The Gibb brothers: How three siblings became the legendary Bee Gees

Popularly known for their soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, the Bee Gees are the most successful trio in the history of disco and contemporary music. The music group was formed in 1958 by the Gibb brothers. Only one of the brothers is alive, carrying out the legacy of this iconic group.

The Gibb brothers were more famous during the 1960s and 1970s .

. They sold over 200 million music records, ranking them among the best-selling music artists ever.

music records, ranking them among the best-selling music artists ever. In Billboard charts history, they are the third most successful band.

Who are the Gibb brothers?

The Gibb brothers' names are Barry Alan Crompton, Robin Hugh, and Maurice Ernest Gibbs. They formed the music group Bee Gees. They are known for their three-part harmonies characterised by Robin's clear vibrato lead vocals and Barry's R&B Falsetto signature.

These brothers are legends in the music industry and are known for their strong bond despite some tensions. In an interview with Pebble Mill on BBC in 1993, Maurice explained why they lasted together for 35 years. He said:

We all have the same sense of humour...and we all have the same goal as we were children. We always wanted to be one day famous...so it is like that goal is still going.

Who was the oldest Bee Gee?

Barry was the oldest, born on 1 September 1946, while his unidentical twin brothers Robin and Maurice were born on 22 December 1949. They also had an elder sister named Lesley and a younger brother, Andy.

Where are the Bee Gees from?

The brothers were born on the Isle of Man to Hugh and Barbara Gibb. They grew up in Chorlton, Manchester, before emigrating to Australia in 1958. They settled in Redcliffe, Queensland, where the brothers formed their band.

Their father, Hugh Gibb, a musician and drummer, encouraged his son's musical talents, while Barbara supported their early performances.

How did the Bee Gees get started?

The group formed in 1958 as a skiffle/rock and roll group called the Rattlesnakes. The group later scattered when band members Frost and Horrocks left. They formed the Wee Johnny Hayes and the Blue Cats band.

The trio began performing in Australia in the late 1950s and gained popularity with their tight harmonies. Speedway promoter and driver Bill Goode hired them to entertain at the Redcliffe Speedway in 1960. He later introduced them to Bill Gates, a Brisbane radio presenter.

As published on their official website, Bill Gates originated the name Bee Gees. He got it from Barry Gibb's initials and those of his and Bill Goode, which formed The "BG's."

Creation of Bee Gees

The name later changed to Bee Gees, eventually representing the Brothers Gibb: Barry, Robin, and Maurice. The three brothers, Colin Petersen and Dennis Bryon, made five and became the original Bee Gees members.

Col Joye discovered the brothers, which led to a recording deal in 1963 with Festival Records. In 1967, the brothers returned to England and signed with Polydor Records.

Their first internationally released album, Bee Gees 1st, was a success. They went on to release several hit singles, including Words and Jumbo.

What happened to the Bee Gees brothers?

They had a little fallout and decline in music success in the early 1970s but rebounded with their iconic disco sound in the mid-1970s. They produced chart-topping hits like Jive Talkin and Stayin' Alive.

The brothers continued to produce music throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with their final album, This Is Where I Came In, released in 2001. The Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

What songs did Bee Gees write?

The group released several chart-topping songs. As uDiscover Music published, some of the Gibb Brothers' songs are:

How Deep Is Your Love

Tragedy

More than a Woman

You Win Again

Nights on Broadway

Why did the Gibb brothers not get along?

Their strained relationships stemmed from creative tensions, personal struggles with addiction, and leadership disputes. In 1969, Robin felt Barry was favoured more by Stigwood. So they dragged out who would become the frontman since no role was defined.

This strife made them solo, but they later patched things up. Barry told the Irish Times in December 2020:

Before we ever became famous were the best times of our lives. There was no competition; it didn't matter who sang what.

Did the Gibb Brothers marry?

Maurice married Lulu from 1969 to 1975 and Yvonne Spenceley from 1975 to 2003. Robin married Molly Hullis between 1968 and 1980 and Dwina Murphy.

Barry Gibb was married to Maureen Bates from 1966 to 1970. He has been married to Linda Gray Gibb since 1970. Andy was married to Kim Reeder from 1976 to 1978.

Which Bee Gee had an open marriage?

Robin Gibb was in an open marriage with Dwina, who initially had an affair with 33-year-old Claire Yang. When Yang became pregnant, Dwina kicked her out, upset that Robin had taken their open arrangement too far, as The Week published.

Which Bee Gee had kids?

All of them have children. According to People, Barry has five children: Stephen, Ashley, Travis, Michael, and Alexandra. Robin also had three children: Melissa, Spencer, and Robin-John. Maurice Gibb had two children: Adam and Samantha. Andy had one child.

How many Gibb siblings are still alive?

All the Gibb siblings and Bee Gees members sadly died except Barry, who is currently 78. So what was the cause of death for Andy Gibb? History published that he passed away on 10 March 1988. It was due to drug abuse leading to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle triggered by a viral infection.

Maurice passed on in 2003 at 53 from a heart attack and intestinal issues. Robin passed on in 2012 at 62 due to liver and kidney failure after a cancer diagnosis.

Though other members have passed away, Bee Gees is still alive through Barry and his music. His success is evident in his estimated net worth of $140 million.

The Gibb brothers were talented siblings who became the famous Bee Gees. They worked hard, loved and quarrelled with each other, and made music that people still enjoy today. Their legacy lives on, and their songs remain popular around the world.

