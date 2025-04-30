Who is Bheki Mtolo? From Kokstad mayor to ANC leadership

Bheki Mtolo has been influential in South Africa's political sphere for over a decade. He has served as the Provincial Secretary of the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal since July 2022. During a 2024 press conference, Mtolo highlighted some of the party's developmental plans, saying:

As part of the integrated approach to governance, ANC leaders will ensure that the community has access to healthcare facilities and that learners have equal educational opportunities. In addition, the party will launch multiple job creation initiatives.

South African politician Bheki Mtolo. Photo: @_AfricanSoil, @BraHlonisky (modified by author)

Key takeaways

During apartheid, Bheki was purportedly involved in the ANC underground .

. He resigned as the Mayor of Kokstad in August 2022.

in August 2022. Mtolo's wife, Nombuso Mtolo, was elected to the National Assembly during the May 2024 general elections.

Bheki Mtolo's profile summary

Full name Bhekinkosi Michael Mtolo Gender Male Birthplace Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nombuso Mtolo Profession Politician Political party ANC

Bheki Mtolo is from the southwest of present-day KwaZulu-Natal

Although the politician's exact date of birth and age remains unknown, on 12 May 2024, ANC took to X (Twitter) to celebrate his special day via a post that read:

Join us in wishing our very own Bheki Mtolo a happy birthday!

Bheki Mtolo at the Oval Cricket Stadium in 2023. Photo: Darren Stewart

Growing up, he used to walk more than 24 kilometres daily to and from school

According to East Griqualand Fever, Bheki graduated with a Bachelor of Administration Honours from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2016.

On 5 June 2020, the newspaper outlet reported that Mtolo had earned a postgraduate diploma in Industrial Relations, specifically law, from the institution. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of education, stating:

I want to lead by example in terms of education and prove that it is never too late to go back to school. The world is changing, and only educated leaders can steer the country in the right direction.

Mtolo gained traction as the Provincial Secretary of the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal

By 2010, Bheki was ANCYL's KwaZulu-Natal branch Provincial Secretary, serving under Mxolisi Kaunda. In May of the same year, he was re-elected to the position, defeating Wandile Mkhize.

During the election, Mthandeni Dlungwana was voted Chairperson. According to TimesLIVE, opponents of Bheki walked out of the conference after the results were announced, citing electoral rigging.

Politician Bheki Mtolo at the Radisson Blu Hotel in 2024. Photo: Gerhard Duraan

When then-ANC President Jacob Zuma and former ANCYL President Julius Malema fell out in 2011, Mtolo was accused of supporting the latter. However, he strongly denied these claims.

In 2011, the Malema-led national leadership disbanded ANCYL's provincial leadership corps. Four years later, Mtolo was replaced as Provincial Secretary.

He served as Mayor of Kokstad from 2016 to 2022

Mtolo joined Greater Kokstad Local Municipality as an ANC councillor in 2011 and was elected Deputy Mayor.

In 2015, Bheki became a member of the Provincial Executive Committee of the KwaZulu-Natal branch. He was elected Greater Kokstad Mayor in August 2016, serving under Karen Walker. Mtolo retained the position until 2022.

Mtolo defeated Mdumiseni Ntuli in the ANC Provincial Secretary election in 2022

In 2022, Bheki announced his candidacy for the Provincial Secretary of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC position.

Bheki Mtolo during the 2023 ANC 55th Hybrid National Conference at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Photo: Darren Stewart

This meant going against Ntuli, who had the support of ANC's largest branch (eThekwini). In July 2022, Mtolo defeated his opponent with 195 votes. The following month, he announced his resignation as mayor to fully concentrate on his new role.

Bheki Mtolo's wife is a household name in South Africa's political scene

Bhekinkosi's better half, Nombuso Elizabeth Mtolo, was elected to the National Executive Committee of the ANC Women's League in 2023. She has represented the party in the National Assembly since June 2024. Nombuso is a member of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

FAQs

Mtolo is a prominent figure in South Africa's ruling political party, the ANC, under Cyril Ramaphosa. Here are frequently asked questions about him:

Where is Bheki Mtolo now?

The politician icon reportedly resides in his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, with his wife, Elizabeth.

Politician Bheki Mtolo during the 2023 ANC KZN Palestinian Solidarity March in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

How old is Bheki Mtolo's wife?

Nombuso (43 as of May 2025) was born on 6 September 1981. Limited information exists about her early life and family background.

From ANCYL's Provincial Secretary in the KwaZulu-Natal branch to the Mayor of Greater Kokstad, Bheki Mtolo has cemented his place in South Africa's political domain.

