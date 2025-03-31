Waylon Jennings's "We Are the World" exit: What happened during the session?

In 1985, some of the biggest names in music came together for a charity recording. But Waylon Jennings's We Are the World exit came before the session was over.

On the night of January 28, 1985, music history was made. Over 40 famous singers gathered at A&M Studios in Hollywood to record We Are the World. The song was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and it was produced by Quincy Jones.

Singers like Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, and Tina Turner all took part. Cameraman Ken Woo said:

If you have ever been in a symphony and you are sitting close to the orchestra, you feel all that vibration and that energy and that music like a wave over you.

Waylon Jennings, a country music legend known for doing things his own way, was one of the stars in the room. But something happened that made him leave. Quietly, Jennings walked out and never returned.

Why did Waylon walk out on We Are the World?

The main reason was a disagreement over the lyrics. During the session, Stevie Wonder suggested adding a line in Swahili. It was meant as a respectful nod to Africa.

But Jennings had a problem with it. He felt it was forced and did not make sense in the song.

What did Waylon say about We Are the World?

There are no official sources or interviews where Jennings explained his decision to leave. However, according to The Greatest Night in Pop documentary, cameraman Ken Woo recalls Jennings saying:

Well, there is no good old boy who has ever sung Swahili. I think I am out of here.

On top of that, it was getting very late. Many of the singers had just come from the American Music Awards and had been at the studio for hours. When Wonder brought up the Swahili idea, Ray Charles even joked:

It is three o’clock in the ... morning. I cannot even sing in English no more.

Walking out was nothing new for Waylon Jennings

When Waylon Jennings’ performance time was cut at the last minute during the Country Music Association Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in 1970, he simply walked out. Jennings later recalled:

It was Kris Kristofferson’s night.

On The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder, he walked when his promised thirty minutes got cut short by another guest. And during RCA contract talks in the ‘70s, he quietly left the room over a $25,000 dispute, only to have the label quickly meet his demands.

What happened after Jennings left?

Although Jennings never came back, Stevie Wonder was informed that Swahili was not spoken in Ethiopia. In the end, Bob Geldof persuaded him to drop the idea, concerned it might alienate potential donors.

Even without Waylon, We Are the World became a massive success. It raised over $60 million for African famine relief, and sold over 20 million copies.

Who was turned away from We Are the World?

While many artists participated, John Denver was reportedly turned away, with some citing his image as potentially harming the song's credibility as a pop-rock anthem. According to reports, Madonna was also not there.

Did Waylon Jennings regret walking out of We Are the World?

There is no clear answer. In his 1996 book, Jennings reflected on his life but there is no known source that mentioned regret about the session.

Waylon Jennings passed away in 2002 due to complications from diabetes only a few months after his 2001 election to the Country Music Hall of Fame. His legacy in country music remains strong.

Why did Waylon walk out on We Are the World?

He disagreed with singing a line in Swahili and felt out of place.

Did Sheila E sing on We Are the World?

Sheila E did not sing. She says in the documentary:

It was getting late and I was looking forward to singing one of the verses, but they kept asking, ‘Well, do you think you can get Prince here? They never intended on having me sing a verse, which was a little bit heartbreaking.

How many singers from We Are the World have died?

By 2023, Tina Turner became the tenth singer to pass away. The legendary producer and conductor of the song, Quincy Jones, also died later, at the age of 91, on November 3, 2024.

Waylon Jennings walking out of We Are the World showed his strong sense of self. While others followed the crowd, he chose his own path. Whether you agree with him or not, his story adds another layer to one of the most famous nights in pop music history.

