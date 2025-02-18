Who was Hervé Leclerc? The untold story of Charles Leclerc’s dad

Ferrari’s F1 sensation Charles Leclerc has often credited his father, Hervé Leclerc, for shaping his passion and success in motorsport.

He sacrificed a lot for me. I never like to say that I sacrificed anything in my life, because I didn’t. He did.

Charles Leclerc’s dad, Hervé Leclerc. Photo: @rv.lecl, @CharlesLeclercOfficiel on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Profile summary

Full name Hervé Arthur Gabriel Leclerc Gender Male Date of birth 7 March 1963 Date of death 20 June 2017 Age at death 54 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Monaco Nationality Monégasque Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Pascale Leclerc Children 3 Profession Racing driver Net worth $1 million

Who was Hervé Leclerc?

Hervé Leclerc was a Monégasque motorsport competitor who raced in European Formula 3 championships during the 1980s and 1990s. His passing deeply impacted his family, especially his son, Charles who has since channelled his grief into success.

In a 2023 interview cited by Scuderia Ferrari Fans, the F1 driver reflected:

It was tough you know. No matter what you do, nothing prepares you when you lose your father. I’ve become more mature because losing him made me have more responsibilities. Mentally I’m stronger than ever after losing my father so early in my life. This changes you forever.

Facts about Hervé Leclerc. Photo: @‌charles_leclerc on X (modified by author)

When did Hervé Leclerc pass away?

Charles Leclerc's father passed away on 20 June 2017 at the age of 54. Born on 7 March 1963, he passed on four days after his son, then 19, won the 2017 Baku Formula 2 round.

What happened to Hervé Leclerc?

As reported by Sportskeeda, Hervé Leclerc's death was the result of a long battle with cancer. Before his passing, Charles falsely told him that he had secured an F1 contract, a decision he later regretted.

That dream became a reality when he joined Sauber in 2018 and signed with Ferrari for the 2019 season. He told BBC Sport in 2019:

It was a bit earlier than I had really signed, but in the end, I didn't lie because I am here and now in Ferrari, which feels incredible.

Until his father's passing away, Charles Leclerc's parents fully supported their children's visions. In a 2023 interview cited by Sportskeeda, the F1 driver reflected on their support:

We were talking a lot about my passion [for motorsport] at home. I think my parents were happy because I was doing what I love but..they were scared wondering if they made the right decision or not...because it’s a dangerous sport. But my mom saw that this is what makes me happy.

Hervé Leclerc and his family. Photo: Kym Illman on Getty Images, @leclercdata on X (modified by author)

What did Charles Leclerc's dad do?

The F1 driver's dad built a career as a professional motorsport driver in the 1980s, competing in 22 races between 1983 and 1988.

His journey began in Formula 3 Italy with Ecole Avia La Chatre before moving to Formula 3 France in 1986 and 1987, where he raced against future F1 driver Jean Alesi for Jacky Carmignon’s team.

Despite multiple appearances, he did not score any championship points. His final professional race was held at the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 3, where he represented AA Sport and secured an 8th-place finish.

What was Hervé Leclerc's net worth?

According to Firstsportz, the former Formula 3 driver allegedly had a net worth of $1 million at the time of his passing in 2017. He earned it through his motorsport career.

On 26 May 2024, the Ferrari driver became the first Monégasque to win the Monaco Grand Prix, securing victory in his hometown. He reflected on his father’s influence, telling Forbes:

My father has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today. Our dream was to race and win Monaco in F1. I wouldn’t have imagined when I was younger I would race with Ferrari one day and win this race.

Charles' mother Pascale Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux after the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in May 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Was Charles Leclerc’s family wealthy? The F1 driver did not grow up particularly wealthy by Monaco’s standards. Although his father was a Formula 3 driver, which provided industry connections, it did not bring significant wealth.

Who is Charles Leclerc’s mother? His mother is Pascale Leclerc. She was a former hairdresser originally from Monaco, who remained a constant source of support throughout his career.

What was Charles Leclerc’s father’s job? Hervé was a professional motorsport driver who competed in European Formula 3 championships during the 1980s and 1990s.

Although he passed away at a pivotal moment, Hervé Leclerc's impact on his son's career is undeniable. A former racer, he fostered Charles Leclerc's passion for motorsport, shaping him into one of F1's most promising drivers today.

