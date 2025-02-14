Meet Trevor Wakefield and his sister Brianna, Tim Wakefield's kids
Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield was a father to Brianna and Trevor Wakefield. He raised the kids with his wife, Stacy Stover, who ensured they lived a life of service to others.
I was taught since I was born that you should help others any way and any time.
Trevor Wakefield
Trevor is the eldest child of the late Stacy Stover and Tim Wakefield. He was born in 2004. Trevor has mainly stayed out of the spotlight.
Brianna Grace Wakefield
Brianna was born in 2005 and will be celebrating her 20th birthday in 2025. Unlike her brother, she is active on Instagram, where she posts adventures with her family and friends.
Tim Wakefield’s daughter is currently dating Luke Hyzdu. In November 2024, they had a country-themed vacation in Mesa, Arizona, and Brianna had the nicest things to say about her boyfriend in a touching Instagram caption.
So blessed with you! I thank God for you always! I’ve never met a heart so precious! I’m happiest with you, hun!
Tim Wakefield’s cause of death
The Red Sox Hall of Famer passed away in October 2023 from an aggressive form of brain cancer. His diagnosis was not made public until a few days before his passing. The renowned MLB star was 57.
Tim has been hailed as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history. He played for the Boston Red Sox from 1995 to 2011 and helped them win two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Red Sox chairman Tom Werner called him an extraordinary and all-rounded human being.
He was a role model on and off the field, giving endlessly to the Red Sox Foundation and being a force for good for everyone he encountered. I felt fortunate to call him a close friend, and along with all of us in Red Sox Nation, I know the world was made better because he was in it.
Stacy Stover’s cause of death
Tim Wakefield’s wife died in February 2024, less than five months after the pitcher’s death. Stacy Stover had been battling pancreatic cancer in private. She was 53.
Wakefield and Stacy met in 2000 and started dating less than a year later. They got engaged in early 2002 and tied the knot in November 2002.
Who is raising the Wakefield children now?
The Wakefield children count on the support of their father’s former Red Sox teammates. Retired pitcher Pedro Martinez told People in 2024 that he has always supported Tim’s family and will help care for them.
Former All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon also mentioned in April 2024 during the 2024 Opening Day at Fenway Park that Tim’s kids can count on the Red Sox family. Brianna and Trevor were in attendance and even hoisted the 2004 World Series trophy during the pre-season ceremony.
Those kids are going through a lot, and they know that they have a lot of family, the team that we had in 2004. They can always count on us. And especially if Brianna ever gets a boyfriend, she’s got to check with all of her uncles – We’re family out there. (Tim’s) kids are going to count on us moving forward, and we are all going to be there for them.
Is the Wakefield family home on sale?
Tim Wakefield’s Florida mansion was put on the market in November 2024. The 6,242-square-foot waterfront property is located on Indian Harbour Beach. The mansion was sold in January 2025 for $3.8 million, according to TMZ.
Brianna Grace Wakefield’s philanthropy work
Brianna has been carrying on her parents’ charity tradition. On Christmas Day 2024, she visited the Jimmy Fund Clinic, where she used to accompany her father since she was young. She recounted the significance of the visit on Instagram, writing,
When I was 7 years old, I stepped into the Jimmy Fund Clinic for the first time...I was taught since I was born that you should help others anyway and any time you can. The smiles all over the clinic is something I’ll never forget...I finally understood why he had taught me to help others. Since that day, I promised my dad that I would go with him every year to help others and try and create smiles - I’ve learned that all that matters is if you’ve helped someone else.
Stacy and Tim were active philanthropists who were involved in multiple non-profit organizations. While talking to AP in March 2024, the director of patient and family programs at the Jimmy Fund Clinic, Lisa Scherber, described them as a power couple who made sure their kids understood the importance of helping.
Stacy put herself last – She put herself in a position where everyone else’s happiness came first...When (Stacy and Tim) did things with us, they were the passionate power couple. You could tell their hearts were filling...You couldn’t imagine them doing more.
Trevor Wakefield and his sister Brianna are making their parents proud even as they deal with the family’s double tragedy. Though gone too soon, Stacy and Tim Wakefield’s legacy lives on.
