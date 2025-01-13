Who was Autumn Snyder? The tragic story of Zack Snyder's daughter

Autumn Snyder was the daughter of Zack and Deborah Snyder. Autumn struggled with depression and took her own life in 2017, prompting Zack Snyder to step down as director of Justice League. Discover more details about Zack Snyder’s daughter here.

Autumn Snyder's legacy lives on through her writing and the charitable work she was involved in, such as the Write-A-Thon Charity. Autumn Snyder’s death deeply affected her family and brought attention to mental health issues. Zack Snyder dedicated his movie Justice League to her memory.

Autumn Snyder's profile summary

Full name Autumn Snyder Gender Female Date of birth 27 November 1996 Date of death 12 March 2017 Age at the time of death 20 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth China Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American-Chinese Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Zack Snyder Mother Deborah Snyder Siblings 7 Education Sarah Lawrence College Profession Actress and writer

Who was Autumn Snyder?

Autumn was born on 27 November 1996 in China and adopted by Zack and his first wife, Denise Weber, when she was just over a year old. Her father is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter best known for action and science fiction films.

Autumn was an American-Chinese national of Asian descent. She grew up in Pasadena, California, and was one of eight children in the Snyder family. Her siblings include Olivia, Willow, Eli, Jett Elin and Ezekiel Elin.

Autumn was known for her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and talent. She had a deep interest in writing and was a student at Sarah Lawrence College. She launched Write-A-Thon Charity in 2014 to help homeless mothers. Autumn was also involved with Elizabeth House, a free Christian shelter for women and their children.

What happened to Autumn Snyder?

Zack Snyder's daughter passed away on 12 March 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States, at the age of 20. Her death profoundly impacted Zack Snyder, who stepped away from his work just months before the film’s theatrical release to be with his family.

During an interview with author Sean O’Connell, Snyder opened up about the reasons behind stepping away from his work on Justice League. He said:

I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of knowing my family needed me more, and I just needed to honour them and do the best I could to heal that world. I had no energy to fight the studio and fight for the movie—literally, zero energy for that. I think that’s the main thing.

He continued:

I think there’s a different world where I stayed and tried. And I’m sure I could have...because every movie is a fight, right? I was used to that. But I did not have the energy. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life, and I didn’t want to; I didn’t care to.

What was Autumn Snyder’s cause of death?

Autumn Snyder tragically took her own life after a long battle with depression. She had been in therapy and on medications. According to CBS News, Coroner's spokesman Ed Winter reported Autumn Snyder's death was a result of an excess of prescription medications.

Zack Snyder dedicated his film Justice League to her memory and has often opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his daughter Autumn, shedding light on her battle with mental health issues. On 22 February 2021, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder spoke about her struggles with depression and the ways she tried to cope.

She was always wondering about her worth. 'What is my worth? What am I supposed to do? What am I about? The conversation was like, 'Of course you are amazing! What do you mean by your worth? You are worth more than anything in the world!' And she would be like, '…yeah.

FAQs

Autumn Snyder gained public recognition as the daughter of director Zack Snyder. Her death sparked widespread curiosity and speculation about the circumstances surrounding her passing. Here are the most frequently asked questions.

Why did Zack Snyder's daughter pass away? The American screenwriter's daughter took away her life on 12 March 2017 after a long battle with depression.

The American screenwriter's daughter took away her life on 12 March 2017 after a long battle with depression. When was Autumn Snyder born? The celebrity daughter was born on 27 November 1996. She died at the age of 20.

The celebrity daughter was born on 27 November 1996. She died at the age of 20. Who are Zack Snyder’s children? Zack has eight children named Autumn, Eli, Olivia, Willow, Jett, Ezekiel, Cash, and Sage Snyder.

Zack has eight children named Autumn, Eli, Olivia, Willow, Jett, Ezekiel, Cash, and Sage Snyder. Are Zack Snyder's children adopted? The American producer has a mix of biological and adopted children. Autumn, Willow, Cash, and Sage are adopted among his eight children, while Eli, Olivia, Jett, and Ezekiel are his biological children.

The American producer has a mix of biological and adopted children. Autumn, Willow, Cash, and Sage are adopted among his eight children, while Eli, Olivia, Jett, and Ezekiel are his biological children. Why does it say 'Autumn' at the end of Justice League ? The tribute 'For Autumn' at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League is a heartfelt dedication to his daughter, who passed away in 2017.

The tribute 'For Autumn' at the end of Zack Snyder's is a heartfelt dedication to his daughter, who passed away in 2017. Why did Snyder leave the Justice League? The film director left the production of Justice League in 2017 after the death of his daughter.

Autumn Snyder was the daughter of famous American filmmaker Zack Snyder. She struggled with mental health issues and took her own life in 2017 at the age of 20. Her death deeply affected her family and friends, especially her father, Zack. He stopped directing the movie Justice League to be with his family during that hard time.

