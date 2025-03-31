Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth: How his comedy career made him millions

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth shows how he built his career from the ground up to become a well-known comedian. He made headlines after signing a Netflix deal for three Kill Tony specials and a solo stand-up special.

Tony Hinchcliffe on December 17, 2016, in Hollywood, California (L), and on May 5, 2024, in Inglewood. Photos by Tara Ziemba and Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tony has built his fortune through stand-up comedy performances, podcasting, writing, and touring .

. Hinchcliffe is best known for his dark humour and roast-style comedy.

In early 2025, he inked a deal with Netflix to produce three Kill Tony specials and a solo stand-up special.

The stand-up comedian was previously married to Charlotte Jane.

Profile summary

Full name Tony Hinchcliffe Gender Male Place of birth Youngstown, Ohio, United States Date of birth 8 June 1984 Age 40 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Charlotte Jane Education Ursuline High School Profession Stand-up comedian, writer Social media Instagram

What is Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth?

According to sources like SportsKeeda and Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Hinchcliffe’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. Most of his earnings come from his work in comedy.

How much money does Tony Hinchcliffe make?

The exact value of Tony Hinchcliffe's salary is not publicly known. However, his earnings come from various sources, including stand-up performances, writing, and brand endorsements.

Stand-up comedy

In 2007, Tony moved to Los Angeles and began his comedy career. He started with open mics at the Comedy Store, gaining recognition for his sharp dark humour and fearless roasting style.

Touring

Tony started touring by opening for popular comedians like Jeff Ross and Joe Rogan. Over the years, he has performed on live shows and sold-out tours, including headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, and has performed in 20 cities across America in 22 days.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe performing at Jeff Ross Roasts Chicago during TBS Just For Laughs on June 16, 2012, at Park West, Chicago. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Writing

Besides performing stand-up comedy, Hinchcliffe has also written for multiple comedy shows, including the Comedy Central Roast series and The Burn with Jeff Ross. Tony has earned significant income from these comedy projects through royalties and fees.

Podcasting

In 2013, the stand-up comedian began co-hosting a live comedy show, Kill Tony, featuring amateur comedians performing one-minute sets. He currently co-hosts the show with Brian Redban.

As the co-host of the popular podcast Kill Tony, Hinchcliffe generates revenue from sponsorships, listener donations, and advertising.

Tony Hinchcliffe’s brand deals

Hinchcliffe benefits from endorsement deals and collaborations, particularly through his podcast and social media presence. He has endorsed multiple brands such as LandShark Lager.

Tony Hinchcliffe attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Tony also worked with a betting company, DraftKings. It reportedly withdrew from the deal following his controversial comments at a Trump political rally in October 2024.

Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a special?

Hinchcliffe has released multiple comedy specials. His work includes One Shot, which aired on Netflix in 2016, and Making Friends.

In March 2024, he signed a deal with Netflix. The agreement includes a solo stand-up special and three specials based on his live comedy show and YouTube series, Kill Tony.

Tony Hinchcliffe’s first special is set to be recorded at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, and will premiere on Netflix on 7 April 2025. In a statement, Tony expressed his excitement following the opportunity, saying,

Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe.

I can pull a name out of a bucket, and that person performing stand-up and an improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening.

Tony Hinchcliffe’s house

Tony Hinchcliffe has a house in Austin, Texas, United States. He moved there in 2020 to be close to his friend Joe Rogan and has been active in the local comedy scene, often performing at venues like Vulcan Gas Company.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on March 15, 2019, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

How old is Tony Hinchcliffe?

The Ohio native is 40 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 8 June 1984.

Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a dad?

The American comedian was raised by a single mother and grew up without a father.

Where does Tony Hinchcliffe live?

Tony Hinchcliffe owns a house in Austin, Texas. He moved there in 2020 to be closer to Joe Rogan and has been active in the local comedy scene.

Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a wife?

Hinchcliffe does not have a wife. However, he was previously married to Charlotte Jane.

How much does it cost to hire Tony Hinchcliffe?

Hiring Tony Hinchcliffe for a private event varies in price depending on the venue, location, and event type. While his exact booking fee is not publicly listed, it typically ranges between $25,000 and $39,999. For precise details, contacting his booking agency is recommended.

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth comes from his diverse career in comedy, including stand-up, Kill Tony, writing, and brand deals. His bold humor and strong audience engagement have solidified his success in the industry.

