to know about Jerry Van Dyke's net worth, career, relationships, and personal life. His contributions to the entertainment industry, especially in sitcoms, made him a beloved figure among audiences. His career spanned several decades, showcasing his versatility as a comedian and an actor.

Source: Briefly News