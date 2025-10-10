Who is Aliyah Boston’s husband? Meet Tre-Vaughn Minott, her college sweetheart

Although Tre-Vaughn Minott has yet to hold the title of Aliyah Boston’s husband, their love story spans about five years. The duo first met around 2020 and bonded over their shared love for basketball. Speaking with The State in 2022, Minott professed his love for Aliyah, saying:

I adore that girl! She teaches me a great deal and opens my eyes to a broader perspective on things. Boston is a great person. She is perfect; I could not ask for anyone else to be with.

Tre-Vaughn Minott’s profile summary

Full name Tre-Vaughn Minott Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 2001 Age 24 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Religion Christianity Height 6’9’’ (206 cm) Weight 118 kg (260 lbs) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Aliyah Boston Siblings 1 Profession Basketball player Social media Instagram

Tre-Vaughn Minott is a Montreal native

Tre-Vaughn Minott (24 as of 2025) was born on 22 April 2001 in Canada. His mother, Michelle Minott, raised him alongside his sister Ann-Marie Wright. On 10 May 2020, the sportsman took to Instagram to celebrate her on Mother’s Day via a post that read:

My mom is the real MVP! She has not missed any of my basketball games since the 6th grade. Thank you for all the love and support.

He wants to be the next Joel Embiid: A look at his basketball career

In 2018, Minott participated in the Americas Team Camp. The following year, he joined the NBA Academy Latin America and played on the school’s basketball team.

Later, Tre-Vaughn started playing for the University of South Carolina’s Gamecocks. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game during his rookie season. Minott appeared in 29 games for the team.

According to the athlete’s Portland State University profile, he signed with the Vikings in April 2023. He has averaged 1.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and has blocked eight shots. In 2020, Tre-Vaughn told NPH of his gameplay:

I did not do something right if I am not better than I was yesterday.

He added:

Many people in my inner circle have told me I could be a special player for years, and now I am starting to see it in myself.

Basketball was not Tre-Vaughn Minott’s first love

Tre-Vaughn’s love for music began when he started playing instruments in church at 11. According to Sportskeeda, he once revealed:

By seventh grade, I was playing trumpet, piano, guitar, and drums during church service.

For him, music has always held a bigger place in his life:

I was more interested in music than basketball. I would skip practice just to be with the band. However, I later discovered that one can be both a musician and an athlete.

Tre-Vaughn and Aliyah’s first meeting was not some picture-perfect moment

In his interview with The State, Minott revealed that he will never forget the first time he crossed paths with Boston on the University of South Carolina campus. He narrated:

I walked straight up to her in the hallway and said, ‘’Hey, can I tell you a joke?’’ It was an instant spark. We laugh about our first encounter every day.

The pair purportedly began dating in 2020 and have participated in several couple-related TikTok challenges.

Who is Aliyah Boston? Insights into Tre-Vaughn Minott’s girlfriend

Boston (23 as of October 2025) was born on 11 December 2001 in Saint Thomas, USA. Her parents, AI and Cleone, raised her alongside her older sister Alexis.

Aliyah attended Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts, before proceeding to the University of South Carolina.

She fell in love with basketball at age 9

Aliyah’s interest in basketball was sparked after watching her sister play. In 2019, she was selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-America Game.

After playing for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team since 2019, Aliyah declared for the 2023 WNBA draft. She was the first overall pick in that year’s draft. Boston plays for the Indiana Fever alongside stars including Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham.

Boston uses her platform to empower young female athletes

In 2024, Aliyah joined the WNBA changemakers Collective, an initiative aimed at keeping girls in sports and developing leaders on-and-off the court. Speaking with The State, Minott commented on Boston’s philanthropic endeavours, stating:

Aliyah inspires young women to be themselves and believe in their abilities. I have never met someone with the kind of effect that she has on people.

Is Tre-Vaughn Minott a musician?

Tre-Vaughn is still building his musical career. According to his Instagram bio, he is a music producer who goes by the TELLAVISIoN stage name.

How much does Aliyah Boston get paid?

According to Spotrac, Boston inked a 3-year $233,468 contract with the Indiana Fever in 2023. Her average annual salary is estimated at $77,823.

Do Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston get along?

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, who are teammates, have a good relationship. They both often express confidence in each other.

Wrapping up

Tre-Vaughn Minott has yet to be promoted to the status of Aliyah Boston’s husband. The pair reportedly met in 2020 and started dating. In late September 2025, rumours of their engagement sparked, but neither party has commented on that.

