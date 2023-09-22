Meet Linda Gibb, Barry Gibb's wife of over 50 years

Who is Barry Gibb's wife? Linda Gibb is the wife of Barry Gibb, a British-American musician, singer, and songwriter. He is best known as one of the founding members of the Bee Gees, a legendary pop and disco group. Due to her high-profile marriage to Barry, people have been curious to learn about her love story.

Barry and Linda at Celebrity Chefs Support Pride Outside at St Regis Bal Harbour on May 2, 2013, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a celebrity spouse, Linda Gibb is a former model who was crowned Miss Edinburgh in 1967 and doubled as a BBC presenter. However, she came into the limelight following her relationship with Barry Gibbs. They have been married for over five decades and have five children together.

Linda Gibb's profiles and bio

Full name Linda Ann Gray Gender Female Date of birth May 11, 1950 Age 73 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Musselburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom Current residence Miami, California, United States Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 59 kilograms (Approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Barry Gibb Children 5 Profession Former model Famous as Barry Gibb's wife Net worth $1.2 million (Approx)

What is Linda Gibb's nationality?

Linda Gray, whose birth name is Linda Ann Gray, is the wife of Barry Gibb, a member of the legendary music group Bee Gees. She was born on May 11, 1950, in Musselburgh, Scotland, in the United Kingdom. Linda Gibb's age is 73 years as of 2023, and she is of White ethnicity. She is of British-American nationality, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Barry and Linda at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Who are Linda Gibb's children?

Barry and Linda have five children together. They are:

Stephen Gibb: Stephen is Barry Gibb's eldest son, born on December 1, 1973. He is a singer, songwriter, and musician. Ashley Gibb: Ashley is Barry's second son, born on December 8, 1977. Travis Gibb: Travis is another of Barry's sons, born on January 10, 1981. Michael Gibb: Michael is Barry's fourth child, born on December 1, 1984. Alexandra Gibb: Alexandra is Barry's only daughter and youngest child. She was born on December 29, 1991.

How old was Linda Gibb when she married Barry Gibb?

Linda Gray, who became Linda Gibb after her marriage to Barry Gibb, was born on May 11, 1950. Barry Gibb was born on September 1, 1946. Therefore, when they married in 1970, Linda was approximately 19 or 20, and Barry was around 23 or 24.

Are Barry Gibb and Linda Gray still married?

Linda and Barry have been married for over fifty-two years and are still married. Despite being together for a long time, the couple have had no significant controversies in their marriage.

Barry and wife Linda at the 57th GRAMMY Awards Special Merit Awards Ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 7, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Linda Gibb's career

Little is known about Linda's career. However, she once worked as a BBC presenter for Top of the Pop. She was also a beauty queen who won the Miss Edinburgh. She is currently retired and taking care of her family.

Linda Gibb's spouse

Barry Gibb, whose full name is Barry Alan Crompton Gibb, was born on September 1, 1946, in Douglas, Isle of Man. He is the eldest of five children in the Gibb family. In the late 1950s, when Barry was still a child, his family moved to Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia, in search of a better life.

Barry Gibb's career

Barry has had a long and successful career in the music industry, both as a member of the Bee Gees and as a solo artist. Here is an overview of his career:

Bee Gees (1960s-2000s)

Barry Gibb and his younger brothers Robin and Maurice formed the Bee Gees in the late 1950s. Initially, they performed in Australia before relocating to the United Kingdom in the mid-1960s.

The Bee Gees gained recognition for their tight harmonies and songwriting skills. They started as a pop and rock group, and over the years, their music evolved to incorporate elements of R&B and disco.

The Bee Gees are among the best-selling music artists of all time, with numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards.

Solo career (1980s-present)

Barry Gibb embarked on a solo career while still a member of the Bee Gees. In the 1980s, he released several solo albums and hit singles. These include:

Albums

1977: Flowing Rivers

1983: Eyes That See in the Dark

1984: Now Voyager

1970: TheKid'ss No Good

1978: Shadow Dancing

1980: Guilty

1988: Hawks

2016: In the Now

Solo hits

One of his most notable solo hits is Islands in the Stream, a duet with Kenny Rogers, which became a chart-topping success. Others include:

I Just Want to Be Your Everything

Shadow Dancing

Guilty

What Kind of Fool

Shine, Shine

In the Now

Chain Reaction

Words and Music

Gibb visited SiriusXM Studios on January 29, 2014, in New York City. Photo by Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

How many times has Barry Gibbs been married?

Barry Gibb, the legendary musician and member of the Bee Gees, has been married twice in his life:

Maureen Bates (1966-1970): Barry Gibb's first marriage with Maureen Bates was in 1966. The marriage ended in divorce in 1970. The couple had one child. Maureen Bates's daughter is Lesley Evans, born May 28, 1968.

Linda Gray (1970-present): Barry Gibb married Linda Gray in 1970 after his first marriage ended. They have remained married for many years and have five children: Travis, Michael, Stephen, Ashley and Alexandra.

What is Linda Gibb's net worth?

The celebrity spouse has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million. She derived her income from working as a model and BBC television presenter. Her husband, Barry Gibb, earned an estimated net worth of $140 million from his successful music career.

Above is everything about Barry Gibb's wife of over 50 years, Linda Gibb. Linda has been a positive presence in Barry's life and has often been by his side during his musMitchell's

READ ALSO: Joni Mitchell's spouses: An inside look into her current and previous relationships

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Joni Mitchell's spouses. Mitchell is a Canadian singer-songwriter and one of the most influential musicians in the history of popular music. He is known for her distinctive voice, poetic songwriting, and innovative musical style, which blends folk, rock, jazz, and pop.

Mitchell has won ten Grammy Awards for her natural talent. Due to this popularity, details about the star's love life are subject to public scrutiny, with most of his fans wondering who Joni Mitchell's spouse is.

Source: Briefly News