Who is Bridget Showalter Pudi? Get to know Danny Pudi's wife

Bridget Showalter Pudi has been behind Danny Pudi's success for over two decades. The Community actor calls her his number one person and his best friend, and for their 14th anniversary, he wrote:

Lifting me up since the day we met.

Danny Pudi and Bridget Showalter attend the premiere of 'The Tiger Hunter' at Laemmle Monica Film Center on September 22, 2017 (R). Photo: David Livingston/Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Danny Pudi met his future wife, Bridget Showalter, in college in the early 2000s, and they have been inseparable since.

Showalter maintains a low-key lifestyle and works as an educator in Los Angeles.

Bridget Showalter and Danny Pudi have two kids, James Timothy and Fiona Leigh.

Bridget Showalter Pudi's profile summary

Full name Bridget Showalter Pudi Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Pasadena, Los Angeles, California Heritage Irish Marital status Married Husband Actor Danny Pudi (2004 to date) Children James Timothy, Fiona Leigh Education Marquette University (Communication) Social media Instagram

Danny Pudi and Bridget Showalter Pudi were college sweethearts

The Mythic Quest actor met Bridget Showalter during their freshman year at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both graduated in 2001 with communication majors.

Danny Pudi married Bridget on June 5, 2004. During his February 2022 appearance on Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, the actor shared that his wife brings out the best in him while recalling their first meeting.

I have a very vivid memory of our first meeting—She is just sitting in a chair very comfortably, and she's very quick to laugh and quick to smile. My memory of her right away is how grounded she was—I knew right away. I was like, 'Oh, I don't have that, I want to be around that more.' It felt good—just feels really good to be near her.

Five facts about Danny Pudi's wife, Bridget Showalter Pudi. Photo: @danielpudi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bridget Showalter supports Danny Pudi's career

Danny Pudi's wife is an educator, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. When they married in 2004, Danny was still a struggling actor until he landed the role of Abed Nadir in the NBC comedy hit series Community (2009 to 2015). The actor often credits Bridget's role in the success of his professional and personal life. She occasionally accompanies him to red-carpet events.

Danny Pudi and Bridget Showalter attend the premiere of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' at The Cinerama Dome on January 29, 2020. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bridget Showalter Pudi is a mom to fraternal twins

Danny and Bridget welcomed daughter Fiona Leigh and son James Timothy on January 12, 2012. The actor told Film Inquiry that becoming a father helped him portray Jeff Penaras in the 2019 Sam Friedlander comedy film Babysplitters.

As soon as I read the script, I responded to it because I had recently gone through becoming a new parent...Trying to make optimal circumstances for parenting was something I definitely related to—There are some parts of you that you lose, in terms of your independence and the things you do in your free time.

Bridget Showalter and Danny are raising their kids out of the spotlight. The Tiger Hunter star occasionally shares their family adventures on Instagram.

Danny and Bridget with their kids, Fiona Leigh and James Timothy, during the premiere of 'Mythic Quest' Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater on November 09, 2022. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danny Pudi does work that he can share with his children

Pudi often watches his work with his 13-year-old twins. In April 2017, he told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was excited when he landed the Brainy Smurf in the animated movie Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) because it did not require a lot of explaining. In his July 2021 interview with The Independent, Danny shared that sometimes the twins are not impressed by his performances.

They will watch half of my stuff and then I will be like, 'Isn't that funny? Isn't that exciting?' And they will turn to their shows of choice... It's interesting to see what they find funny. Inevitably, any time I get hurt or I'm petrified, they are very excited by that.

Danny Pudi with his family during the premiere of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' at ArcLight Culver City on April 1, 2017, in Culver City (L). Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danny Pudi lets Bridget Showalter instil family values in their kids

Danny was born in Chicago, Illinois, to a Polish mother, Teresa, and an Indian father, Abraham Pudi. His dad was not around when he was growing up, and he told Broadway World in January 2022 that he felt uncomfortable talking about him when his children started asking about him.

I did not know much about my dad for most of my life. When my kids started asking me questions about him, I was surprised by how little I knew and how uncomfortable I felt discussing him. I found myself asking many questions and reliving funny and sad memories and facing identity questions.

The Mythic Quest actor told Kara Mayer Robinson in February 2022 that he lets his wife, Bridget, raise their kids how she was raised. He is also experiencing some of the things he missed out on as a child. Danny said he had to explain himself a lot when he was growing up because he was raised Polish but looked Indian.

Danny Pudi attends the Fox winter press junket at Fox Studio Lot on December 05, 2024, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Michael Tullberg on Getty Images/@danielpudi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bridget Showalter and Danny Pudi live in Pasadena

Danny and Bridget, both Chicago natives, relocated to Los Angeles in the mid-2000s. In March 2014, the Community actor purchased a 3,700-square-foot, $1.32 million mansion in Pasadena.

The classic English-style house features six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and was built in 1925 according to the Los Angeles Times. Pudi bought the property from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Betsy Mitchell.

Bridget Showalter and Danny Pudi (R) and their children (L). Photo: @danielpudi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bridget Showalter Pudi prefers to live in the shadows of her husband's fame despite being instrumental in Danny's success as an actor and as a family man. After over two decades of marriage, the couple is still going strong.

READ ALSO: Who is Richard Gere's wife? Meet Alejandra Silva and discover their love story

Briefly.co.za shared Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's love story. The Pretty Woman star married Silva in 2018 in a Buddhist wedding, and they have two boys together.

Alejandra is a Spanish publicist and was previously married to mining tycoon Govind Friedland, the son of billionaire Robert Friedland. Gere and Silva left the US in late 2024 and settled in Madrid, Spain.

Source: Briefly News