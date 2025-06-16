Who is Jax Ulbrich? Inside the life of Jeff Ulbrich's son

Jax Ulbrich, the son of NFL coach and Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, is a student-athlete at Berry College. He recently made headlines for prank-calling Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jax Ulbrich is one of three children of NFL coach Jeff Ulbrich and his wife, Cristina.

and his wife, Cristina. He developed a passion for football early on, becoming captain of Chatham High’s team before joining Berry College as a running back.

before joining Berry College as a running back. In 2025, he drew national attention for prank-calling Shedeur Sanders, an incident that led to a $100,000 fine from the NFL for his father.

Jax Ulbrich was born and raised in Georgia

NFL coach Jeff Ulbrich's son was born in Georgia. He spent his early years there before relocating to Chatham Township, New Jersey, during high school.

In a 2007 49ers interview that offered a glimpse into Jeff Ulbrich's family, the coach reflected on parenting when asked whether he was tough with his kids. He replied:

Depends on who you ask. Hopefully, the guys out here think I'm tough. Hopefully, my kids think I'm a softie.

While Jax Ulbrich's exact birth date is not public knowledge, he was born in 2004.

Jax Ulbrich is the oldest of three siblings

The young footballer has two younger siblings, Jace and Samantha. During Jax’s senior year, Jace was a sophomore playing cornerback and wide receiver at Chatham.

In a 2009 interview, Jeff described all his children as athletic and said attending their games and practices has been “fun.”

Jax is a business student at Berry College

According to his player bio, Jeff Ulbrich’s son has been a student at Berry College in Georgia since 2023. He is pursuing a business degree and playing running back, wearing jersey number 20.

He transferred from Chatham High School in New Jersey, enjoys golfing and weightlifting, and considers Iron Man his favourite superhero.

What does Jax Ulbrich do for a living?

Jax has built a career as a football player, serving as captain of Chatham High School’s team and earning Offensive Player of the Year before advancing to the college level.

Jax and his younger brother did not take up football until their late teens, partly because of safety concerns from Jeff Ulbrich’s wife. According to TAPInto Chatham, the NFL coach explained:

I think she'd been through so much with me with injuries and hospital visits, that she wanted to protect them...playing football gave them an opportunity to make new friends...Plus, it's always something they wanted to do.

Jax Ulbrich faced backlash over NFL Draft prank call

In a video posted on X showing him wearing a shirt with the inscription Ole Miss, Jax Ulbrich pulled off one of the most controversial pranks during the 2025 NFL Draft.

He impersonated Saints GM Mickey Loomis and falsely told Shedeur Sanders that the team was about to draft him. According to Sports Illustrated, the incident sparked an investigation, and on 27 April 2025, Jax issued a public apology on Instagram, saying:

I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment...I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.

His dad was fined $100,000 after the prank call incident

After Jax’s prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, his father faced serious consequences. The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich an additional $100,000 for failing to protect confidential draft information.

Speaking to ESPN, Jeff Ulbrich apologised on behalf of his son and said his family is working through the situation. Jax Ulbrich's father also believes he will grow from the experience, saying:

We're still working through that, but it was a challenge for our family. It’s a challenge everyone in our family is up for. And like I said, it’s going to make my son better because of it. He will.

Who is Jax Ulbrich's mom?

As cited in Men’s Journal, Jax Ulbrich’s mother is Cristina Ulbrich. She married Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in 1999. They first met in 1997 at the University of Hawaii, where Cristina was a student and Jeff was a linebacker recruit.

Frequently asked questions

What is Jax Ulbrich’s ethnicity? The football player is white, reflecting the heritage of both his parents.

The football player is white, reflecting the heritage of both his parents. What was Jax Ulbrich’s apology about? He apologised for a prank call he made during the 2025 NFL Draft involving Shedeur Sanders.

He apologised for a prank call he made during the 2025 NFL Draft involving Shedeur Sanders. Who is Jeff Ulbrich’s daughter? His daughter, Samantha, is the youngest in the family and leads a private life away from the public eye.

As the son of one of the NFL’s most respected coaches, Jax Ulbrich has stepped into the spotlight. Despite the prank controversy, he remains focused on building a football career that makes his parents proud.

