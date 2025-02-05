Who is Ronan Farrow's husband? Inside the journalist's love life

Information about Ronan Farrow's husband has been a subject of curiosity, given his prominence in investigative journalism and the intersection of his personal life with his public persona. Here is an in-depth look into Farrow's love life.

Who is Ronan Farrow?

Ronan Farrow, born December 19, 1987, is an American journalist, the son of Mia Farrow and famous filmmaker Woody Allen. A child prodigy, Ronan earned a BA in philosophy from Bard College at 15 and a J.D. from Yale Law School at 21.

Farrow served in public roles under Obama and Clinton, was named a Rhodes Scholar in 2012, and completed a Ph.D. at Oxford. His journalism career started with Ronan Farrow Daily on MSNBC, which ended in 2015.

While at NBC News, Farrow pursued the Harvey Weinstein story. After NBC allegedly killed the story for lack of thoroughness, Farrow published it in The New Yorker, winning a Pulitzer.

Post-Pulitzer, Farrow's career has continued to flourish. He has written for high-profile outlets like The New York Times and The Atlantic, focusing on investigative pieces that tackle corruption, abuse of power, and other societal issues.

Ronan Farrow's husband

Ronan Farrow's partner for nearly a decade was Jon Lovett, known for his work as a podcaster, political commentator, and former speechwriter in the Obama administration.

Farrow and Lovett met in 2011, shortly after Lovett left his role in the White House, and their relationship developed from a professional camaraderie into a romantic one.

However, the renowned journalist publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ community on April 9 2018. At the time, he was accepting an award from The Point Foundation, the largest scholarship organization for LGBTQ students in the U.S.

In October 2019, Farrow proposed to Lovett in an unconventional yet highly personal manner, embedding the proposal within a draft of his book, Catch and Kill. In the book, according to NBC New York, Farrow described the moment:

Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?’ On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, and found the proposal here and said, 'Sure.'

In August 2019, they had taken another step by purchasing a $1.87 million home in Los Angeles, as reported by Business Insider. However, despite their engagement, Farrow and Lovett never married.

Lovett later announced on his podcast, Lovett or Leave It, in March 2023 that they had ended their relationship. They were together for over 10 years.

Ronan Farrow's net worth

Ronan Farrow's net worth is estimated to be around $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth stems from his career in journalism, book deals, and television appearances, notably his investigative work on high-profile cases like the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Ronan Farrow’s personal life and professional milestones continue to captivate public interest, particularly his advocacy for justice and his open identity within the LGBT community. Below are some commonly asked questions that shed more light on Farrow's life and relationships.

Is Ronan Farrow gay?

The American journalist is gay. He publicly acknowledged his sexual orientation in 2018, stating in various interviews and public appearances his identity within the LGBT community.

Are Ronan Farrow and Jon Lovett married?

Ronan Farrow and Jon Lovett were engaged but never married. Their relationship ended after over 10 years together.

Is Ronan Farrow in a relationship now?

Ronan Farrow's current relationship status is not publicly confirmed. There is no evidence of him being in a relationship.

Who is Ronan Farrow's biological father?

According to the LA Times, Woody Allen is legally recognised as Ronan Farrow's father, since Mia Farrow was in a relationship with him from 1980 to 1992, during which time Ronan was born in 1987. However, speculation persists due to Mia's past relationship with Frank Sinatra.

Is Ronan Farrow related to Frank Sinatra?

In a 2015 CBS Sunday Morning interview, as stated by the US Weekly, Nancy Sinatra rejected claims that her father was Ronan Farrow's biological father, stating he had a vasectomy years before Farrow's birth.

Ronan Farrow has never had a husband. He was engaged to Jon Lovett, but they did not marry and separated in 2023.

