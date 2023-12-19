Meet Justine Avle, Bernard Avle's wife: When did they marry?

Justine Avle was best recognised as Bernard Avle's wife. Bernard Avle is a Ghanaian media personality and speaker whose work and achievements have been recognised locally and overseas. His life attracted public attention after his wife's sudden death. How about unpacking the circumstances of her death and snippets of her life?

Bernard Avle and his wife in 2012. Photos: @JaySenuvie on Facebook (Modified by editor)

Justine Avle and Bernard Avle enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade before her unexpected death. Despite her status, she rarely was in the limelight. When did they marry?

Justine Avle's profile summary

Full name Justine Aku Elorm Senuvie Avle Gender Female Famous as Benard Avle's wife Date of birth 9 June 1982 Date of death 3 August 2022 Age (at death) 40 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Akatsi, Volta Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status (at death) Married Husband Bernard Koku Avle Children Five Alma mater University of Ghana

Who was Bernard Avle's wife?

Justine Aku Elor Senuvie, Bernard Avle's wife, was an alumnus of the University of Ghana. The couple met in 2005, during Justine's time at the university. The couple shared a common interest in ministering the word.

What was Bernard Avle's wife's age?

Justine Aku Elorm Senuvie was born on 9 June 1982 in Akatsi, Volta Region, Ghana. She died on 3 August 2022 and was 40 years old when she passed. Bernard Avle's age is 42 years in 2023 since he was born on 20 May 1981.

Justine 'Jay' Senuvie Avle and Bernard Avle in 2013. Photos: @JaySenuvie (Modified by editor)

How did Bernard Avle meet his wife?

Bernard met Justine during the Youth Power Conference organised by Citi FM in October 2005. Their friendship ensued almost immediately and later morphed into a relationship. They married in 2011 and remained married for 11 years before Justine's death in August 2022.

Who is Bernard Avle?

Bernard Koku Avle, popularly known as Bernardino Koku Avle, is an award-winning Ghanaian media personality, broadcast journalist and public speaker. He is famously known for hosting Citi FM's The Citi Breakfast Show, the station's morning show. He also hosts the Point Of View Show on Citi TV. Avle is also the moderator and facilitator of local and international conferences.

Bernard Avle, the host on Citi FM and Point of View on Citi TV, is also the General Manager. Photos: @benkoku on Twitter and Bernard Avle on Facebook (Modified by editor)

How many kids does Bernard Avle have?

According to sources, Justine Avle and Bernard Avle had five children: four boys and one girl. Their daughter, who was also their youngest, was a few months old when Justine died.

What happened to Justine Avle?

Justine reportedly succumbed to a brief illness on 3 August 2022. She allegedly fainted and was rushed to hospital, where health practitioners declared her dead on arrival.

When was Bernard Avle's wife's funeral?

Bernard Avle's wife was interred on 8 September 2022 after a private ceremony held in Accra. Hundreds of dignitaries and high-profile personalities attended Justine Avle's funeral ceremony, which was held at the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Chapel in Accra.

In his tribute to his wife, Bernard passionately talked about their shared passion for the word of God. He reminisced how they met and how he had prayed to God for a wife two weeks before their meeting.

He acknowledged her for helping him strengthen his relationship with God and how intentional she was about ministry and reaching out to the vulnerable. He said,

"She loved admonishing people because her meaningful experiences along life's tortuous paths had produced in her a fragrance that refreshed and soothed the hurting."

Snippets of photos taken during Justine Avle's funeral ceremony in September 2022. Photo: @KniiLante and @Ghananewsagency on Twitter (modified by the author)

Frequently asked questions

Brush through the answers to these questions to know more about Justine Avle, Bernard Avle's wife.

Who is Justine Avle? She was a Ghanaian national and celebrity spouse famous for being Bernard Avle's wife of 11 years. Who is the wife of Bernard Avle? She was known as Justine Aku Elorm Senuvie. When was Justine Avle born? She was born on 9 June 1982 in Akatsi, Volta Region, Ghana. What was Bernard Avles' wife's age? She was 40 years old at the time of death in August 2022. Who is Bernard Avle? He is a Ghanaian media personality, broadcast journalist, public speaker, moderator and facilitator. When did Bernard Avle marry? He married Justine in 2011. What happened to Justine Avle? She allegedly fainted, and after being rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Benard Alve's wife, Justine's unexpected death made news headlines in August 2022. She left behind her husband and five kids, a daughter and four sons.

