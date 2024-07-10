Sbu Mpisane's net worth: How rich is MaMkhize's ex-husband?

Sbu Mpisane is a South African businessman turned politician who served as a metro police constable in Durban. He ventured into construction and became one of the country's wealthy business tycoons. He is also the president of the South African Football Club, Royal Eagles FC. Due to his business acumen, most fans have been curious about Sbu Mpisane's net worth.

Mpisane and his ex-wife MaMkhize accumulated much of their wealth as founders of the Zikhulise Group. Photo: @businessx (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sbu Mpisane started his career as a police officer until he retired to join his wife's business in the construction industry. He became one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs after investing in several companies. So, how does Sbu Mpisane make his money?

Sbu Mpisane's profile summary and bio

Full name Sbu Mpisane Gender Male Date of birth June 18, 1971 Age 53 years old (in 2024) Place of birth Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Shawn 'Mpisane' Mkhize (div. 2018) Children Sbahle and Andile Mpisane Occupation Businessman and politician Net worth R200 million

How old is Sbu Mpisane?

The South African businessman was born on June 18, 1971 (age 53 years in 2024), in the famous city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Mpisane owes much of his riches to his multi-millionaire ex-wife, MaMkhize. Photo: @Webby Tv&stories (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Sbu Mpisane's net worth?

According to Savanna News, the South African business magnate's estimated net worth is R200 million (equivalent to 11 million dollars). Shauwn Mpisane's net worth is estimated to be around R300 million, reflecting her success as an entrepreneur and businesswoman.

What businesses does Sbu Mpisane have?

He has derived his vast wealth from multiple businesses and owes much of his riches to his multi-millionaire ex-wife. The Mzansi former power couple co-owned several business entities, from construction companies to football clubs, until they decided to call it quits in 2018.

The couple accumulated much of their wealth as founders of Zikhulise Group, a company that has received millions in government tenders for low-cost housing in eThekwini municipality. Zikhulise Group also boasts other companies, such as Zikhulise Auto Restorers and Inyanga Security Services.

In addition to his several businesses in different sectors of the economy, Mpisane is also the chairman of the South African football club Royal Eagles FC. The club is based in Maritzburg and has played in the South African national first division, the highest level, since 2019. It is also believed that in 2019, he purchased another football club, Uthongathi.

Sbu Mpisane's house

Sbu and his family live in the famous La Lucia mansion north of Durban. The triple-storey mansion is valued at over R40 million. Although they are no longer a couple, the former couple still live in the same house. Their La Lucia estate has a far-left wing where Sbu lives, and MaMkhize lives in the end.

Although Mpisane and his ex-wife MaMkhize are no longer a couple, the former couple still live in the same house. Photo: @Webby Tv&stories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sbu Mpisane's cars

The business mogul owns several high-end cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Phantom, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Hummer, BMW 5 Series, and Ferrari Scaglietti. In 2011, at his 40th birthday party, he received a white Maserati GranCabrio from his multi-millionaire ex-wife.

Sbu Mpisane's family

Sbu is divorced, and his ex-wife is Shawn Mkhize. They tied the knot in 1991 and separated in 2018. In 2011, the former couple had a luxury wedding anniversary covered by SAbC1's Selimathunzi. They are said to have met at a party hosted by MaMkhize's late mother and prominent anti-apartheid activist, Florence' Mam Flo' Mkhize.

Mpisane (R), Andile (C) and MaMkhize (L). Andile is an actor, footballer, musician, and Royal AM chairman. Photo: @Webby Tv&stories (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Sbu Mpisane's children?

The former couple has two children: a son, Andile Mpisane, born on March 15, 2001, in Durban, South Africa, and a daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, born from his previous relationship in 1993. Andile Mpisane is an actor, footballer, musician, and Royal AM chairman.

Who is Sbu Mpisane's wife?

Shauwn Mkhize is a South African entrepreneur and reality TV star. She is known for her appearance on the reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize, which follows her life and business endeavours.

She was born on April 6, 1976, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She is widely regarded as one of South Africa's most influential persons and an inspiration to women, having been instrumental in breaking down barriers for women in the business world.

Mpisane and MaMkhize are said to have met at a party hosted by MaMkhize's late mother, Florence' Mam Flo' Mkhize. Photo: @African celebrity news (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the political party of SBU Mpisane?

Aside from his vast business portfolio, Sbu ventured into politics with his party, Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA). The Durban tycoon was, in the past, known to be a staunch supporter of the ANC, making generous contributions to the ruling party's coffers.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Sbu said former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration in July 2021 at the Escourt Correctional Facility in Kwa Zulu-Natal motivated his decision to enter politics.

What hurt me the most was to witness someone who fought for our freedom having his fingerprints taken in prison and jailed after that. I was hurting because Zuma was jailed after he didn't even face a fair trial.

His political party, with the tagline A true catalyst for change, was given the green light by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to participate in the 2024 election. He said the party's main objective is to fix things in the country and ensure that ordinary citizens can also benefit from national resources.

Above is everything you would love to know about Sbu Mpisane's net worth, business, and personal life. He is renowned as MaMkhize's ex-husband and one of the wealthiest business moguls in Durban.

READ ALSO: Natalie Nunn's net worth today: how much does she make?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Natalie Nunn, a prominent reality television personality and film producer from the United States. She is best known for being featured in the fourth season of the Oxygen Network's Bad Girls Club from 2009 to 2010.

The film producer debuted in the film industry in 2009 after being featured in the reality TV series The Tyra Banks Show. Discover Natalie Nunn's net worth today.

Source: Briefly News