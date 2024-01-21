Meet Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Nambitha from House of Zwide: 5 top facts

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni is a South African actress, model and voice-over artist. Her zeal and determination to scale the heights in the entertainment industry is a testament to her passion for acting. Who is Nambitha from House of Zwide?

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni had her first role on a TV show in Grade 10. By then, she had established that she would venture into acting. Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's biography chronicles her journey.

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's profile summary

Full name Sikelelwa Vuyeleni Nickname Siks Gender Female Date of birth 26 August 1998 Age 25 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthday 26 August Place of birth Mtsheko, Cacadauglengrey, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height 164 cm or 5'3" Marital status Single Profession Actress, model, voice-over artist and businessperson Educational background Film and video Alma mater Cape Peninsula University of Technology High school Eesterivier Secondary School Mother Sindiswa Manxasana Vuyeleni Sibling Ntombi Omzi Mantombela (sister), Kananelo Mphahla (sister) and Paula Namhla Madywabe Famous for Playing Nambitha in House of Zwide Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Top 5 facts about Sikelelwa Vuyeleni

Sikelewla Vuyeleni oscillated between Cape Town and Eastern Cape for the better part of her childhood. Her parents often moved town, making her adoptive to change. These facts about her paint a better picture of who she is.

1. Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's birth was unprecedented

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni was born on 26 August 1998 in Mtsheko, Cacadauglengrey, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Therefore, she is 25 years old as of January 2024.

Sindiswa Manxasana Vuyeleni, Sikelelwa's mother, is the actor's only publicly known parent. Allegedly, her daughter's birth was unprecedented. Nonetheless, that does not change her perspective on life.

After her matric exams at Eesterivier Secondary School, Sikelelwa joined the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and majored in film and video. She chose film because it was close to acting, which she loves.

She developed an interest in drama at a young age and did not see herself studying anything else. By Grade 10, she had landed an acting role on eTV's Traffic! as Zen, the street kid.

2. Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's career spans ten years

In an interview, she referenced the process as start-and-go and steady. After graduating, Sikelelwa relocated to Johannesburg to pursue her acting career by joining Actor Spaces. In 2017, she landed a supporting role as Lelethu in Iskizi, the Mzansi Magic drama series. She debuted in season 2, episode 5, which aired on 8 May 2017.

In 2018, Sikelelwa landed a starring role as Thando in Hope aired on DStv's Moja Love. She subsequently landed acting roles for the following Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's movies and TV features, making her a household name in the entertainment industry.

Role TV show Thando Hope The beautiful girl MTV Shuga The receptionist on The River Owami Kena Vula Vala Khosi 1802: Love Defies Time

Playing Khosi in 1802: Love Defies Time exposed her to what she would like to do as a producer. The role also challenged her to learn more about what happens behind the scenes.

3. Nambitha on House of Zwide

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's role in House of Zwide is short-lived, although she owns it and showcases Nambitha's significance in the storyline. In the show, Nambitha is born with a silver spoon in her mouth, thanks to her mother's efforts. Her mother works for a wealthy family, although her fall from glory is unprecedented.

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni believes that an actor does not stop learning. She is building her production company and looks forward to expanding her wings. In 2023, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's salary was estimated to range between R40,000 and R50,000 per month.

4. She has shared a platform with icons like Sello Maake KaNcube

Sikelelwa's illustrious career has allowed her to share a platform with iconic figures in the South African entertainment scene. Some of them include Sello Maake KaNcube, Tina Jaxa and Warren Masemola. She features alongside Thembinkosi Mthembu, Diddy Padi and Luthando Mthembu on Showmax's Adulting.

5. She is a fitness and holistic enthusiast

Sikelelwa's career success is a testament to her discipline and consistency. According to the snippets on Sikelelwa Vuyeleni's Instagram account, which has over 139,000 followers in January 2024, she describes herself as a fitness and holistic enthusiast. She shares snippets of her workout sessions, which entail lifting weights, which she says makes her happy.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions set the record straight on some of Vuyeleni's outstanding acting roles.

Who is Nambitha in the House of Zwide? Sikelelwa features as Nambitha in House of Zwide. Who plays Natasha in Adulting? Sikelelwa plays Natasha in Adulting. Natasha is Eric's ex-lover and Ncumisa's mother.

Sikelelwa Vuyeleni wishes to be remembered as the girl who showed up and made things happen. She also wants to be known for her exceptional work as an actor; these facts are nothing short of that.

