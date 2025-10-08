Who is Sarah Chapman, the mother of Diddy’s daughter, Chance Combs?

Although Sarah Chapman and Diddy never dated, they welcomed their daughter, Chance Combs, in 2006. At the time, the rapper was dating Kim Porter, who was pregnant with his twins. In a 2007 chat with Sandra Rose, per TMZ, Sarah spoke about her relationship with Diddy, revealing:

We have always been friends. I have known him for exactly 13 years.

Sarah Chapman at the Manhattan Federal Court in 2025 (L). Diddy during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (R). Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sarah Chapman is an Instagram sensation who commands 234k followers as of 1 October 2025.

who commands 234k followers as of 1 October 2025. Her daughter, Chance Combs, graduated from Sierra Canyon School in June 2024.

in June 2024. Chapman’s baby daddy, Diddy, is a renowned hip-hop star who has won three BET Awards.

who has won three BET Awards. Beyond her high-profile association with Diddy, Sarah prefers to keep details about her personal and professional life private.

Sarah Chapman’s profile summary

Full name Sarah Chapman Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1979 Age 46 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Children Chance Combs Profession Internet personality Social media Instagram

Sarah Chapman is a New York native: A look at her roots and family background

According to Naija News, Sarah (46 as of 2025) was born in New York. In 2023, she took to Instagram to commemorate her special day via a post that read:

Thank you to my family and friends for making my birthday a success. I feel loved and blessed as I step into this new year.

While little is known about Chapman’s family, it appears she had a close relationship with her late mother. On 28 January 2021, she penned her a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating:

Happy heavenly birthday to my dear mother. I miss our candid conversations and your adoration for your granddaughter, Chance. You will forever remain in our hearts.

Diddy’s baby mama, Sarah Chapman, at the Manhattan Federal Court in May 2025. Photo: Michael M. Santiago

Source: Original

She shares a daughter with Grammy Award-winning rapper Diddy

The pair’s child, Chance Combs, was born on 20 July 2006. On 1 June 2024, Sarah took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s college graduation via the caption:

Congratulation Chance! I am proud of you. You are a hardworking, independent, confident and empathetic person. I love you more than I can tell you.

Diddy and Chapman reportedly have an amicable co-parenting relationship. In 2017, she wrote him a message on the platform to mark his 48th birthday, saying:

Happy birthday, Puff! Wishing you good times and a long life. May God continue to bless you. Chance and I love you.

Chance’s birth caused Diddy’s separation from his longtime lover, Kim Porter

Diddy and American actress Kim Porter started dating in 1994. In 2006, she discovered that he was expecting a child with Sarah while she was also pregnant.

Porter later told Essence that the hardest part about the situation was that she found out the truth through a friend.

I would have preferred it if Diddy confessed that he had a baby on the way to me. I might not have understood it as a partner, but I would have as a friend. No matter the wrong, there is always a right way to handle it.

Chance Combs at the Manhattan Federal Court in July 2025 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Kim broke up with Diddy in July 2007. The duo purportedly remained friends until she passed away due to pneumonia in 2018.

Chapman’s baby daddy has been in several high-profile romances

Rapper Diddy was in a public relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018, and with Yung Miami from 2021 to 2024.

He has also been romantically linked with several other public figures, including Jennifer Lopez, Dana Tran, Misa Hylton and Lori Harvey. Diddy has seven kids. He adopted Kim’s son, Quincy, born in 1991, from a previous relationship.

Justin (b.1993) with Misa Hylton

Christian Combs (b.1998), twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James (b.2006) with Kim Porter

Love Sean (b.2002) with Dana Tran

Sarah has featured some of Diddy’s other kids on her Instagram

It appears Chapman shares a good relationship with Chance’s half-siblings. On 1 April 2019, she posted a picture of Christian with her daughter and the twins on Instagram alongside the caption:

Happy 21st birthday! I know your mom is watching over you with a huge smile because of the man you have become. We all love you.

Sarah Chapman (L). Diddy during the 2022 BET Awards (R). Photo: @callmepumpkin, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 26 August 2019, Sarah wrote of Quincy:

Thank you for seeing the girls off for their 1st day of 7th and 8th grade. Big brothers are the best.

Chapman’s baby daddy launched his own record label at 24

Diddy worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding Bad Boy Records in 1993. He is credited with discovering A-listers such as Usher and Mary J. Blige.

His debut studio album, No Way Out, sold over 7 million copies in the US. In 2008, Diddy became the first male rapper to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Forbes listed him among the world’s wealthiest musical artists in 2014 and 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

He is currently detained at a Brooklyn detention centre

In late 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. A day later, the parties reached a settlement outside of court. Ventura later revealed that she received a $20 million settlement in the case.

Chance Combs (L). The budding actress with her mom, dad and half-siblings (R). Photo: @myfancychance (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In May 2025, Sarah was photographed appearing in court for one of Diddy’s trials. It remains unclear whether this was a sign of support for him or not. On 2 July 2025, Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in sexual misconduct.

Wrapping up

Sarah Chapman is the mother of Diddy’s 19-year-old daughter, Chance Combs. The duo allegedly never had a romantic relationship and have been friends since the 90s.

READ MORE: Who is Janice Combs, P Diddy's mother? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Diddy’s mom. Janice grew up in Harlem, New York, and worked as a model and a teacher’s assistant. She briefly owned Mama Duke Southern Cuisine from 2001 to 2005 and made television appearances on shows like America's Next Top Model.

Janice’s husband and the father of her two kids, Melvin Earl Combs, served in the US Air Force for years and had ties to convicted New York drug dealer Frank Lucas.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News