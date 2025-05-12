The mystery surrounding Julianne Phillips' husband has lingered since her divorce from Bruce Springsteen. After the end of their marriage, Bruce moved on. Did Julianne also find love again? Bruce has since opened up about the struggles that may have contributed to the divorce, admitting,

'There was a significant part of me that was capable of emotional cruelty and great carelessness. I wanted to hurt, wound, and ensure the people who loved me paid dearly for it.'

Bruce Springsteen at the Carnegie Hall in 2025 (L). The singer and his ex-wife, Julianne, during the 1988 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Awards (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julianne Phillips' profile summary

Full name Julianne Phillips Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1960 Age 65 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Evanston, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Lake Oswego High School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Bruce Springsteen Profession Former actress, model Years active 1982-1997 Net worth $30 million

Julianne Phillips married Bruce Springsteen in her native Lake Oswego

The ex-couple was introduced during one of his Los Angeles concerts in October 1984. They married on 13 May 1985 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, surrounded by intense media attention. Bruce described their wedding day in his 2016 Born to Run autobiography, by writing:

We got married at midnight, hoodwinking the sea of the press.

Former model Julianne Phillips during the 1985 Friends for Life Awards at the Saint in New York City. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Original

Bruce initially thought Julianne Phillips had an ulterior motive for marrying him

In his autobiography, Springsteen details how his anxieties and distrust marked his marriage to Julianne:

One evening, as we were having dinner, I convinced myself that Phillips had married me to further her career. But nothing could have been further from the truth. While I knew this, I was out where the buses do not run and could not centre myself around the truth.

Insights into Julianne Phillips and Bruce Springsteen's divorce

The pair's huge age gap and his consistent touring took a toll on their relationship. Many tracks on Bruce's Tunnel of Love album detail their unhappy marriage.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Julianne filed for divorce on 30 August 1988, which was finalised on 1 March 1989. While speaking to the New York Times in January 1997, the singer spoke fondly of his ex-wife, revealing:

Julianne is one of the best people I have ever met. Although she is intelligent and lovely, we were so different.

Julianne in 1992 (L). The ex-actress at the 1985 Golden Globe Awards (C). Phillips in 1993 (R). Photo: Kypros, Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Springsteen regrets how he handled his divorce

In an excerpt from Born to Run, Bruce admits that he could have dealt with the fallout from their marriage without focusing on protecting his privacy.

Our separation was difficult for Julianne, who was young and just starting her career. A public statement would probably have been fair, but I remained silent. Although we parted ways amicably, I still regret some of my decisions from that time.

Julianne Phillips did not want to see her life become fodder for the media

Julianne has always kept details about her personal life under wraps. During her divorce from Bruce, she was prohibited from speaking about their relationship in interviews, per her attorney's advice. She told The Morning Call in 1989:

My privacy preference is something no one can take away from me. While many say that public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status, I try to keep certain aspects of my life private.

Julianne left showbiz entirely in 1997 and has rarely been in the public eye since

Phillips appeared in several films post-divorce, including Midnight Caller (1990), A Vow to Kill (1995), Sisters (1991-1996) and Big Bully (1996).

In 2014, Julianne reunited with her Sisters co-stars for Entertainment Weekly. She stopped acting at 37 and went under the radar.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen received criticism for "moving on too fast"

The singer moved in with his bandmate Patti Scialfa shortly after separating from Phillips. The duo had met in the early 1980s and were rumoured to have had an affair during his marriage.

Patti and Bruce welcomed their first child (Evan James) in July 1990 and exchanged vows in June 1991. Their second and third children (Jessica Rae and Sam Ryan) were born in December 1991 and January 1994, respectively.

FAQs

Bruce Springsteen and Julianne Phillips were married just under four years before calling it quits. Here are some frequently asked questions about the ex-pair:

What happened to Bruce Springsteen's first marriage?

Bruce and Julianne Phillips separated before he began his Tunnel of Love Express Tour in February 1988. The exact reason for their divorce is unknown.

How much money did Julianne Phillips get from Bruce Springsteen?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julianne has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Her ex-husband, Bruce, paid her a $20 million divorce settlement.

American singer Bruce Springsteen at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in 2023. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

What was Bruce Springsteen's illness?

The rich singer struggled with depression in his 30s. In late 2023, he postponed all his concerts in the USA due to peptic ulcer disease.

Julianne Phillips was married to Bruce Springsteen from 1985 to 1989. After their divorce, he remarried Patti Scialfa, while Julianne lives away from the spotlight.

