Who is Debraca Denise? The untold story of Redd Foxx's daughter

Debraca Denise Foxx is the only child of the legendary stand-up comedian Redd Foxx, although they had no blood relation. She was made the executor of her father's estate after his passing in 1991, but conflicts with Redd's fourth, Ka Ho Cho, led to the appointment of a public administrator.

Redd Foxx with Debraca Denise's mother, Betty Jean Harris, during the 10th anniversary party for the 'Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson' on September 30, 1972 (L). Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Debraca Denise is the biological daughter of Redd Foxx's second wife, Betty Jean Harris, and was adopted by the comedian after their marriage .

. She is an heir to Redd Foxx's estate , which has been paying a $3.5 million debt to the IRS since the comedian died in 1991.

, which has been paying a debt to the IRS since the comedian died in 1991. Unlike her parents, Debraca chose a career out of show business.

Debraca Denise's profile summary

Full name Debraca Denise Foxx Date of birth 1947 Age 77/78 years old as of 2025 Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Marital status Married Husband Ralph Russell (1975 to date) Children Paul Hiles Parents Betty Jean Harris, Redd Foxx (adoptive father) Profession Former actress Net worth Approx. $500,000

Debraca Denise is Redd Foxx's adoptive daughter

Debraca Foxx was born in 1947 to Betty Jean Harris, an American dancer and showgirl. Redd Foxx met Betty a few years later at a nightclub where they were both scheduled to perform. They tied the knot in July 1956, and the comedian adopted Debraca to raise her as his own.

Betty left her show business job to become a housewife. She later handled Redd's businesses and scheduled his work when his career peaked.

Redd filed for divorce from Betty in May 1974 after 18 years of marriage. The end of their marriage was not amicable, and the comedian filed a restraining order against Betty.

Five facts about Redd Foxx's daughter, Debraca Denise. Photo: NBC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Debraca Denise is a wife and doting mother

Redd Foxx's daughter married Los Angeles businessman Ralph Russell in June 1975. The grand $40,000 wedding was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Her adoptive father was visibly absent after the bitter end of his marriage to Betty Harris.

The father-daughter duo later mended their relationship. Debraca and Ralph Russell welcomed a son called Paul Hiles.

Debraca Denise has a few acting credits

Debraca briefly worked with her father. She appeared in a 1977 episode of the Sanford and Son (1972-1978) sitcom as Doris Martin. Redd Foxx portrayed the show's titular role, Fred G. Sanford. She had a minor role in the show's 1980 sequel, Sanford.

Denise has not been in other acting projects. In 2015, she was featured on Unsung Hollywood (2014-2018), a documentary series profiling talented and influential Black celebrities from Hollywood films, television, comedy, and sports.

Redd Foxx and Betty Harris playing pool table at their home in Las Vegas on November 30, 1973. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Where is Debraca Denise today?

Redd Foxx's daughter, Debraca, is still alive, but it is unclear what she does today. Her family has mainly stayed out of the spotlight.

Did Redd Foxx have any biological children?

Redd Foxx had no biological children but never addressed the situation. He was married four times: Evelyn Killebrew (1948-1951), Betty Jean Harries (1956-1975), Yun Chi Chung (1976-1981), and Ka Ho Cho (1991).

The comedian passed away in October 1991 after suffering a heart attack on the set of The Royal Family. Foxx was laid to rest at Palm Memorial Gardens in Las Vegas. He was 68.

Comedian Redd Foxx in January 1970 in New York City. Photo: Art Zelin (modified by author)

Redd Foxx died with a negative net worth

Foxx was estimated to be worth $-3.5 million in 1991, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Comedian Eddie Murphy financed his lavish funeral.

Redd's financial woes resulted from poor financial management. The comedian was also involved in several costly divorces. In his 1983 interview for Ebony/Jet magazine, Foxx touched on his money troubles while advising upcoming young comics, saying,

Save your money and try to do something with it. Don't mess it up like I did.

Foxx was among Hollywood's highest-paid television actors in the 1970s. At the height of his career, he made $25,000 (around $200,000 in 2025) per episode for his role in Sanford and Son.

Redd Foxx as Fred G. Sanford on the Sanford and Son sitcom. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Redd Foxx's IRS problems

Redd filed for bankruptcy in 1983 and paid part of his tax debt through property sales, according to UPI. He failed to pay income tax for the years that followed, prompting the IRS to file several tax liens against his properties to recover owed payments.

Federal agents seized his Las Vegas house in 1989, and some of his valuable possessions were put up for auction. He got the house back after winning against the IRS in bankruptcy court. While talking to News 3 in November 1989, Foxx complained about the federal treatment, saying,

The IRS takes every penny I make. Every week. They go down and get the money—So why come and take my home and take my surroundings and my memorabilia? Stuff that I've gathered for years, they threw it on the ground and broke it.

Redd and the IRS reached a new agreement on the payment plan. He continued to work as a showroom headliner in Las Vegas. The financial situation started to improve when he landed a role on The Royal Family in 1991, but his life was cut short a month after the show began airing.

Redd Foxx on the set of The Royal Family in Los Angeles in 1991. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Who inherited the Redd Foxx estate?

Redd Foxx died without a Will. The sole heirs to his estate are his daughter, Debraca, and his fourth wife, Ka Ho Cho. Redd and Ka Ho Cho had been married for two months when the legendary comedian passed away.

The two heirs were involved in a dispute after Debraca was appointed the estate's administrator. Ka Ho Cho accused her of not reporting revenue collected from residues, licensing deals, and royalties, which should have gone into paying the IRS debt Redd left behind.

In 2006, a Nevada probate court appointed John J. Cahill as the public estate administrator. The main asset in the estate is Redd's life story.

Cahill announced in 2010 that the rights to the comedian's life story would be marketed and the details handled through a probate court. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time that his main goal was to,

Settle Redd's estate, pay all taxes owed, and get money for his heirs.

Redd Foxx on the set of The Royal Family in Los Angeles in 1991. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Debraca Denise Foxx has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Her father's legendary contribution to the entertainment industry is still celebrated despite his rags-to-riches and rags-again life story.

