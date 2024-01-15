Robert Evans' wives, personal life, and dating history regularly make news headlines. He was an American film producer and studio executive who gained prominence as the head of production at Paramount Pictures during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He played a crucial role in the success of several iconic films, including The Godfather (1972), Chinatown (1974), and The Conversation (1974).

Robert Evans at the 34th Annual Vision Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by John M. Heller

Source: Getty Images

Evans' personal life was often as dramatic as the films he produced. He chronicled his experiences in Hollywood, as well as his marriages and personal challenges, in his memoir, The Kid Stays in the Picture (1994). Discover the marriage life of the legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans.

Who were Robert Evans' wives?

Bob Evans was married seven times, and his marriages were known for their ups and downs. Here is a list of his seven wives:

1. Sharon Hugueny (1961–1962)

Evans' first marriage was to actress Sharon Hugueny. The marriage ended in divorce after a short period.

2. Camilla Sparv (1964–1967)

Evans' second marriage was to actress Camilla Sparv. They divorced after a few years of marriage.

3. Ali MacGraw (1969–1973)

Evans' third and perhaps most well-known marriage was to actress Ali MacGraw. They met during the Love Story (1970) production, which Evans produced. Their relationship was highly publicized, but it ended in divorce in 1973.

4. Phyllis George (1977–1978)

Evans' fourth marriage was to television personality Phyllis George. The marriage lasted for about a year.

5. Catherine Oxenberg (1998–2000)

Evans' fifth marriage was to actress Catherine Oxenberg, known for her role in Dynasty. They divorced after two years.

6. Leslie Ann Woodward (2002–2004)

Evans' sixth marriage was to Leslie Ann Woodward. The union lasted for about two years.

7. Lady Victoria White (2005–2006)

Evans' seventh and final marriage was to Lady Victoria White. She filed for divorce on June 16, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences.

Robert Evans and Lady Victoria White at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Who are Robert Evans' children?

Joshua, a film producer, is the son of Robert Evans and his third wife, actress Ali MacGraw. Joshua's parents' marriage ended in divorce, but he remains the only known child of Robert Evans. While he had several marriages, his son Joshua is the most widely recognized and publicly acknowledged child associated with him.

How old was Robert Evans?

Robert Evans, whose birth name was Robert J. Shapera, was born on June 29, 1930, in New York City, New York, USA. He passed away on October 26, 2019, at 89.

Robert grew up in a well-to-do family and attended the private school The Browning School in Manhattan. His father, Archie Shapera, was a dentist, and his mother, Florence Krasne, was a homemaker.

Robert Evans' cause of death

Robert died at his home in Beverly Hills, California. The cause of death was reported as complications related to a stroke he had suffered. Evans left a lasting legacy in the film industry, and his contribution to cinema is still remembered.

Robert Evans' career

Robert Evans' multifaceted career spanned acting, film production, and studio executive roles. His career was marked by success and adversity, and his impact on the film industry, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s, remains significant. Here is an overview of his career:

Robert Evans at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Rising Stars Gala in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Early acting career (1950s)

Evans began his acting career with the film Man of a Thousand Faces (1957). He also appeared in several other films, including The Sun Also Rises (1957).

Transition to production (1960s)

Evans' life took a turn when he was cast as Irving Thalberg in Man of a Thousand Faces. This led him to develop an interest in film production. He transitioned to producing and formed Evans-Purcell with actor Charles Feldman.

Paramount Pictures (1966–1974)

Bob Evans gained prominence as the head of production at Paramount Pictures. He took on the role in 1966 and was pivotal in the studio's success during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He produced and oversaw several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Key film productions

1984: The Cotton Club

1980: Urban Cowboy

1977: Black Sunday

1976: Marathon Man

1974: The Conversation

1974: Chinatown

1973: Serpico

1972: The Godfather

1971: Harold and Maude

1969: The Italian Job

Evans gained prominence as the head of production at Paramount Pictures during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Photo: @Robertevans (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Memoir and Documentary

Evans wrote his memoir, The Kid Stays in the Picture (1994), which was later adapted into a documentary of the same name. The memoir provides a candid and often dramatic account of his life and career in Hollywood.

Who inherited Robert Evans' money?

According to reports, Evans' net worth at the time of his death was an impressive $50 million, earned through his successful career as a film producer. It is believed his son, Joshua, inherited his money.

Above is all you need to know about Robert Evans' wives and his career. He left a lasting impact on the film industry, introducing groundbreaking storytelling techniques and nurturing the careers of many talented filmmakers. His contributions to cinema continue to be celebrated.

READ ALSO: Morgan Harvey: Is she Steve Harvey's biological daughter?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Morgan Harvey, an American multi-talented chef, food blogger and cookbook author. She has made a name for herself in the culinary world by showcasing her delectable dishes and hosting cooking classes.

Morgan Harvey is also famous as Steve Harvey's eldest child. Steve is a well-known American comedian, television host, producer, radio personality, and author. Find out if Morgan is Steve Harvey's biological daughter.

Source: Briefly News