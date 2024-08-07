Meet Zack Carpinello: All about JWoww’s fiancé and their relationship

JWoww is an American television personality widely recognised for starring in MTV’s reality series Jersey Shore and its spin-offs. But just like her illustrious on-screen career, JWoww’s love life has flourished as she is now engaged and off the market. So, how much do you know about her fiancé, Zack Carpinello?

Zack Carpinello during a 2024 wrestling match (L). JWoww at Paramount's If premiere in 2024 (R).

Like most relationships, Zack and JWoww’s romantic path has not been smooth. While they have gone through some trials that could have ended their relationship, the couple has managed to raise each other above the rest. Uncover fascinating details about JWoww and her fiancé.

Zack Carpinello’s profile summary

Full name Zack Clayton Carpinello Nickname Zack, 24 Gender Male Year of birth 20 December 1994 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Bethlehem, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Alma mater Bethlehem Central High School Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 116 kg (256 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Jennifer Lynn Farley (JWoww) Profession Wrestler Net worth $500,000 Famous as JWoww’s fiancé Social media Instagram

Who is Zack Clayton Carpinello?

JWoww’s fiancé Clayton, aged 30 as of 2024, was born on 20 December 1994 in Bethlehem, New York, USA. Due to his career achievements and relationship with JWoww, many fans are curious to know more about him. Below are some exciting facts about the celebrity fiancé:

Zack is a professional wrestler

Zack Carpinello’s high-paying wrestling career began while training at Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany, New York.

Wrestler Zack Carpinello posing for a photo.

In 2015, he began wrestling for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Zack Clayton. Carpinello shared interesting details about his career during an interview with 411MANIA, saying:

As a kid, watching wrestling on TV was always something I looked up to and thought I could do. So, I stopped concentrating on other sports and focused on wrestling.

In October 2022, he announced that he had entered an agreement with the wrestling promotion via an Instagram post that read:

It is official. I have signed a deal with AEW. The reality is here.

He is an ambassador for a non-profit that promotes sensory accessibility

The New York native is an ambassador for KultureCity, an organisation that provides safe environments for individuals with sensory and invisible disabilities at occasions, including sporting events.

Zack Clayton and Jenni Farley during the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

KultureCity is partnered with AEW, providing sensory bags to audience members who need them. Sensory accessibility is vital to Lynn as her son is autistic. In 2021, she partnered with KultureCity to create a sensory room at Barclays Centre for event-goers with sensory needs.

What is Zack Carpinello’s net worth?

According to Screen Rant, the celebrity fiancé has an estimated net worth of $500,000. His income primarily stems from his successful wrestling career. In addition, Zack has an online shop, Zack Clayton Shop, which sells shirts and hoodies. He often advertises his business on Instagram.

Zack met JWoww at her wedding

Interestingly, JWoww and Zack met during her wedding to ex-husband Roger Matthew in October 2015. However, they started dating after Farley’s divorce was finalised in 2019. The television personality described their first meeting during a 2019 red carpet interview with E! Insider, saying:

One of my best friends did not have a date for the wedding, so she brought her brother.

Carpinello proposed to his fiancé at a romantic location

Clayton popped the big question to Lynn during her birthday on 27 February 2021. He had rented out the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building in New York.

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Jennifer makes the wrestler happy, something that he has often publicly stated. On her birthday in 2020, Zack listed the many ways she is amazing, including:

Because you are a great mother. Because you are authentic. Because of your passion for what you believe in.

Clayton shares a close relationship with Jennifer’s two kids (Greyson and Meilani) with her ex-husband.

Clayton is eight years younger than his fiancé

JWoww is eight years older than Clayton. Per US Weekly, the latter once raved about her relationship with Zack during a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, stating:

I never in a million years thought I would date someone younger than me. Not my style at all.

However, JWoww’s relationship with Zack has stood the test for over four years, proving that age is just a number for the lovebirds.

FAQs

Dating a celebrity means that their fame will eventually spill over to you. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about JWoww’s fiancé, Zack Clayton:

Are JWoww and Zack still together?

The couple has been together since April 2019. Clayton made the big move and proposed to her in early 2021.

Is Zack Carpinello in the WWE?

Clayton is a pro wrestler with All Elite Wrestling, a league boasting former WWE stars such as Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Jennifer Lynn Farley during the 2023 Variety Women of Reality Presented by DirectTV at Spago in Beverly Hills, California.

What is Zack Carpinello’s height?

Zack is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall and weighs 116 kg (256 lbs). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Zack Carpinello, an American professional wrestler, has been engaged to JWoww since 2021. However, Lynn was previously married to Truck driver Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two children. The duo has yet to exchange nuptials officially.

