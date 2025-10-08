Who is Sarah Chapman, the mother of Diddy’s daughter, Chance Combs?
Although Sarah Chapman and Diddy never dated, they welcomed their daughter, Chance Combs, in 2006. At the time, the rapper was dating Kim Porter, who was pregnant with his twins. In a 2007 chat with Sandra Rose, per TMZ, Sarah spoke about her relationship with Diddy, revealing:
We have always been friends. I have known him for exactly 13 years.
Key takeaways
- Sarah Chapman is an Instagram sensation who commands 234k followers as of 1 October 2025.
- Her daughter, Chance Combs, graduated from Sierra Canyon School in June 2024.
- Chapman’s baby daddy, Diddy, is a renowned hip-hop star who has won three BET Awards.
- Beyond her high-profile association with Diddy, Sarah prefers to keep details about her personal and professional life private.
Sarah Chapman’s profile summary
|Full name
|Sarah Chapman
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 September 1979
|Age
|46 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Unmarried
|Children
|Chance Combs
|Profession
|Internet personality
|Social media
Sarah Chapman is a New York native: A look at her roots and family background
According to Naija News, Sarah (46 as of 2025) was born in New York. In 2023, she took to Instagram to commemorate her special day via a post that read:
Thank you to my family and friends for making my birthday a success. I feel loved and blessed as I step into this new year.
While little is known about Chapman’s family, it appears she had a close relationship with her late mother. On 28 January 2021, she penned her a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating:
Happy heavenly birthday to my dear mother. I miss our candid conversations and your adoration for your granddaughter, Chance. You will forever remain in our hearts.
She shares a daughter with Grammy Award-winning rapper Diddy
The pair’s child, Chance Combs, was born on 20 July 2006. On 1 June 2024, Sarah took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s college graduation via the caption:
Congratulation Chance! I am proud of you. You are a hardworking, independent, confident and empathetic person. I love you more than I can tell you.
Diddy and Chapman reportedly have an amicable co-parenting relationship. In 2017, she wrote him a message on the platform to mark his 48th birthday, saying:
Happy birthday, Puff! Wishing you good times and a long life. May God continue to bless you. Chance and I love you.
Chance’s birth caused Diddy’s separation from his longtime lover, Kim Porter
Diddy and American actress Kim Porter started dating in 1994. In 2006, she discovered that he was expecting a child with Sarah while she was also pregnant.
Porter later told Essence that the hardest part about the situation was that she found out the truth through a friend.
I would have preferred it if Diddy confessed that he had a baby on the way to me. I might not have understood it as a partner, but I would have as a friend. No matter the wrong, there is always a right way to handle it.
Kim broke up with Diddy in July 2007. The duo purportedly remained friends until she passed away due to pneumonia in 2018.
Chapman’s baby daddy has been in several high-profile romances
Rapper Diddy was in a public relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018, and with Yung Miami from 2021 to 2024.
He has also been romantically linked with several other public figures, including Jennifer Lopez, Dana Tran, Misa Hylton and Lori Harvey. Diddy has seven kids. He adopted Kim’s son, Quincy, born in 1991, from a previous relationship.
- Justin (b.1993) with Misa Hylton
- Christian Combs (b.1998), twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James (b.2006) with Kim Porter
- Love Sean (b.2002) with Dana Tran
Sarah has featured some of Diddy’s other kids on her Instagram
It appears Chapman shares a good relationship with Chance’s half-siblings. On 1 April 2019, she posted a picture of Christian with her daughter and the twins on Instagram alongside the caption:
Happy 21st birthday! I know your mom is watching over you with a huge smile because of the man you have become. We all love you.
On 26 August 2019, Sarah wrote of Quincy:
Thank you for seeing the girls off for their 1st day of 7th and 8th grade. Big brothers are the best.
Chapman’s baby daddy launched his own record label at 24
Diddy worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding Bad Boy Records in 1993. He is credited with discovering A-listers such as Usher and Mary J. Blige.
His debut studio album, No Way Out, sold over 7 million copies in the US. In 2008, Diddy became the first male rapper to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Forbes listed him among the world’s wealthiest musical artists in 2014 and 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $400 million.
He is currently detained at a Brooklyn detention centre
In late 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. A day later, the parties reached a settlement outside of court. Ventura later revealed that she received a $20 million settlement in the case.
In May 2025, Sarah was photographed appearing in court for one of Diddy’s trials. It remains unclear whether this was a sign of support for him or not. On 2 July 2025, Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in sexual misconduct.
Wrapping up
Sarah Chapman is the mother of Diddy’s 19-year-old daughter, Chance Combs. The duo allegedly never had a romantic relationship and have been friends since the 90s.
