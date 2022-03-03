Who is the most powerful person in the world: Top 10 list with solid reasons

Statistically, there are over seven billion people worldwide, and of this population, there are individuals who have risen to high power positions in their respective regions. Some of these people hold sway in their respective continents, and whatever decision they make can make or mar the world's economy. So, who is the most powerful person in the world and why are they regarded as such?

The world's most powerful people can come from any sector of the world economy or any part of world politics. Some of the people who have appeared on the list have been presidents and prime ministers of countries, chief executive officers, founders of companies, and the head of organisations like FIFA.

10 most powerful people in the world

Below is a list of some of the top personalities whose influence on decision-making processes about critical issues worldwide cannot be overestimated. Their actions and inactions can either make or break the world balance regarding politicking and finances.

1. Vladimir Putin

Who was the most powerful man on Earth in 2019? Putin was the most powerful person and is currently occupying that position in 2022. Besides, he has been the president of Russia since 2012 and has pushed them to the stance of world superpower.

Who is the most powerful human on Earth? Right now, Putin easily fits this description. He started a war against Ukraine in 2022 because the latter decided to become a member of NATO. Putin believes this is bad for Russia's security because NATO agencies will come and create military camps close to his region.

With his bravery to confront any country, he stands as the most powerful man in the world.

2. Xi Jinping

This is the president of the People's Republic of China, and he has been in power since 2013. He is immensely popular for several reasons: his support for his country's private sector and being a hardliner when China's security is the subject of discussion.

Jinping has turned China into the world's manufacturing giant, and their economy is the better for it. Despite these achievements, he is sometimes portrayed as a dictator because of his disregard for human rights when it conflicts with the country's goal. Jinping is easily the one who was the most powerful person in the world in 2021.

3. Joe Biden

This is the president of the United States of America, arguably the most powerful nation globally, for several reasons. Biden took over from Trump in 2020 amidst a heated pre and post-election brouhaha.

He is currently speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and promised economic sanctions. However, he has also pledged financial and arms and ammunition support for Ukraine in light of the ensuing war against Russia.

4. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is one of the few businessmen on this list, and rightly so. The man who founded Amazon in 1994 used to work in Wall Street for about a decade before deciding to go solo with his business. He has grown the company, which began as an online bookshop, to a fortune close to $200 billion. Bezos is currently the second richest man globally.

5. Pope Francis

The Catholic Church and Vatican City leader is Pope Francis, who became a priest after his encounter with severe sickness and miraculously survived death. The spiritual shepherd is herding a flock of catholic sheep, numbering about 1.34 billion, towards heavenly paradise.

6. Bill Gates

Gates is another businessman on the list of most powerful people in the world. His unique talent as a software engineer became apparent as early as when he was aged 13 and built software for his computer, which would later be the basis of the other programs in his company known as Microsoft Corporation.

Bill is one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of about $122 billion. He is a philanthropist dedicated to making life easier for the less privileged in developing countries of the world through his health and infrastructural schemes.

7. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

He is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He holds several powerful positions, including Minister of Defense, chairman of the Council of Political and Security Affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed has championed several policies in his nation that have seen the reduced restriction on what women could and could not be or do. However, the country has been ridden with allegations of human rights abuse case studying the murder of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

8. Narendra Modi

This man is the Prime Minister of India, a country with the largest democracy, making Modi the most popular prime minister worldwide. He is currently serving in his second term as the country's Prime Minister and is famous for his zeal for policies related to positively responding to climate change issues.

9. Larry Page

Larry is one of the two founding partners of Alphabet and Google. Anyone who knows how important the internet has become in the last two decades or thereabout would know why he is arguably the most powerful man when it comes to information dissemination and acquisition.

10. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark has consistently proved that technology is one of the surest ways to be on the list of the richest people around the world and become so influential that your opinion counts on almost all matters. He is the co-founder of Facebook, whose parent company is now known as Meta. Meta has several social media as its subsidiaries, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Now that you know who is the most powerful person in the world, what are your opinions about them? Do you have any other individuals in mind who you think to deserve to be on this list besides these? Well, whatever your opinions, it goes without saying that money, politics, and power go hand in hand.

