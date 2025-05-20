Meet Chuck Morgan, Leanne Morgan's husband and biggest supporter

Chuck Morgan, Leanne Morgan's husband, has stood by her side for over 30 years, quietly supporting her comedy career while building his successful career in the construction industry. Speaking about their different personalities, Leanne once said:

I am very unorganised. I am an artist. And he is a self-starter, a successful man who has goals and reaches them,

Chuck Morgan's profile summary

Full name Chuck Morgan Birthday 14 February Place of birth Tennessee, United States Current residence Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital status Married Wife Leanne Morgan Children Charlie, Maggie and Tess Profession Construction worker

Who is Chuck Morgan? A closer look at Leanne Morgan's husband

Chuck Morgan was born and raised in Tennessee, United States. According to online sources, he studied Finance at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, after finishing high school in his hometown.

What does Leanne Morgan's husband do for a living?

Chuck Morgan is a construction specialist with years of experience in the industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chuck has been working at Clayton Homes since 1999. Over the years, he has held various positions within the company including retail manager, regional manager, and manufacturing leader.

Currently, Chuck works at Clayton Homes as the President of HouseSmart Construction, which focuses on improving home installation and construction processes.

In October 2024, during an interview for her Never Before Told channel on YouTube, Leanne revealed that before joining Clayton Homes, Chuck owned and operated a mobile home business in the Appalachian region.

A love story: How did Leanne Morgan meet her husband?

Chuck Morgan and Leanne Morgan have shared a strong and lasting relationship that spans over three decades. The couple met in the early 1990s while Leanne was attending the University of Tennessee and working at a local restaurant. Chuck, who was attending MBA school, came into the restaurant as part of a group of trainees.

Leanne and Chuck began dating shortly after, and married around 1993. Over the years, Chuck has been known for being reserved and private, quite the opposite of Leanne’s outgoing and humorous personality. However, he has been a significant supporter of Leanne's comedy career, often attending her stand-up shows and assisting in promoting her work.

Leanne Morgan’s family currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. In her 2023 comedy special Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, Leanne reminisced about the early days of their relationship, saying,

He was so enthralled with me and so in love with me and pursued me and bought me presents and vacuumed out my car. And did all kinds of things for me,

Who are Chuck Morgan and Leanne Morgan’s children?

Leanne Morgan has three children: a son Charlie, born on 19 August 1993 and two daughters Maggie, born on 3 April 1996 and Tess Lucille, born on 20 January 1998. Chuck Morgan is the father of Leanne Morgan's children.

Their daughter, Maggie, works as a major gifts officer at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Tess works as a professional makeup artist and collaborates with her mother on various projects, including Leanne's Netflix sitcom.

In January 2020, Leanne Morgan opened up about her youngest daughter Tess’s brave battle with thyroid cancer, sharing a heartfelt message to celebrate Tess’s birthday on Facebook. She wrote:

My baby is turning 22 this weekend!! We celebrated tonight at Mr Chow in NYC. What a year it has been. She was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer last summer and finished her treatment plan in October.

She added:

She is cancer free and we are so unbelievably thankful. No matter what the severity is, there is no feeling like finding out your child is sick. She moved to New York and is thriving. We are all so proud. Her 22nd year will be the best one yet.

Who is Chuck Morgan’s wife?

Chuck Morgan’s wife, Leanne Morgan, is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and author renowned for her relatable humour and Southern charm. She was born on 3 October 1965 in Adams, Tennessee. Morgan's comedic journey began in her 30s and became famous for her 2023 Netflix comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman.

She is also known for her role as Gwyneth in the 2025 romantic comedy film You're Cordially Invited, which debuted at No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Chuck Morgan is Leanne Morgan’s longtime husband. He works as Vice President of Site Construction at Clayton Homes. Despite keeping a low profile, he is well known for being a loyal supporter of Leanne and her comedy career.

