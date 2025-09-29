Zooey Deschanel's net worth today: inside her lifestyle and assets

Zooey Deschanel’s net worth of $25 million reflects her success not only as a beloved actress but also as a musician, entrepreneur, and homeowner. Her income blends earnings from New Girl, diverse screen roles, and entrepreneurial ventures, shaping a balanced financial portfolio.

Zooey Deschanel attends the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" (L) and at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, River Callaway (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zooey Deschanel’s New Girl salary rose during its run, reportedly reaching around $130,000 per episode in the later seasons.

salary rose during its run, reportedly reaching around per episode in the later seasons. Deschanel and property expert Jonathan Scott purchased a $9.5 million Los Angeles estate in 2020, dubbed the "Park House."

in 2020, dubbed the She co-founded the website HelloGiggles, which was sold to Time Inc. for a reported $30 million in 2015.

Profile summary

Full name Zooey Claire Deschanel Date of birth 17 January 1980 Age 45 years old (as of Sep 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Park House, Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 128 lbs (58 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Caleb Deschanel Mother Mary Jo Deschanel Siblings Emily Deschanel Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jonathan Scott Children Two (Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf) Profession Actress, musician, producer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

An in-depth look at Zooey Deschanel's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and The Sun, the Hollywood actress has a net worth of $25 million as of 2025. Her primary income comes from television roles and royalties, with steady earnings from New Girl residuals, film pay, endorsements, and her music career with She & Him.

During an interview with Glamour in August 2024, Zooey publicly discussed lifestyle choices that reveal her attitude toward wealth and comfort.

I really enjoy shopping. It’s cathartic and fun, and it’s something to do to connect with people and find treasures.

Zooey Deschanel during the Paris Fashion week Men’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much did Zooey Deschanel make in New Girl?

According to IMDb, Zooey Deschanel’s salary on New Girl began at $90,000 per episode in 2011. By 2014, her pay increased to $95,000 per episode, though by the series’ end, she was reportedly making between $125,000 and $130,000 per episode.

Other successful Zooey Deschanel’s movies and TV shows

Deschanel’s film career, featuring box office hits like Elf (2003), (500) Days of Summer (2009), and Yes Man (2008), has consistently contributed to her fortune.

These films were not only critical successes but also commercial hits; for instance, Elf grossed over $220 million worldwide against a $33 million budget. Her other top films include:

Film/TV show Role Year Almost Famous Anita Miller 2000 The Good Girl Cheryl 2002 All the Real Girls Noel 2003 Failure to Launch Kit 2006 The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Trillian 2005 Bridge to Terabithia Ms. Edmonds 2007 Surf’s Up Lani Aliikai 2007 Our Idiot Brother Natalie 2011 Trolls Bridget 2016 Rock the Kasbah Merci 2015 Bones Margaret Whitesell 2009 Weeds Kat Wheeler 2006 Tin Man DG (Dorothy Gale) 2007

Zooey Deschanel’s endorsement deals

Voice work in animated features like Trolls and appearances in endorsements for major brands like Macy's, Apple, and Pantene have further diversified her income streams from the entertainment industry.

The HelloGiggles venture: a lucrative business move

In 2011, Jonathan Scott's fiancée co-founded the positive-focused lifestyle website HelloGiggles. The platform became a tremendous success and was acquired just four years later by Time Inc. for a reported $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

While her exact share of the sale price is not public knowledge, the acquisition represented a major windfall, significantly impacting her overall net worth.

Zooey Deschanel speaks onstage at the screening of "Bringing Up Baby" (L) and attends the screening of "Trolls: Band Together" (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel’s engagement ring from Jonathan Scott

Jonathan proposed in August 2023 with a cushion-cut diamond ring sourced from an antique jeweller. The engagement ring features multicoloured gemstones (clear, pink, and purple sapphires and diamonds) in a floral pattern. The ring was initially not her size, and she later had it resized.

As per the couple's 2023 exclusive interview with People, Zooey revealed,

I didn't want just a diamond ring... There's just so many different beautiful gemstones. It's fun to have something different. I mean, I love diamonds, don't get me wrong. I'm not going to turn down a diamond. But I like the fun colours, and I like pink and purple.

According to Diamondrensu, similar celebrity engagement rings often carry price tags in the tens of thousands, and experts believe Zooey’s unique piece could easily be worth around $10,000 or more, depending on the stones and craftsmanship.

Jonathan proposed to Zooey Deschanel in August 2023. Photo: @zooeydeschanel (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Deschanel’s Los Angeles residence and property status

Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott, also known for the Property Brothers show, purchased a 1938 historic home in Los Angeles in mid-2020. They spent nearly two years renovating it into a dream home, adding features such as a solarium, crafted spaces for music and design, and outdoor amenities.

Their home reportedly cost around US$9.5 million. Deschanel’s husband told Cinema Blend,

When you’re renovating a home during a pandemic, there was something at every turn where we didn’t know it was going to take this long. We decided to build the solarium, which has lots of steel and glass.

Is Zooey Deschanel a nepo baby?

Zooey Deschanel is often labelled a “nepo baby” due to her Hollywood parents. However, she has built her own path through talent and work ethic.

During a recent interview on The School of Greatness, she denied being a nepo baby,

It’s funny because people will be like, ‘Oh, nepotism.’ I’m like, no. My dad’s a DP (director of photography). No one’s getting jobs because their dad’s a DP. It’s definitely not (nepotism).

Zooey Deschanel attends the Ulla Johnson SS24 front row during New York Fashion Week September 2023 at Powerhouse Arts on September 10, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Did Zooey Deschanel lose her house?

Zooey Deschanel did not lose her house. The rumours stem from the sale of a previous home she shared with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, in Manhattan Beach.

Why did Zooey Deschanel stop acting?

Deschanel has not stopped acting. After New Girl concluded in 2018, she has continued to take on roles, including voice work in the Trolls franchise and other projects.

Wrapping up

Zooey Deschanel’s net worth stems from her achievements in acting, music, and business. She has broadened her influence with ventures like HelloGiggles while maintaining her presence in entertainment. Together, her career and lifestyle reflect a carefully built and enduring financial legacy.

READ ALSO: David Harbour’s net worth unpacked: salary, assets & more

Briefly.co.za shared an article on David Harbour, a celebrated American actor best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. His journey from theatre to Hollywood stardom shows how persistence and talent helped him achieve global recognition.

Harbour has built his career through major television and film roles, production projects, and notable real estate investments. He is also known for his advocacy work and for overcoming personal challenges, which adds depth to his story of professional achievement and resilience.

Source: Briefly News