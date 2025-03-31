Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth: How his comedy career made him millions
Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth shows how he built his career from the ground up to become a well-known comedian. He made headlines after signing a Netflix deal for three Kill Tony specials and a solo stand-up special.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- What is Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Tony has built his fortune through stand-up comedy performances, podcasting, writing, and touring.
- Hinchcliffe is best known for his dark humour and roast-style comedy.
- In early 2025, he inked a deal with Netflix to produce three Kill Tony specials and a solo stand-up special.
- The stand-up comedian was previously married to Charlotte Jane.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tony Hinchcliffe
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|Youngstown, Ohio, United States
|Date of birth
|8 June 1984
|Age
|40 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Current residence
|Austin, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’7”
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|150
|Weight in kilograms
|68
|Relationship status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Charlotte Jane
|Education
|Ursuline High School
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, writer
|Social media
What is Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth?
According to sources like SportsKeeda and Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Hinchcliffe’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. Most of his earnings come from his work in comedy.
How much money does Tony Hinchcliffe make?
The exact value of Tony Hinchcliffe's salary is not publicly known. However, his earnings come from various sources, including stand-up performances, writing, and brand endorsements.
Stand-up comedy
In 2007, Tony moved to Los Angeles and began his comedy career. He started with open mics at the Comedy Store, gaining recognition for his sharp dark humour and fearless roasting style.
Touring
Tony started touring by opening for popular comedians like Jeff Ross and Joe Rogan. Over the years, he has performed on live shows and sold-out tours, including headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, and has performed in 20 cities across America in 22 days.
Writing
Besides performing stand-up comedy, Hinchcliffe has also written for multiple comedy shows, including the Comedy Central Roast series and The Burn with Jeff Ross. Tony has earned significant income from these comedy projects through royalties and fees.
Podcasting
In 2013, the stand-up comedian began co-hosting a live comedy show, Kill Tony, featuring amateur comedians performing one-minute sets. He currently co-hosts the show with Brian Redban.
As the co-host of the popular podcast Kill Tony, Hinchcliffe generates revenue from sponsorships, listener donations, and advertising.
Tony Hinchcliffe’s brand deals
Hinchcliffe benefits from endorsement deals and collaborations, particularly through his podcast and social media presence. He has endorsed multiple brands such as LandShark Lager.
Tony also worked with a betting company, DraftKings. It reportedly withdrew from the deal following his controversial comments at a Trump political rally in October 2024.
Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a special?
Hinchcliffe has released multiple comedy specials. His work includes One Shot, which aired on Netflix in 2016, and Making Friends.
In March 2024, he signed a deal with Netflix. The agreement includes a solo stand-up special and three specials based on his live comedy show and YouTube series, Kill Tony.
Tony Hinchcliffe’s first special is set to be recorded at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, and will premiere on Netflix on 7 April 2025. In a statement, Tony expressed his excitement following the opportunity, saying,
Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe.
I can pull a name out of a bucket, and that person performing stand-up and an improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening.
Tony Hinchcliffe’s house
Tony Hinchcliffe has a house in Austin, Texas, United States. He moved there in 2020 to be close to his friend Joe Rogan and has been active in the local comedy scene, often performing at venues like Vulcan Gas Company.
FAQs
How old is Tony Hinchcliffe?
The Ohio native is 40 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 8 June 1984.
Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a dad?
The American comedian was raised by a single mother and grew up without a father.
Where does Tony Hinchcliffe live?
Tony Hinchcliffe owns a house in Austin, Texas. He moved there in 2020 to be closer to Joe Rogan and has been active in the local comedy scene.
Does Tony Hinchcliffe have a wife?
Hinchcliffe does not have a wife. However, he was previously married to Charlotte Jane.
How much does it cost to hire Tony Hinchcliffe?
Hiring Tony Hinchcliffe for a private event varies in price depending on the venue, location, and event type. While his exact booking fee is not publicly listed, it typically ranges between $25,000 and $39,999. For precise details, contacting his booking agency is recommended.
Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth comes from his diverse career in comedy, including stand-up, Kill Tony, writing, and brand deals. His bold humor and strong audience engagement have solidified his success in the industry.
