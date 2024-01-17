What is Brent Barry's ex-wife, Erin Barry, doing now? Marriage story

Brent Barry is an American basketball executive, broadcaster and former player. He is renowned for winning two league championships with the San Antonio Spurs. However, Brent has not been so lucky with love. After being married for over a decade, he divorced his wife, Erin Barry. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple?

Brent and Erin Barry married in 1998. Photo: Jeff Gross, John M. Heller via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Erin Barry is a law graduate and a child rights advocate best known as Brent Barry's ex-wife. Since their separation, she has maintained a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. Explore fascinating details surrounding Erin and Brent’s marriage.

Erin Barry’s profile summary and bio

Full name Erin Barry Nickname Erin Gender Female Date of birth 1972-1973 Age 51-52 years old (2024) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Oregon Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Brent Barry Children 2 Profession Children rights advocate Famous for Being Brent Barry’s ex-wife

How old is Erin Barry?

Brent Barry at the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stringer

Source: UGC

Erin Barry (aged between 51 and 52 as of 2024) was reportedly born between 1972 and 1973 in the USA to a single teenage mother who gave her to an Irish-Polish family for adoption. Her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Barry grew up in San Francisco and attended an all-girls Catholic school. She then pursued a degree in English Literature at the University of Oregon and later enrolled in law school.

Erin Barry and Brent Barry’s relationship

The couple had an enviable relationship in the public eye. They would often attend numerous events together, mirroring a healthy romantic relationship.

How did Erin Barry and Brent Barry meet?

Erin and Brent were high-school sweethearts. They met while she was a student at an all-girls Catholic school in San Francisco, and he was studying at an all-boys school nearby. After high school, the advocate proceeded to the University of Oregon while Brent coincidentally got a basketball scholarship to Oregon State.

They exchanged nuptials in 1998 in a colourful ceremony in Texas after the retired sportsman’s first two seasons in the NBA. The pair shares two sons, Quin (born on 8 September 2000) and Cade (born on 9 January 2006).

Erin and Brent's divorce was finalised in 2010. Photo: Otto Greule Jr., Jeff Gross via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Erin Barry still married to Brent Barry?

On 2 October 2010, after twelve years of marriage, the former basketball star filed for divorce from Erin, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was later finalised on 5 January 2011 in Texas.

According to the paperwork, the duo agreed to joint custody of their kids. Their prenuptial agreements determined the division of their property.

Tony Parker and the affair of Brent Barry's wife

Brent’s ex-wife was accused of being the cause of Tony Parker and Eva Longoria’s divorce in 2010. Their separation was due to flirtatious text messages between Erin and Parker (Brent’s ex-teammate).

Before their divorce, Tony and Longoria were only married for three years. Although Erin vehemently denied any romantic or physical relationship with Parker, Brent filed for divorce just a few weeks before Longoria did in November 2010.

Did Tony Parker marry Erin Barry?

After divorcing Eva, Tony married French journalist Axelle Francine in 2011. However, the duo announced their separation in August 2020. Parker is currently dating tennis player Aliza Lim, whom he met in 2021.

Tony Parker (L) and Brent Barry at the NBA championship parade down the San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas, USA. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: UGC

On the other hand, Eva is married to Mexican businessman José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño.

Who is Erin Barry married to now?

Due to the negative publicity the ex-celebrity spouse got during her messy divorce from Brent, she now prefers to keep a low profile. Therefore, it is difficult to establish whether the advocate remarried or not. Additionally, her ex-husband, Brent, did not remarry.

Erin Barry, widely recognised as Brent Barry's ex-wife, is a child rights advocate. The duo’s marriage hit the rocks after she was rumoured to have had an affair with Tony Parker, Brent's former teammate at San Antonio Spurs.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

Since divorcing the American country music singer, Tamara has kept a low profile regarding her life and is rarely seen in public. Nothing is known about Tamara Gilmer's social media accounts due to her low-key life.

Source: Briefly News