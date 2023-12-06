Jerry Van Dyke's net worth, career, height, weight, relationships and facts
Jerry Van Dyke was an American actor and comedian who had a successful career in television, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s. One of his most notable roles was Luther Van Dam in the Coach sitcom, where he received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performance on the show. Following his demise, fans were curious about Jerry Van Dyke's net worth at the time of his death.
Jerry Van Dyke came to the limelight after appearing on his older brother's sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, in the early 60s. He also had a career as a stand-up comedian and made numerous guest appearances on various talk shows. He passed away on January 5, 2018, at 86. So, what caused his death?
Jerry Van Dyke's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jerry McCord Van Dyke
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|July 27, 1931
|Age
|86 years old (at the time of death)
|Death date
|January 5, 2018
|Birthplace
|Danville, Illinois, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|School
|Danville High School
|Height
|5 feet and 10 inches
|Weigh
|75 kg (approx)
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Hair colour
|Grey
|Parents
|Loren Van Dyke & Hazel Van Dyke
|Ex-spouse
|Carol Johnson (1957 - 1974)
|Spouse
|Shirley Ann Jones (1977 till 2018)
|Children
|Jerri Lynn, Kelly Jean, and Ronald
|Siblings
|Dick Van Dyke
|Profession
|Actor and Comedian
|Net worth
|$20 million (approx)
What is Jerry Van Dyke's net worth?
Jerry is an American actor and comedian with a net worth of $20 million at his death. He derived his vast wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry that spanned for decades.
How old was Jerry Van Dyke at the time of his death?
Dyke, whose real name is Jerry McCord Van Dyke (age 86 years old at the time of death), was born on July 27, 1931, in Danville, Illinois, USA. His father, Loren, worked as a travelling salesman, and his mother, Hazel, was a housewife. His height was 5 feet 9 inches, and he weighed around 75 kg.
Jerry Van Dyke's education
Jerry attended Danville High School, where he developed an early interest in performing. He initially pursued a career in stand-up comedy and eventually transitioned to acting. His entertainment career spanned several decades, and he became well-known for his work in television, particularly for his role as Luther Van Dam in the sitcom Coach.
Jerry Van Dyke's marriage
Jerry wed his first wife, Carol Johnson, in 1957, and they divorced in 1974. They had three children named Jerri Lynn, Kelly Jean, and Ronald. Sadly, his daughter, Kelly Jean, committed suicide in 1991 because she struggled with substance abuse.
Three years later, he married Shirley Ann Jones, with whom he was with until his death. Shirley Ann Jones is an actress and singer known for her roles in musical films and stage productions.
Jerry Van Dyke's death
Jerry Van Dyke passed away on January 5, 2018, at the age of 86. He died at his ranch in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. The cause of death was reported to be heart failure. His death was a loss to the entertainment community, and he is remembered for his contributions to comedy and acting.
Jerry Van Dyke's wife
Shirley Ann Jones is an American actress and singer born on March 31, 1934, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. She gained fame for her work in musical films and on Broadway and also for being Jerry Van Dyke's wife. Here are some of her notable movies and TV shows:
Films
- 1955: Oklahoma!
- 1956: Carousel
- 1957: April Love
- 1962: The Music Man
- 1960: Elmer Gantry
- 1961: Two Rode Together
- 1959: Never Steal Anything Small
Television
- 1970–1974: The Partridge Family
- 1999–2004: The Drew Carey Show
Jerry Van Dyke's career
Jerry had a diverse career in the entertainment industry, with notable achievements in stand-up comedy and acting, particularly in television. Here are some of his notable movies and TV shows:
Television
- 1962-1965: The Dick Van Dyke Show
- 1965-1966: My Mother the Car
- 1967: Accidental Family
- The Ed Sullivan Show
- The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour
- 1970: The Headmaster
- 1972: Mary Tyler Moore
- 1979: 13 Queens Boulevard
- 1989-1997: Coach
Films
- 1963: Palm Springs Weekend
- 1969: Angel in My Pocket
- 1963: McLintock!
- 1963: The Courtship of Eddie's Father
- 1965: Love and Kisses
Jerry Van Dyke's facts
- He was an avid golfer.
- Van was an animal lover and owned several dogs and cats.
- He was the younger brother of actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke.
- He was an active church member.
Who is Van Dyke's brother?
Jerry Van Dyke's brother is Dick Van Dyke, born on December 13, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri. He is a legendary American actor, comedian, writer, and producer and has had a remarkable film, television, and theatre career.
Dick is widely recognized for his roles in classic films such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is also known for his acclaimed television sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961 to 1966. Here are some notable films and television shows in which he has appeared:
Films
- 1964: Mary Poppins
- 1968: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- 1963: Bye Bye Birdie
- 1961–1966: The Dick Van Dyke Show
- 1993–2001: Diagnosis: Murder
- 1969: The Comic
- 1967: Divorce American Style
Television
- 1961–1966: The Dick Van Dyke Show
- 1993–2001: Diagnosis: Murder
- The Carol Burnett Show
- 2009–2018: The Middle
What is Dick Van Dyke's net worth?
According to reports, Dick has a net worth estimated at $50 million. He earned his vast wealth from his career as an actor, director and producer.
Above is everything you would love to know about Jerry Van Dyke's net worth, career, relationships, and personal life. His contributions to the entertainment industry, especially in sitcoms, made him a beloved figure among audiences. His career spanned several decades, showcasing his versatility as a comedian and an actor.
