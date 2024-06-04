Who are Loki's children? Discover his mythical offspring

Loki, the god of mischief, is a prominent figure in Norse mythology known for his cunning nature and shape-shifting abilities. His mythical lineage has several influential figures in Asgard. This article highlights interesting facts about Loki's children and their roles in the cosmic narrative of Norse legends.

Loki during Ragnarök (R) and an illustration of his children (L). Photo: @cimerians/@for3v3rkendrix on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Loki's Norse mythology children had diverse roles—some powerful, some used for good, and others causing chaos. Their existence is tied to the fate of the gods of Asgard and the events leading up to Ragnarök (end times).

Loki's children's names

Loki had six children in Norse Mythology, including five sons and one daughter. He was a father to five and a mother to one. He welcomed two children with his wife, goddess Sigyn, three with giantess Angrboða, and one with stallion Svaðilfari. Below is everything you need to know about his offsprings;

Jörmungandr (The Midgard Serpent)

Jörmungandr's body spans the circumference of the earth, biting its own tail. Photo: @mythologyhq on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Loki's child, Jörmungandr, is one of the most powerful beings in Asgard. His mother is the giantess Angrboða. His name translates to 'enormous monster'.

Jörmungandr's body spans the circumference of the world, and according to Norse mythology, he keeps the world in place by tightly wrapping his body around it. If he were to let go, the earth would fall apart. He has a significant encounter with Thor during Ragnarök, resulting in Thor's demise.

Hel (Half-living, Half-dead Goddess of the Underworld)

Queen Hel is the half-dead, half-living ruler of Helheim in Norse mythology. Photo: @whysoserious06 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Loki's child, Hel, who he shares with Angrboða, is a complex figure. She has a pretty face on one side and the face of a rotting corpse on the other.

Odin cast her out of Asgard to rule over Helheim, where she governs all Vikings who died dishonourably in battle or of old age. During Ragnarök, Hel returns with her undead army to Asgard, becoming a natural enemy to the Asgardians.

Sleipnir (Eight-legged Horse)

Sleipnir is known in Norse mythology for its speed and ability to travel between realms. Photo: @viking_workshop on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike Loki's other kids, he was the mother to Sleipnir, an eight-legged horse. Loki transformed into a mare and had an affair with a stallion called Svaðilfari. The stallion was owned by the builder of the walls of Asgard.

Sleipnir was incredibly fast and could travel between realms, including the realm of the dead. Odin, the chief of the gods, was so impressed by his abilities that he made Sleipnir his steed to carry him to battle and across realms.

Fenrir (The Great Wolf)

Fenrir is Loki's strongest child in Norse mythology, known for killing Odin, the chief of gods. Photo: @l_t_molobane91 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fenrir, the wolf, started as a tiny wolf cub but grew larger and more terrifying each day. Fearing his power, the Æsir gods decided to bind him, but ordinary measures could not bind Fenrir. The dwarfs had to make an unbreakable rope known as Gleipnir.

Fenrir killed the mighty Odin during the end time events of Ragnarok after breaking free. He was then killed by Odin's son Vidar, who witnessed his father's death.

Vali

Vali is another of Loki's sons born to his wife Sigyn. His story is less prominent, but he exists in Norse mythology. The Æsir gods transformed him into a wolf to seek vengeance against his father.

Narfi (Nari)

Loki and his wife, the Vanir goddess Sigyn, gave birth to Narfi. He does not play a significant role in Norse mythology but was punished for his father's misdeeds. Loki had caused the death of Odin's son, Baldr. Narfi was, in turn, killed by his brother Vali, who had been transformed into a wolf by the gods.

Sleipnir, the eight-legged horse, and Fenrir, the great wolf with Loki. Photo: @themythologyma1 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Loki's offspring are different from their father but have diverse abilities that make them unique and crucial to the events leading up to the cataclysmic Ragnarök. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the mythical family;

How many children did Loki have?

The god of mischief had six children in Norse mythology. He welcomed five sons and one daughter from three relations.

Who is the forgotten child of Loki?

Vali is among Loki's lesser-known children. He was less powerful than his siblings before he was transformed into a wolf to kill his brother. In the Marvel Comics universe, Vali is known for assembling the Pantheon, a group of superpowered figures who later turn against him when his true nature comes to light.

Does Loki have a daughter?

Loki had one daughter, Hel, with giantess Angrboda. She became the queen of an afterlife realm called Helheim. Daughter Hel is depicted as half-living and half-dead.

Who is the strongest child of Loki?

Fenrir, son of Loki, is considered his strongest child. He was a monstrous wolf whose might was so great that it caused fear even among the gods. He was bound by a special unbreakable rope but broke free. Fenrir killed Odin, the chief god and ruler of Asgard.

What are the powers of Loki's children?

Loki's kids from Norse mythology had diverse powers, as highlighted;

Fenrir: He grows into a gigantic wolf with immense strength

He grows into a gigantic wolf with immense strength Jörmungandr, the Midgard Serpent: He is a massive serpent that encircles the earth

He is a massive serpent that encircles the earth Hel: She rules over Helheim, the realm of the dead

She rules over Helheim, the realm of the dead Sleipnir: Eight-legged Horse with unparalleled speed and ability to travel easily between realms

Eight-legged Horse with unparalleled speed and ability to travel easily between realms Vali: He was a demigod before being transformed into a wolf by the gods

He was a demigod before being transformed into a wolf by the gods Narfi: Did not have prominent powers. He met his demise at the hands of his brother Vali

Who did Loki get married to?

In Norse mythology, Loki was married to Sigyn, a goddess known for her devotion, loyalty, and compassion. They welcomed two sons, Narfi and Vali.

Giantess Angrboða is said to have been Loki's first wife. The couple had three children, including daughter Hel and sons Fenrir and Jörmungandr.

Who did Loki get pregnant by?

The god of mischief gave birth to the eight-legged horse, Sleipnr, after shapeshifting into a mare and having an affair with stallion Svaðilfari.

Loki had three children with giantess Angrboda. Photo: @vikinghistoric/@norserunasister on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Loki's children continue to be influential figures in Norse mythology. The myth has been kept alive in popular media as the family features prominently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and literature.

READ ALSO: Where was The Shining filmed? Uncovering the horror classic's locations

Briefly.co.za shared intriguing facts about 'The Shining' filming locations. The horror classic is known for its infamous Overlook Hotel, which is based on the real-life Stanley Hotel in Colorado.

The film's director, Stanley Kubrick, shot The Shining at different places in the United States and England. He combined real and constructed locations to come up with the perfect interiors and exteriors of Overlook. Check the article for more on the horror classic's filming.

Source: Briefly News