Kelli Ferrell's ex-husband's legal battles: a timeline of events

Kelli Ferrell's ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, has dominated the tabloids after reportedly issuing a statement and a cease and desist order after their long-standing divorce settlement process. Chuvalo has expressed his stand on their divorce and desire to focus on his family, especially the well-being of his children.

Kelli and Chuvalo's marriage ended amid a highly publicized and contentious divorce process. Photo: @whoiskelli, @chuvalomferrell on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kelli Ferrell and Chuvalo separated in early 2022 , but their divorce was finalised in August 2024.

, but their divorce was finalised in As part of their divorce settlement, they were awarded joint custody , with Kelli having primary custody.

, with Kelli having primary custody. Although Chuvalo Ferrell was ordered to pay child support, he has filed a petition in court seeking the amount to be reduced.

Kelli Ferrell's profile summary

Full name Kelli Porter-Ferrell Gender Female Date of birth March 13, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Chuvalo Mark Ferrell Children Chloe, Chance, Chasiti, and Chelsi Education Randallstown High School and Bauder College in Atlanta Profession Celebrity chef and reality star Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

What happened to Kelli Ferrell's ex-husband?

In August 2024, Chuvalo was arrested for failing to meet his child support obligations, amounting to $14,889. However, he was later released on board.

In February 2025, he filed a petition to reduce his child support payments due to a claimed substantial decrease in his income after leaving their family business. Part of the petition read,

Specifically, that he is no longer working for the family business that was granted to [Kelli] and his income has been substantially reduced.

Kelli Ferrell at Gucci Mane The Road To 1017 Featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince Williams

Kelli and Chuvalo Ferrell's relationship timeline

The celebrity couple married on August 20, 2011, but in January 2022, they separated, with Kelli filing for divorce in April that year. She cited "no hope for reconciliation" in her divorce filing.

Their divorce process was contentious, including disputes over custody, child support, and business assets. Kelli obtained a restraining order to prevent Chuvalo from selling marital assets.

Why did Kelli Ferrell and Chuvalo Mark divorce?

Kelli and Chuvalo broke up due to a series of factors. During an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kelli revealed that her ex-husband had cheated on her and alleged that he stole nearly $500,000 from their restaurant business, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. She said,

It was cheating. He took almost $500,000 out of the company’s money.

Kelli also described her home life as a "house of hell," recounting incidents where she had to sleep in her closet and that police were called multiple times. She also revealed that a physical altercation occurred when she left the house due to safety concerns. Kelli said,

Honestly, I probably should have an Oscar for as much as I made my marriage or my family look like it was all together. From me sleeping in my closet some nights, police being called numerous times.

Kelli and Chuvalo co-owned the restaurant Nana’s Chicken N Waffles. Photo: @whoiskelli, @chuvalomferrell on Instagram (modified by author)

How many kids does Kelli Ferrell have?

Kelli and Chuvalo share three daughters: Chance, Chasiti, and Chelsi. Her fourth and oldest daughter, Chloe, is from a previous relationship.

During an interview with People magazine, Kelli mentioned being a proud girl mom. She said,

I have four beautiful daughters, and I'm grateful and lucky that I can give them those experiences — that's the girl mom in me!

A look at Kelli Ferrell and Chuvalo Mark's divorce settlement

As per the divorce settlement, Kelli was awarded primary custody of the kids, and they were to share legal custody. Chuvalo was also ordered to pay $3,991 per month in child support and to maintain health insurance for the children.

Their marital home was also sold, states In Touch Weekly, with proceeds split between them: Kelli received $175,000 from the settlement, while Chuvalo got $90,000. Kelli was awarded all household furniture valued at $45,000, a 2021 Navy Blue Cadillac Escalade, a Rolex Oyster watch, a diamond necklace, and her wedding ring set.

Chuvalo Mark Ferrell shared a contemptuous divorce battle with Kelli Ferrell. Photo: @Paras Griffin, @chuvalomferrell (modified by author)

What does Chuvalo Ferrell do for a living?

Kelli Ferrell's former husband is a top entrepreneur. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chuvalo owns Blak on Blak Enterprise, an independent record label.

Currently, he is working with Florida-based artist Smakka Bihh. He also launched a restaurant Uncle Butch's Chicken -N- Waffles, in Conyers, Georgia.

What is Chuvalo Mark Ferrell's net worth?

Chuvalo's exact net worth is not publicly detailed. However, the divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Kelli Ferrell revealed marital assets valued at around $1.7 million, including their home, restaurant business, luxury vehicles, and jewellery. His former wife, Kelli Ferrell, has a net worth estimated at $1 million.

Chuvalo Mark Ferrell made headlines during his battle with Kelli Ferrell. Photo: @chuvalomferrell, @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Trivia

Kelli attended Randallstown High School in Maryland and later studied Fashion Merchandising and Design at Bauder College in Atlanta.

Before becoming a restaurateur, she worked as a wedding planner.

Kelli is a celebrity chef and has appeared on shows like Guy's Grocery Games, Sister Circle Live, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelli Ferrell's ex-husband, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, is a multifaceted entrepreneur known for his ventures in the culinary and music industries. Over their 11-year marriage, they built a family and co-owned the popular restaurant Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. Their relationship ended amid a highly publicised and contentious divorce involving custody battles and financial disputes.

