Zooey Deschanel's net worth today: inside her lifestyle and assets
Zooey Deschanel’s net worth of $25 million reflects her success not only as a beloved actress but also as a musician, entrepreneur, and homeowner. Her income blends earnings from New Girl, diverse screen roles, and entrepreneurial ventures, shaping a balanced financial portfolio.
Key takeaways
- Zooey Deschanel’s New Girl salary rose during its run, reportedly reaching around $130,000 per episode in the later seasons.
- Deschanel and property expert Jonathan Scott purchased a $9.5 million Los Angeles estate in 2020, dubbed the "Park House."
- She co-founded the website HelloGiggles, which was sold to Time Inc. for a reported $30 million in 2015.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Zooey Claire Deschanel
|Date of birth
|17 January 1980
|Age
|45 years old (as of Sep 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|Park House, Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Judaism
|Height
|5 ft 6 in (168 cm)
|Weight
|128 lbs (58 kg)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Father
|Caleb Deschanel
|Mother
|Mary Jo Deschanel
|Siblings
|Emily Deschanel
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Fiancé
|Jonathan Scott
|Children
|Two (Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf)
|Profession
|Actress, musician, producer
|Social media
Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok
An in-depth look at Zooey Deschanel's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and The Sun, the Hollywood actress has a net worth of $25 million as of 2025. Her primary income comes from television roles and royalties, with steady earnings from New Girl residuals, film pay, endorsements, and her music career with She & Him.
During an interview with Glamour in August 2024, Zooey publicly discussed lifestyle choices that reveal her attitude toward wealth and comfort.
I really enjoy shopping. It’s cathartic and fun, and it’s something to do to connect with people and find treasures.
How much did Zooey Deschanel make in New Girl?
According to IMDb, Zooey Deschanel’s salary on New Girl began at $90,000 per episode in 2011. By 2014, her pay increased to $95,000 per episode, though by the series’ end, she was reportedly making between $125,000 and $130,000 per episode.
Other successful Zooey Deschanel’s movies and TV shows
Deschanel’s film career, featuring box office hits like Elf (2003), (500) Days of Summer (2009), and Yes Man (2008), has consistently contributed to her fortune.
These films were not only critical successes but also commercial hits; for instance, Elf grossed over $220 million worldwide against a $33 million budget. Her other top films include:
|Film/TV show
|Role
|Year
|Almost Famous
|Anita Miller
|2000
|The Good Girl
|Cheryl
|2002
|All the Real Girls
|Noel
|2003
|Failure to Launch
|Kit
|2006
|The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
|Trillian
|2005
|Bridge to Terabithia
|Ms. Edmonds
|2007
|Surf’s Up
|Lani Aliikai
|2007
|Our Idiot Brother
|Natalie
|2011
|Trolls
|Bridget
|2016
|Rock the Kasbah
|Merci
|2015
|Bones
|Margaret Whitesell
|2009
|Weeds
|Kat Wheeler
|2006
|Tin Man
|DG (Dorothy Gale)
|2007
Zooey Deschanel’s endorsement deals
Voice work in animated features like Trolls and appearances in endorsements for major brands like Macy's, Apple, and Pantene have further diversified her income streams from the entertainment industry.
The HelloGiggles venture: a lucrative business move
In 2011, Jonathan Scott's fiancée co-founded the positive-focused lifestyle website HelloGiggles. The platform became a tremendous success and was acquired just four years later by Time Inc. for a reported $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
While her exact share of the sale price is not public knowledge, the acquisition represented a major windfall, significantly impacting her overall net worth.
Zooey Deschanel’s engagement ring from Jonathan Scott
Jonathan proposed in August 2023 with a cushion-cut diamond ring sourced from an antique jeweller. The engagement ring features multicoloured gemstones (clear, pink, and purple sapphires and diamonds) in a floral pattern. The ring was initially not her size, and she later had it resized.
As per the couple's 2023 exclusive interview with People, Zooey revealed,
I didn't want just a diamond ring... There's just so many different beautiful gemstones. It's fun to have something different. I mean, I love diamonds, don't get me wrong. I'm not going to turn down a diamond. But I like the fun colours, and I like pink and purple.
According to Diamondrensu, similar celebrity engagement rings often carry price tags in the tens of thousands, and experts believe Zooey’s unique piece could easily be worth around $10,000 or more, depending on the stones and craftsmanship.
Deschanel’s Los Angeles residence and property status
Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott, also known for the Property Brothers show, purchased a 1938 historic home in Los Angeles in mid-2020. They spent nearly two years renovating it into a dream home, adding features such as a solarium, crafted spaces for music and design, and outdoor amenities.
Their home reportedly cost around US$9.5 million. Deschanel’s husband told Cinema Blend,
When you’re renovating a home during a pandemic, there was something at every turn where we didn’t know it was going to take this long. We decided to build the solarium, which has lots of steel and glass.
Is Zooey Deschanel a nepo baby?
Zooey Deschanel is often labelled a “nepo baby” due to her Hollywood parents. However, she has built her own path through talent and work ethic.
During a recent interview on The School of Greatness, she denied being a nepo baby,
It’s funny because people will be like, ‘Oh, nepotism.’ I’m like, no. My dad’s a DP (director of photography). No one’s getting jobs because their dad’s a DP. It’s definitely not (nepotism).
FAQs
Did Zooey Deschanel lose her house?
Zooey Deschanel did not lose her house. The rumours stem from the sale of a previous home she shared with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, in Manhattan Beach.
Why did Zooey Deschanel stop acting?
Deschanel has not stopped acting. After New Girl concluded in 2018, she has continued to take on roles, including voice work in the Trolls franchise and other projects.
Wrapping up
Zooey Deschanel’s net worth stems from her achievements in acting, music, and business. She has broadened her influence with ventures like HelloGiggles while maintaining her presence in entertainment. Together, her career and lifestyle reflect a carefully built and enduring financial legacy.
